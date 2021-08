No, he's driving the bus. Was discussing this with an offline RAWKite yesterday - people don't value the fact that Coutinho may be the last player we see trying to force a move out of the club for a very long time. No more cycle of speculation over our key men being wooed away by other clubs. Instead of that we have stability based on the core of a squad that was in performance terms our best ever league and European Cup team for a very long period of time.



Appreciate you posting this mate.



I completely agree on the above.I'd like to see 1 or 2 more signings bit I'm pretty sanguine about going into the season with this current squad. Namely because of the above - retention of our key players and the culture that Klopp has built around these key players. I know we have a few gaps that we'd like to address but so does every team currently. I'm hopeful we'll still address these gaps come August 31st.Most of my mates and family (who are mainly match going Reds) seem to have similar feelings. Some are a little bit more nervous about the current squad without further additions but the general consensus from most people I speak to about Liverpool is that the squad's good and we go into next season as one of the favourites for the PL and CL.I want us to win everything but I'm also conscious of the fact that we have gone into the last 4 seasons as genuine contenders for the big prizes. A very long time since that happened and it's in part driven by keeping our star players and keep them happy. Keeping them happy is by contending for the top prizes and by paying competitive wages. That in turn impacts our available finances for other things.When I look at social media and some on here, I feel like that my position is at odds massively with parts of our fanbase.That without signings this current squad stands no chance. That this current squad need rejuvenating this summer and that age is key factor that needs addressing now. That we are lacking ambition by prioritising keeping our star players rather than going heavy in the transfer window.There's elements of truth in some of the above and particularly about the age factor. But it's not something that needs sorting in it's entirety this summer. It's something we need to keep an eye on over the next few seasons in terms of recruitment and new contracts.Like I said I think we go into this season with a squad able to compete. I've thought the same the last 3 seasons. 2 of those seasons I've been correct and the other was derailed by significant long term injuries.