I've said the whole time - that contract extensions are the final indicator of bringing in a marquee signing.



No way Mbappe or Haaland comes to Liverpool or any big money striker signing without first bumping up everyone's wages so when they do come in - the existing players are less slightly peeved over the massive wages they'll watching the target get.



Its the only way to bring in the big fish, without creating a giant internal mess. Liverpool have been signaling this for while, by creating a big fish fund, redbyrd deal, using their academies as revenue growers, and limiting their transfer business in the middle of a pandemic to only those transfers which make absolute sense (i.e. Werner, Fekir, etc.)



Those who want to play the game of Summer transfer market bonanza --- are thinking in the same way the media thinks, and that is not a way Liverpool can be successful long term. We have to maximize the inefficiency in the current market and exploit the long term inefficiency of the big teams overpaying for experienced players.



Liverpool pretending that we are PSG, Bayern, or Manchester teams would lead to another collapse down the line imo. Let Edwards and Klopp be themselves -- it will work out fine.



What are the chances of us getting one of them is the big question.As I mentioned the other day, surely the flip side to the wages thing people have been throwing about in the wage discussion regarding Mbappe, the bonus thing is very different to someone coming in with a huge weekly wage as opposed to incentive based.The talk about Haalands potential wage and things like Agent fees are things I personally just cant see us paying. Its no secret how ridicilous the fees Raiola expects are. As for Mbappe, he's on a fortune and signing him then begs the question wtf do you do about the rest of the squad as you cant do just that for the window, the squad would need a lot more a year from now.Its an interesting way to look at the new contracts, but it seems far far less likely than simply that we want to maintain the spine of the side and tie down some of our biggest talents. More importantly... you would imagine it isn't Trent, Fab or Alisson (who is expected to be next to sign a new deal) who would be the main ones kicking up a fuss if a new player came in on huge wages, could be wrong but i'd expect very different names to be those to sign up to new deals before bringing in a marquee signing on massive wages. Being paid a huge weekly wage and being paid a good wage with big bonuses to be earned are hugely different and that's part of what seperates us from some of these other sides we are competing with. Its one of the differences between the likes of Mbappe, Haaland and the players we're more likely to sign