« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 28 29 30 31 32 [33]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS TO REPORT  (Read 59106 times)

Offline Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,102
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS TO REPORT
« Reply #1280 on: Today at 03:17:23 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 02:43:31 pm
We don't really make as much as United. We got close in the year they weren't in the CL and we won the PL but now they are back in the CL the gap will emerge again.

This.

It's been peddled as some sort of truth that we are on a level financial playing field with United. That just isn't true.

We got within about 25M euros of them in 2019/20. But like you said they were in the Europa League and we won the PL and got to the KO stages of the CL that season.

The previous season (2018/19) I think the gap was about 100M euros.

I suspect with United back in the CL, the gap will grow to about 60M euros (at least). That's at least 10% of our total revenue and probably not far off the 60-70% our match day revenue for an entire normal season (it was £84M in 2018/19 that included CL final run).

Manchester United have been making a minimum of 50M more than us every season for years. That's massive from a financial perspective.

The notion that we are on a level footing with them now because we got within 25M euros for 1 season is completely wrong. We've closed the gap in recent seasons but we are still a fair way off the likes of United, Real, Barcelona and arguably Bayern. City, PSG and Chelsea are also a different matter completely.
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Offline ianburns252

  • RAWK Economist.
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 190
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS TO REPORT
« Reply #1281 on: Today at 03:20:42 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 02:06:44 pm
Yep. Tends to get a bit emotional though.

At his age his joints might be getting a bit Creeky...
Logged

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,079
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS TO REPORT
« Reply #1282 on: Today at 03:23:08 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 03:07:05 pm
No, he's driving the bus. Was discussing this with an offline RAWKite yesterday - people don't value the fact that Coutinho may be the last player we see trying to force a move out of the club for a very long time. No more cycle of speculation over our key men being wooed away by other clubs. Instead of that we have stability based on the core of a squad that was in performance terms our best ever league and European Cup team for a very long period of time.

Appreciate you posting this mate.
Remember reading a story/interview when Klopp was at BD. It was basically him moaning aboot not being able to keep his star players and it was harder for him to build anything when star players were getting picked off and the fact they were not getting a game at their new clubs did his head in even more. Sahin, Kagawa & Gotze etc

https://www.independent.ie/sport/soccer/klopp-heartbroken-at-kagawa-fate-29283781.html

Borussia Dortmund boss Jurgen Klopp says his "heart breaks" to see Shinji Kagawa playing a bit-part role at Manchester United.

The 24-year-old moved to Old Trafford from Dortmund last summer, but has been far from a first-team regular and even then has often had to play out of position. The departure of Kagawa is part of a pattern for Dortmund coach Klopp, who this season has seen Mario Gotze agree to join Bayern Munich, with Robert Lewandowski looking likely to follow.

Klopp told the Guardian: "Shinji Kagawa is one of the best players in the world and he now plays 20 minutes at Manchester United - on the left wing! My heart breaks. Really, I have tears in my eyes. Central midfield is Shinji's best role. He's an offensive midfielder with one of the best noses for goal I ever saw."

He added: "But for most Japanese people it means more to play for Man United than Dortmund. We cried for 20 minutes, in each others' arms, when he left.

"One year before that Nuri Sahin went because Real Madrid is the biggest club in the world. If players are patient enough we can develop the team into one of the biggest in the world."

His side's run to the Champions League final has brought Klopp to the attention of some of the world's biggest clubs, but for now he is happy at Dortmund.

He said: "In this moment I don't think of anything else.

"If I went to many clubs now and said: 'Hello - bring me offers', maybe some would start running. But I'm not interested because, for me, this is the most interesting football project in the world.

"In three or four years, if someone wants me, we can speak. But, for now, this is the best place for me."
« Last Edit: Today at 03:27:43 pm by Capon Debaser »
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

Offline Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,836
  • YNWA
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS TO REPORT
« Reply #1283 on: Today at 03:25:27 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 02:57:30 pm
snip

I thought the club were looking at moving well before Klopp joined?
Logged

Offline royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 250,699
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS TO REPORT
« Reply #1284 on: Today at 03:37:03 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 03:08:38 pm
Stranger Things have happened.

He was after Mo's shirt I heard.
Logged
"Word of the day is 'philodox' (17th century): one who is in love with their own opinion, and who consequently believes that everyone else should share it."  @susie_dent on twitter - https://twitter.com/susie_dent/status/1419683653844668422

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,764
  • Do you want to build a snowman?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS TO REPORT
« Reply #1285 on: Today at 03:40:17 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 02:49:12 pm
Quality player and tough customer, too much of a pure defensive midfielder when we already have Fabinho though? He has zero progressives and is a sideways merchant when he has the ball, so I can't see him comfortably replacing what Gini does.

I really like him, he's the type of player Man Utd need desperately but unless we're going two defensive pivots to allow Thiago to roam wherever he wants in the final third, I can't see us spending the money it would cost. Certainly not to bring him in as back up for Fabinho.

If you wanted someone who could do the defensive stuff at a high level and may not cost the earth, there's a stopper-type called Renato Tapia at Celta Vigo who is a defensive unit, pressing machine and all-round nutjob. Probably would get found out with a lack of on the ball quality here though, which is what worries me about Rodriguez.



Sorry, I was attempting to do a funny. I'm not very good, though.

Logged
"Poverty exists not because we cannot feed the poor, but because we cannot satisfy the rich."

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,438
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS TO REPORT
« Reply #1286 on: Today at 03:51:14 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 03:40:17 pm


Sorry, I was attempting to do a funny. I'm not very good, though.
Went over my head sorry! Looking at it and I still don't get it!
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 03:08:38 pm
Stranger Things have happened.
You've got it completely upside down.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline FowlerLegend

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 351
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS TO REPORT
« Reply #1287 on: Today at 03:56:34 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 02:57:30 pm
Looking back over this thread of the last few days I saw some debate about wages and transfer fees, with the context being around how much Klopp gets involved in these type of financial decisions and the ensuing impact they have on overall budget (wages and transfers). For example, could Klopp have vetoed a new signing in preference of given Wijnaldum a new contract?

My perception, based on little information, is that Klopp wouldn't be able to do this. Or at most but would be one voice in the process that a few key players would contribute.

I came across this Athletic article from 2019, the other day. It seems to suggest that Klopp does have a big say in some of these financial type decisions. Buried within this extensive article was this small paragraph......

FSG were happy to remain at Melwood, Liverpools training ground. But Klopp made them realise changes were necessary. The decision to move sites from West Derby to Kirkby, where a new facility is expected to open in the summer of 2020, will cost Liverpool £50 million. Klopp prioritised this over spending £50 million on a new signing. He was building in the interests of clubs long-term future.

https://theathletic.com/1089599/2019/08/07/the-inside-story-of-fsgs-love-affair-with-liverpool-and-the-boston-red-sox/

Seems to suggest that Klopp prioritised spending 50M on the new training ground over having 50M more available in transfer funds. If Klopp is having such a big say on infrastructure improvements and how they affect finances in other areas of the business, you may expect that he's having quite big say on how we utilise our funds to either retain players through new contracts or invest in transfers.

Is it that far fetched to think Klopp (and the club) could be prioritising new contracts over new signings? That retention of our current key players is more likely to lead to success than new signings?
For those who know more about the finance side than me. Are stadium and training ground improvements all still under the FFP banner. Could FSG have given the club the money for the training ground (not as a loan) or would we be penalised by UEFA for doing that?
Logged

Offline Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,102
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS TO REPORT
« Reply #1288 on: Today at 04:01:07 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 03:07:05 pm
No, he's driving the bus. Was discussing this with an offline RAWKite yesterday - people don't value the fact that Coutinho may be the last player we see trying to force a move out of the club for a very long time. No more cycle of speculation over our key men being wooed away by other clubs. Instead of that we have stability based on the core of a squad that was in performance terms our best ever league and European Cup team for a very long period of time.

Appreciate you posting this mate.

I completely agree on the above.

I'd like to see 1 or 2 more signings bit I'm pretty sanguine about going into the season with this current squad. Namely because of the above -  retention of our key players and the culture that Klopp has built around these key players. I know we have a few gaps that we'd like to address  but so does every team currently. I'm hopeful we'll still address these gaps come August 31st.

Most of my mates and family (who are mainly match going Reds) seem to have similar feelings. Some are a little bit more nervous about the current squad without further additions but the general consensus from most people I speak to about Liverpool is that the squad's good and we go into next season as one of the favourites for the PL and CL.

I want us to win everything but I'm also conscious of the fact that we have gone into the last 4 seasons as genuine contenders for the big prizes. A very long time since that happened and it's in part driven by keeping our star players and keep them happy. Keeping them happy is by contending for the top prizes and by paying competitive wages. That in turn impacts our available finances for other things.

When I look at social media and some on here, I feel like that my position is at odds massively with parts of our fanbase.That without signings this current squad stands no chance. That this current squad need rejuvenating this summer and that age is key factor that needs addressing now. That we are lacking ambition by prioritising keeping our star players rather than going heavy in the transfer window.

There's elements of truth in some of the above and particularly about the age factor. But it's not something that needs sorting in it's entirety this summer. It's something we need to keep an eye on over the next few seasons in terms of recruitment and new contracts.

Like I said I think we go into this season with a squad able to compete. I've thought the same the last 3 seasons. 2 of those seasons I've been correct and the other was derailed by significant long term injuries.
« Last Edit: Today at 04:02:46 pm by Jookie »
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,764
  • Do you want to build a snowman?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS TO REPORT
« Reply #1289 on: Today at 04:02:31 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 03:51:14 pm
Went over my head sorry! Looking at it and I still don't get it! You've got it completely upside down.


A reference to Guido's namesake Fawkes.

See, told you I wasn't very good.

Logged
"Poverty exists not because we cannot feed the poor, but because we cannot satisfy the rich."

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,764
  • Do you want to build a snowman?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS TO REPORT
« Reply #1290 on: Today at 04:04:13 pm »
I can see a scenario where we do buy a top quality midfielder, then Keith has an injury-free season where he's brilliant.

Logged
"Poverty exists not because we cannot feed the poor, but because we cannot satisfy the rich."

Offline Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,102
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS TO REPORT
« Reply #1291 on: Today at 04:06:33 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 03:25:27 pm
I thought the club were looking at moving well before Klopp joined?

I can't remember the exact timelines but feels like it had been a mooted topic for a while before it happened.

If The Athletic article is true (and no reason to suspect it isn't) then we hadn't made a call on the training ground and Klopp pushed for it (even if it meant less available in transfer funds).
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Offline Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,836
  • YNWA
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS TO REPORT
« Reply #1292 on: Today at 04:12:58 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 04:06:33 pm
I can't remember the exact timelines but feels like it had been a mooted topic for a while before it happened.

If The Athletic article is true (and no reason to suspect it isn't) then we hadn't made a call on the training ground and Klopp pushed for it (even if it meant less available in transfer funds).

Klopp was def very pro for it, remember loads of comments, but not sure he was the only reason it happened. The club seemed to very much see the value in it.
Logged

Offline ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,232
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS TO REPORT
« Reply #1293 on: Today at 04:13:36 pm »
Quote from: FowlerLegend on Today at 03:56:34 pm
For those who know more about the finance side than me. Are stadium and training ground improvements all still under the FFP banner. Could FSG have given the club the money for the training ground (not as a loan) or would we be penalised by UEFA for doing that?

Not that it matters anymore but no, infrastructure expenditure wouldn't count towards FFP
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,438
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS TO REPORT
« Reply #1294 on: Today at 04:17:04 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 04:02:31 pm

A reference to Guido's namesake Fawkes.

See, told you I wasn't very good.
That would've potentially been explosive could I have seen through your plot.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,248
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS TO REPORT
« Reply #1295 on: Today at 04:22:50 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 04:02:31 pm

A reference to Guido's namesake Fawkes.

See, told you I wasn't very good.



At least he won't want to join Everton, with James still there.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline FowlerLegend

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 351
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS TO REPORT
« Reply #1296 on: Today at 04:27:12 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 04:13:36 pm
Not that it matters anymore but no, infrastructure expenditure wouldn't count towards FFP
So the owners could have given that money to the club for the training ground and stadium improvements (Annie Road and main stand end)? Instead of us needing to pay back a loan and wouldn't have been punished for it?
Logged

Offline Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,281
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS TO REPORT
« Reply #1297 on: Today at 04:27:39 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 03:07:05 pm
No, he's driving the bus. Was discussing this with an offline RAWKite yesterday - people don't value the fact that Coutinho may be the last player we see trying to force a move out of the club for a very long time. No more cycle of speculation over our key men being wooed away by other clubs. Instead of that we have stability based on the core of a squad that was in performance terms our best ever league and European Cup team for a very long period of time.

Appreciate you posting this mate.

I think this is such an important point. The speculation over our key players used to be constant, now there's very little.

There's 2 reasons in my view; One is that the players know they have a chance of winning things, especially with Klopp, but even pre Klopp (2015) we'd been to 2 CL finals since 2000. The other is that we pay well, very well if the players perform.

It's easy to underestimate the investment we make in wages, but even easier to underestimate the benefits that stability brings.
If we forget direct comparisons with Utd, pre covid we were not that far from beginning to generate the level of income that can fund big wages and fund big signings too. Revenues at the £550-600m level will enable us to do both.
Logged

Offline Too early for flapjacks?

  • It is? Hmm. How about a Groundhog steak? No? Damn.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,002
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS TO REPORT
« Reply #1298 on: Today at 04:38:18 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 03:25:27 pm
I thought the club were looking at moving well before Klopp joined?

I'm pretty sure it was being pushed by the footballing people at the club as far back as the Rafa/Parry era. Rodgers mentioned it a couple of times too. But nothing ever seemed to be put in motion to make it happen. Guessing the higher ups were reluctant to sign off a big cheque that wouldn't necessarily guarantee an improvement on the pitch or increased revenue like stadium development.
Logged

Offline Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,836
  • YNWA
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS TO REPORT
« Reply #1299 on: Today at 04:41:31 pm »
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Today at 04:38:18 pm
I'm pretty sure it was being pushed by the footballing people at the club as far back as the Rafa/Parry era. Rodgers mentioned it a couple of times too. But nothing ever seemed to be put in motion to make it happen. Guessing the higher ups were reluctant to sign off a big cheque that wouldn't necessarily guarantee an improvement on the pitch or increased revenue like stadium development.

I mean it was obv why it never happened under Rafa although I do think he was a major fan of trying to bring together the academy and first team facilities. If I remember correctly Rodgers was too and the new owners started a feasibility study into doing it at Kirkby. I imagine Klopp was also a massive fan of this idea (in fact he 100% said as much) but think it was inevitable anyway.
Logged

Offline jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,329
  • Meh sd f
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS TO REPORT
« Reply #1300 on: Today at 05:01:18 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 03:07:05 pm
No, he's driving the bus. Was discussing this with an offline RAWKite yesterday - people don't value the fact that Coutinho may be the last player we see trying to force a move out of the club for a very long time. No more cycle of speculation over our key men being wooed away by other clubs. Instead of that we have stability based on the core of a squad that was in performance terms our best ever league and European Cup team for a very long period of time.

Appreciate you posting this mate.
Of course Klopp is in charge. He just signed a new contract with one of the best full backs in the world. Nobody cares much, but it's a more important deal than the Konate one and he knows it. I find it almost condescending to suggest that Klopp would let FSG meddle with such decisions.

There is a challenge here for Liverpool: 2-3 years ago we had some of the most underpaid players in the world, like Trent and Salah. Their contract levels are catching up now, which is expensive. It's still a lot cheaper and safer than trying to buy players at the same level though.
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,042
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS TO REPORT
« Reply #1301 on: Today at 05:08:10 pm »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 04:27:39 pm
I think this is such an important point. The speculation over our key players used to be constant, now there's very little.

There's 2 reasons in my view; One is that the players know they have a chance of winning things, especially with Klopp, but even pre Klopp (2015) we'd been to 2 CL finals since 2000. The other is that we pay well, very well if the players perform.

It's easy to underestimate the investment we make in wages, but even easier to underestimate the benefits that stability brings.
If we forget direct comparisons with Utd, pre covid we were not that far from beginning to generate the level of income that can fund big wages and fund big signings too. Revenues at the £550-600m level will enable us to do both.

It's a combination of Klopp, regular CL football, success and paying good wages. We wouldn't have lost a player like Sterling with that combination, or probably Suarez. With Rodgers in charge, annual Europa League football (or no Europe at all) and a trophy drought and it was more difficult to keep players. We also had big trouble attracting players at that time, whereas we've never had a better pull in terms of players we could attract - it's a question of finances now as to whether we can afford them. Even a player like Thiago though we certainly wouldn't have attracted pre-Klopp and post-Rafa.

I think it also helps that Barca and Real are on such a downward trajectory. They were buying up the best players a decade ago (and Barca last did it with Coutinho to us). Unless they use the Bosman market (as Barca tried to do with Wijnaldum and still failed) they're not buying our players anymore.

« Last Edit: Today at 05:11:02 pm by Fromola »
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Dull Tools

  • Likes James Corden.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,503
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS TO REPORT
« Reply #1302 on: Today at 05:23:33 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 05:08:10 pm
It's a combination of Klopp, regular CL football, success and paying good wages. We wouldn't have lost a player like Sterling with that combination, or probably Suarez. With Rodgers in charge, annual Europa League football (or no Europe at all) and a trophy drought and it was more difficult to keep players. We also had big trouble attracting players at that time, whereas we've never had a better pull in terms of players we could attract - it's a question of finances now as to whether we can afford them. Even a player like Thiago though we certainly wouldn't have attracted pre-Klopp and post-Rafa.

I think it also helps that Barca and Real are on such a downward trajectory. They were buying up the best players a decade ago (and Barca last did it with Coutinho to us). Unless they use the Bosman market (as Barca tried to do with Wijnaldum and still failed) they're not buying our players anymore.
My only worry is that we are going to keep losing players on bosmans. We have so many players on 2 year deals and there has been no talk at all on Mane's and Salah's contracts and Hendersons isn't going well.
Logged

Offline MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,006
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS TO REPORT
« Reply #1303 on: Today at 05:24:54 pm »
Quote
English sources tell
@TSN_Sports
, if Lille look to sell Canadian striker Jonathan David to raise funds because of the clubs financial challenges, Liverpool has David very high on the teams list of potential strikers. Liverpool has long kept tabs on the Canadians development.

https://twitter.com/TSNScianitti/status/1422202798272401412

France could be where we look with the tv deal collapse.

Monaco are most likely facing Shaktar in the the CL play off.

If they lose Tchoumeni should be a target for us too.
Logged

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,679
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS TO REPORT
« Reply #1304 on: Today at 05:31:59 pm »
Quote from: Dull Tools on Today at 05:23:33 pm
My only worry is that we are going to keep losing players on bosmans. We have so many players on 2 year deals and there has been no talk at all on Mane's and Salah's contracts and Hendersons isn't going well.

Then we sell them before it gets to that point. The club isnt' daft to all let them go on a free, they've done so with certain players, but that doesn't mean that same situation will be applicable to all of them.
Logged

Online Sarge

  • Fine with being a Fucker. He's a lovable rouge
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,005
  • Ahh Ha!!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS TO REPORT
« Reply #1305 on: Today at 05:36:40 pm »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on Today at 12:20:06 pm
Tommy Smith as well, 1 England cap.

Alan Kennedy 3
Logged
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Offline Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,102
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS TO REPORT
« Reply #1306 on: Today at 05:41:26 pm »
Quote from: Dull Tools on Today at 05:23:33 pm
My only worry is that we are going to keep losing players on bosmans. We have so many players on 2 year deals and there has been no talk at all on Mane's and Salah's contracts and Hendersons isn't going well.

We've already lost a number of players on Bosmans that we could have sold to raise funds or sold cheaply but saved wages-  Emre Can, Moreno, Sturridge, Lallana, Clyne are just a few. It feels like the club is comfortable with this in some situations, as long as the player is.

None of the above are the same level as a Mane or a Salah but then I don't expect we'd let either of them walk for free.

Might be different for Firmino or Henderson come the end of their current contracts. What would Firmino be worth to us now as a fee? It's hardly going to be a ground breaking amount. What's the value to us having him under contract for the next 2 seasons? Maybe huge given how he's previously contributed to our success. We could easily review his contract situation in 12-18 months and offer him a new short term deal if his performances warranted it.

Same with Henderson. He'll be 33 when his current contract expires. I don't want him to leave but equally we shouldn't;t be worried about this contract situation. He has 2 years left and we can hold him to that contract if we want. Te only sticking point might be that Henderson could ask for a move if a new contract is not on offer.

Personally I wouldn't want a player who could command a sizeable fee leaving on a free. That's basically Mane, Salah, Alisson, Fabinho and VVD out of the established players with 2 yers left on their contract. I'd be amazed if any of them were allowed to do that. AOC and Keita might be different given their value isn't as high currently. I think we'll make a call on each of those 2 next summer since I don't see their values dropping hugely despite being down to 12 months on their contracts. Recent performances/durability concerns have probably pushed their market value to the lowest it could realistically be this summer.
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,210
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS TO REPORT
« Reply #1307 on: Today at 05:45:29 pm »
Does that talk about Jonathan David have any legs? Makes sense form the way Liverpool operates...
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,466
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS TO REPORT
« Reply #1308 on: Today at 05:47:48 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 05:24:54 pm
https://twitter.com/TSNScianitti/status/1422202798272401412

France could be where we look with the tv deal collapse.

Monaco are most likely facing Shaktar in the the CL play off.

If they lose Tchoumeni should be a target for us too.

Jonathan David would be a logical target. Apparently on the attacking shortlist last summer - before his love from Belgium to France - and went on to impress for Lille as they won the league. Can play centrally or wide, so versatility would suit and has pace, plus still only 21. Think if he was available for £40-45n hed be high up Mikeys list.
Logged

Offline RyanBabel19

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,460
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS TO REPORT
« Reply #1309 on: Today at 05:49:49 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 05:08:10 pm
It's a combination of Klopp, regular CL football, success and paying good wages. We wouldn't have lost a player like Sterling with that combination, or probably Suarez. With Rodgers in charge, annual Europa League football (or no Europe at all) and a trophy drought and it was more difficult to keep players. We also had big trouble attracting players at that time, whereas we've never had a better pull in terms of players we could attract - it's a question of finances now as to whether we can afford them. Even a player like Thiago though we certainly wouldn't have attracted pre-Klopp and post-Rafa.

I think it also helps that Barca and Real are on such a downward trajectory. They were buying up the best players a decade ago (and Barca last did it with Coutinho to us). Unless they use the Bosman market (as Barca tried to do with Wijnaldum and still failed) they're not buying our players anymore.



Think this is a more accurate representation. Its an extremely thin line between stability and chaos.

Its fantastic players aren't pushing for moves, but at the same time we cant ignore the fact Phil was tapped up MASSIVELY and that isn't happening in the same way for Salah or Mane, largely as the main 2 sides for that are broke! Of course our success contributes largely to our players being happy here... but it also makes a difference that they aren't actually being pursued, when we the last time a big Liverpool player pushed for a move with no clear interest from other big clubs?

The contract situation is an odd one and to keep this stability you do need to keep winning. I mentioned the importance of us winning something this year partially as to keep that stability you have to win the big prizes and partially as on the money side, I can only assume the bonuses our players get are incentive based in terms of winning things, if you're 2 years without a trophy and other sides winning things pay more, the stability starts to suddenly look a little more rocky should one of these sides show interest. Higher base salary week in week out plus a chance of silverware somewhere else, that turns heads.

Things like this are the reason I think it's important we buy, improve the squad and give ourselves the best possible chance to keep winning trophies. It probably comes across to some as negativity or being impatient but to be honest, its vital we stay in the fight for the biggest prizes. We dont win something again this year and say Salah and Mane for example have a year left on their deals, potentially with Firmino in the same boat... things take a whole different tone and suddenly we dont look so secure. Yes they can be sold but that isn't the point. A lot of teams are making seemingly strong signings and we've all seen so so many times that we've paid for not strengthening enough at crucial points. The way we operate is high risk, high reward imo and we have less wiggle room than a lot of sides IMO as we dont splash money as much.

Klopps done an amazing job, the man is an exceptional manager and deserves huge credit but at the same time some of the 'players not looking to leave' is partially down to potentially interested clubs financial situations and we have a very delicate balancing act to maintain.


Quote from: farawayred on Today at 05:45:29 pm
Does that talk about Jonathan David have any legs? Makes sense form the way Liverpool operates...

Looks highly speculative. Would be like saying a german side are in need of a striker but dont have a fortune to spend so linking them to Origi as we seem like we'd sell for the right amount and wouldn't ask for loads. They've shown interest before but it doesn't mean they'll make any move
« Last Edit: Today at 05:53:57 pm by RyanBabel19 »
Logged

Online Bend It Like Aurelio

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,366
  • Into the top right corner.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS TO REPORT
« Reply #1310 on: Today at 06:01:25 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 05:45:29 pm
Does that talk about Jonathan David have any legs? Makes sense form the way Liverpool operates...

Looks like Lille are financially stable according to Swiss Rambles piece today, considering that they also have CL football this season. Theyve made quite a bit of money from player sales the last two seasons already, though it doesnt mean they arent open to more sales.
Logged

Online IgorBobbins

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,202
  • BOBBINS!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS TO REPORT
« Reply #1311 on: Today at 06:19:16 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 02:57:42 pm

Didnt realise the situation at Schalke was so bad, werent we linked with Matthew Hoppe a while back?
Ive heard Spurs are looking to add him to their midfield so he can play alongside Skipp.
Logged

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,079
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS TO REPORT
« Reply #1312 on: Today at 06:24:43 pm »
Quote from: IgorBobbins on Today at 06:19:16 pm
Ive heard Spurs are looking to add him to their midfield so he can play alongside Skipp.
was that ya first draft or didgeridoo it?
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!
Pages: 1 ... 28 29 30 31 32 [33]   Go Up
« previous next »
 