It's a combination of Klopp, regular CL football, success and paying good wages. We wouldn't have lost a player like Sterling with that combination, or probably Suarez. With Rodgers in charge, annual Europa League football (or no Europe at all) and a trophy drought and it was more difficult to keep players. We also had big trouble attracting players at that time, whereas we've never had a better pull in terms of players we could attract - it's a question of finances now as to whether we can afford them. Even a player like Thiago though we certainly wouldn't have attracted pre-Klopp and post-Rafa.



I think it also helps that Barca and Real are on such a downward trajectory. They were buying up the best players a decade ago (and Barca last did it with Coutinho to us). Unless they use the Bosman market (as Barca tried to do with Wijnaldum and still failed) they're not buying our players anymore.







Does that talk about Jonathan David have any legs? Makes sense form the way Liverpool operates...



Think this is a more accurate representation. Its an extremely thin line between stability and chaos.Its fantastic players aren't pushing for moves, but at the same time we cant ignore the fact Phil was tapped up MASSIVELY and that isn't happening in the same way for Salah or Mane, largely as the main 2 sides for that are broke! Of course our success contributes largely to our players being happy here... but it also makes a difference that they aren't actually being pursued, when we the last time a big Liverpool player pushed for a move with no clear interest from other big clubs?The contract situation is an odd one and to keep this stability you do need to keep winning. I mentioned the importance of us winning something this year partially as to keep that stability you have to win the big prizes and partially as on the money side, I can only assume the bonuses our players get are incentive based in terms of winning things, if you're 2 years without a trophy and other sides winning things pay more, the stability starts to suddenly look a little more rocky should one of these sides show interest. Higher base salary week in week out plus a chance of silverware somewhere else, that turns heads.Things like this are the reason I think it's important we buy, improve the squad and give ourselves the best possible chance to keep winning trophies. It probably comes across to some as negativity or being impatient but to be honest, its vital we stay in the fight for the biggest prizes. We dont win something again this year and say Salah and Mane for example have a year left on their deals, potentially with Firmino in the same boat... things take a whole different tone and suddenly we dont look so secure. Yes they can be sold but that isn't the point. A lot of teams are making seemingly strong signings and we've all seen so so many times that we've paid for not strengthening enough at crucial points. The way we operate is high risk, high reward imo and we have less wiggle room than a lot of sides IMO as we dont splash money as much.Klopps done an amazing job, the man is an exceptional manager and deserves huge credit but at the same time some of the 'players not looking to leave' is partially down to potentially interested clubs financial situations and we have a very delicate balancing act to maintain.Looks highly speculative. Would be like saying a german side are in need of a striker but dont have a fortune to spend so linking them to Origi as we seem like we'd sell for the right amount and wouldn't ask for loads. They've shown interest before but it doesn't mean they'll make any move