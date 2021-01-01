« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - GODDAG DAMSGAARD

Machae

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - GODDAG DAMSGAARD
Today at 03:33:21 pm
I read that Kabak might be available on a free just to free up his wages, if that's true, would we be interested?
deFacto please, you bastards

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - GODDAG DAMSGAARD
Today at 03:36:32 pm
Quote from: Machae on Today at 03:33:21 pm
I read that Kabak might be available on a free just to free up his wages, if that's true, would we be interested?

Don't see why, he needs to play regularly to develop.
tubby pls.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - GODDAG DAMSGAARD
Today at 03:37:36 pm
We'd only get Kabak in on a free to loan him out again and then flip him for a profit the following summer.  He's not getting in ahead of Virgil, Joe, Ibou and Joel.
fucking appalled

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - GODDAG DAMSGAARD
Today at 03:37:40 pm
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 03:28:10 pm
We would be about 2 injuries away from major issues again IMO

Would look a big risk I reckon when you consider our options within the squad. We rely hugely on the front 3

Where would the money next summer be coming from? We would still be relying on sales no? How much have we made this summer if what you've said in your post happens?

Well we'd have the loan fee for Shaq. Then next summer maybe sell Adrian and Milner and then keep our power dry for summer 2023.
afc turkish

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - GODDAG DAMSGAARD
Today at 03:39:38 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 02:22:00 pm
Asensio.

Were always linked to him.  It never has a grain of truth in it.

Hard to get a sense of it...
Dim Glas

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - GODDAG DAMSGAARD
Today at 03:41:46 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 02:43:04 pm
The bizarre saga continues. I'm not sure whether I feel sorry for the bloke or not.

its peculiar  :D

If its just a case of him simply not been good enough at this level and not able to show it in training, then it is what it is. Hes 26 and hadnt played above championship level, so it wouldnt be the biggest surprise if he isnt good enough.
royhendo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - GODDAG DAMSGAARD
Today at 03:44:23 pm
The Paul Gorst article in the Echo this morning (while being so badly written it makes your eyes bleed and your inner subvocal ears sob) confirms El Lobo's manifesto.
https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/transfer-news/salah-edwards-contract-liverpool-news-21203960

Quote
While the noise from the outside continues to rise in decibel levels regarding the lack of transfer activity, the Reds are driving towards the goal of retaining the nucleus of the squad at Jurgen Klopp's current disposal.

The clamour, as it always will be at this time of the year, surrounds new additions, and the £36m capture of Ibrahima Konate has done little to satiate the demands of those who believe Liverpool's squad is ill-equipped for a Premier League title challenge.

So far, however, those inside the club have had other ideas, Konate aside.

The focus, instead, is on the preservation and extension of contracts for those already at Anfield...
The Test

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - GODDAG DAMSGAARD
Today at 03:45:36 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 03:41:46 pm
its peculiar  :D

If its just a case of him simply not been good enough at this level and not able to show it in training, then it is what it is. Hes 26 and hadnt played above championship level, so it wouldnt be the biggest surprise if he isnt good enough.

yeah lots of good footballers arent good enough for klopps liverpool. Being not good enough for us when our situation is so dire we're considering playing Shaq and Minamino in defence is a bit odd...
Drinks Sangria

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - GODDAG DAMSGAARD
Today at 03:47:37 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 03:41:46 pm
its peculiar  :D

If its just a case of him simply not been good enough at this level and not able to show it in training, then it is what it is. Hes 26 and hadnt played above championship level, so it wouldnt be the biggest surprise if he isnt good enough.
This is my take on it. He appeared in some metrics at the back end of last year as showing excellent recoveries and one-on-ones, as well as shown a decent level of quality for Preston in the cup against City. We've looked into him, seen his rapid development - he was struggling to get a game for Fleetwood at left back 3 years ago- and wondered, given his late start in league football and his huge strides taken within the space of 2/3 years, whether we could place him into an elite coaching/training environment and extract further levels from him. I'm just not sure it was ever there to begin with. Too much of a jump, perhaps.

Had he gone to Burnley, maybe even Brighton, perhaps to Sheffield Utd, he'd have featured and found his feet at their level. Liverpool isn't that though.

I like the guy, came across well in early interviews but if we're not moving on Phillips or loaning Williams, given we now have 4 Senior CBs in addition to those two, I think taking a small profit and allowing him to actually move on and play for a massive club like Celtic or push for promotion to the Prem with Sheffield Utd or the like is the right thing to do. Shame to lose a homegrown player but what's the use when he's not ever going to play.
markmywords

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - GODDAG DAMSGAARD
Today at 03:52:42 pm
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 03:22:18 pm
Davies out, probably Shaq on loan. Keep Origi and Taki, get some new contracts sorted for our top guns and then keep our powder dry for next summer


We have been keeping our powder dry for yrs, if our powder become any drier it becomes an acute fire hazard the way this summer is going
Schmidt

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - GODDAG DAMSGAARD
Today at 03:53:14 pm
I think the Davies situation was just an opportunistic move. He provided extra cover at a time when we were severely lacking (or would have if we had ended up using him), is likely on low wages, was available cheap due to his contract situation and is someone we can likely sell on for a profit. From his perspective he gets improved wages most likely, gets to train with some of the best players and coaches in the world and likely gets a decent move on the back of the deal.
Craig 🤔

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - GODDAG DAMSGAARD
Today at 03:53:20 pm
Quote from: Machae on Today at 03:33:21 pm
I read that Kabak might be available on a free just to free up his wages, if that's true, would we be interested?

The rumour makes no sense. They could easily loan him for the coming season with his wages 100% covered and then sell him next summer when more teams have money.
fucking appalled

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - GODDAG DAMSGAARD
Today at 03:55:16 pm
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 03:53:20 pm
The rumour makes no sense. They could easily loan him for the coming season with his wages 100% covered and then sell him next summer when more teams have money.

And he'd cost money to release.
Drinks Sangria

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - GODDAG DAMSGAARD
Today at 03:58:33 pm
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 03:53:20 pm
The rumour makes no sense. They could easily loan him for the coming season with his wages 100% covered and then sell him next summer when more teams have money.
Yeah when his contract has 3 years left on it, it makes absolutely no sense. Someone will take him on loan with a low option to buy, surely. He was okay for us, certainly not so poor as to put off most of Europe bidding, especially given Schalke will sell him for as little as 8m. Spurs, Newcastle, Leicester all reportedly interested.
Hazell

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - GODDAG DAMSGAARD
Today at 04:01:03 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 03:58:33 pm
Yeah when his contract has 3 years left on it, it makes absolutely no sense. Someone will take him on loan with a low option to buy, surely. He was okay for us, certainly not so poor as to put off most of Europe bidding, especially given Schalke will sell him for as little as 8m. Spurs, Newcastle, Leicester all reportedly interested.

How many defenders do Leicester need?
Drinks Sangria

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - GODDAG DAMSGAARD
Today at 04:05:27 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 04:01:03 pm
How many defenders do Leicester need?
I suppose when you play 3 at the back, it increases the amount of cover you need. They only actually have three senior centre halves, in Soyuncu, Fofana and Evans. Amartey is sometimes repurposed, Thomas has made a few appearances from out of the U23s. It wouldn't be that bloated to add Kabak, it's wing backs they've a tonne of.
Hazell

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - GODDAG DAMSGAARD
Today at 04:07:55 pm
Ah right, I thought they had more. Agree about Kabak though, did enough while he was here to show he'd be a good signing so I'm surprised no one has come in for him yet.
BER

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - GODDAG DAMSGAARD
Today at 04:08:23 pm
We're not getting anything for Origi are we? He doesn't seem to be pushing for a move at all and will just cash in on a free move next year.
Bobinhood

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - GODDAG DAMSGAARD
Today at 04:08:54 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 02:52:04 pm
I do for those reasons, but then I think that he's gone from League Two to Premier League Champions within 2 years, whilst having the opportunity to train alongside our players and under Jurgen Klopp. It's a massive boost to his CV and probably made him worth double what we paid. Still one of the oddest transfers we've made in my lifetime though, and I lived through Stephen Caulker and I saw both of Paul Jones' games for us.

Not odd at all. He was backup insurance in case Kabak couldn't settle into the prem or got hurt. At that time nobody knew Phillips and Williams were going to pull up trees in the run in.

Seen numerous posts from people wondering why we bought him if he wasn't going to play going back to about a week after we bought him. Kabak did well and then the other two did better and we didn't need the insurance. Pretty straightforward really. Prior to that there were forests killed and lakes of ink used in the reams written about the lousy planning and poor forethought in not having a high quality 93rd string cb immediately on hand. Grab some cheap insurance and everybody "wth? thats so strange why would we do that?" 

RyanBabel19

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - GODDAG DAMSGAARD
Today at 04:09:58 pm
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 03:37:40 pm
Well we'd have the loan fee for Shaq. Then next summer maybe sell Adrian and Milner and then keep our power dry for summer 2023.

Perfect. Hopefully Edwards is reading!!!

/

Quote from: royhendo on Today at 03:44:23 pm
The Paul Gorst article in the Echo this morning (while being so badly written it makes your eyes bleed and your inner subvocal ears sob) confirms El Lobo's manifesto.
https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/transfer-news/salah-edwards-contract-liverpool-news-21203960


Suggested as the way summer would go on here some time ago, no chanceeeee, there's ages left!!!  ;)
a treeless whopper

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - GODDAG DAMSGAARD
Today at 04:10:21 pm
Quote from: tubby pls. on Today at 03:37:36 pm
We'd only get Kabak in on a free to loan him out again and then flip him for a profit the following summer.  He's not getting in ahead of Virgil, Joe, Ibou and Joel.

Would it even be worth it?
Craig 🤔

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - GODDAG DAMSGAARD
Today at 04:11:55 pm
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 04:10:21 pm
Would it even be worth it?

prob not as you run the risk of him refusing to leave and paying him for 4 years before he goes for little/nothing.
deFacto please, you bastards

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - GODDAG DAMSGAARD
Today at 04:13:03 pm
That's a good dag Damsgaard. I like caravans more
fucking appalled

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - GODDAG DAMSGAARD
Today at 04:18:18 pm
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 04:09:58 pm
Perfect. Hopefully Edwards is reading!!!

/

Suggested as the way summer would go on here some time ago, no chanceeeee, there's ages left!!!  ;)

If its all to ensure we've got funds to go big in 2024, I dont see the issue.
Drinks Sangria

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - GODDAG DAMSGAARD
Today at 04:19:42 pm
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 04:18:18 pm
If its all to ensure we've got funds to go big in 2024, I dont see the issue.
We should wait, bide our time, then go MASSIVE in 2025. Makes more sense.
