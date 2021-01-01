« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - ARRIVEDERCI LAROUCI, BUONGIORNO RUSS RICHARDSON

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - ARRIVEDERCI LAROUCI, BUONGIORNO RUSS RICHARDSON
Yesterday at 03:37:20 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 03:32:42 pm
I thought he cost even less, 18 million

30 (25m + 5m) is what most seem to have reported.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - ARRIVEDERCI LAROUCI, BUONGIORNO RUSS RICHARDSON
Yesterday at 03:40:10 pm
Ox playing as a false #9 makes me think there is a good chance we wont get a forward in. If so maybe a wide forward.

He hasnt played a minute in midfield in pre season yet.

Gone very quiet on Shaqiri. Considering it is only really Serie A clubs interested he may be hard to move on.
Origi & Minamino if they leave will probably be only loans not much interest reported in them.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - ARRIVEDERCI LAROUCI, BUONGIORNO RUSS RICHARDSON
Yesterday at 03:43:18 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 03:32:42 pm
I thought he cost even less, 18 million

22 mill according to the press in germany last summer, so about £20 mill.

Either way, it was a very good deal for a great player with 1 year left on his deal!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - ARRIVEDERCI LAROUCI, BUONGIORNO RUSS RICHARDSON
Yesterday at 03:57:52 pm
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 03:37:20 pm
30 (25m + 5m) is what most seem to have reported.

I always though that's what Bayern wanted and kept saying a deal to be agreed at that, but we got significantly less

Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 03:43:18 pm
22 mill according to the press in germany last summer, so about £20 mill.

Either way, it was a very good deal for a great player with 1 year left on his deal!

Fair enough. Yeah it was still a deal I remember walking away from thinking it was stupid good
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - ARRIVEDERCI LAROUCI, BUONGIORNO RUSS RICHARDSON
Yesterday at 04:10:38 pm
Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 03:40:10 pm
Ox playing as a false #9 makes me think there is a good chance we wont get a forward in. If so maybe a wide forward.

He hasnt played a minute in midfield in pre season yet.

Gone very quiet on Shaqiri. Considering it is only really Serie A clubs interested he may be hard to move on.
Origi & Minamino if they leave will probably be only loans not much interest reported in them.

Seems so, we have 2 holes in our squad IMO (CM and a forward) and using Ox upfront as a 9 almost seems to make our squad weaknesses more apparant

IT reduces our CM options and means we have less cover for our wide forwards during a season which will be interrupted for AFCON
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - ARRIVEDERCI LAROUCI, BUONGIORNO RUSS RICHARDSON
Yesterday at 04:12:54 pm
Quote from: markmywords on Yesterday at 04:10:38 pm
Seems so, we have 2 holes in our squad IMO (CM and a forward) and using Ox upfront as a 9 almost seems to make the holes more apparant

IT reduces our CM options and means we have less cover for our wide forwards during a season which will be interrupted for AFCON

I very much doubt that Oxlade-Chamberlain sees much time in the centre forward position this season. I think people read too much into pre-season approaches.

Even if there is the intention of doing that, its very unlikely he will be very good at it against PL opposition.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - ARRIVEDERCI LAROUCI, BUONGIORNO RUSS RICHARDSON
Yesterday at 04:13:55 pm
Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 03:40:10 pm
Ox playing as a false #9 makes me think there is a good chance we wont get a forward in. If so maybe a wide forward.

He hasnt played a minute in midfield in pre season yet.

Gone very quiet on Shaqiri. Considering it is only really Serie A clubs interested he may be hard to move on.
Origi & Minamino if they leave will probably be only loans not much interest reported in them.
I wouldn't read too much in to it. What season was it we played Lallana as a holding mid in preseason only for him to never play there in the season?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - ARRIVEDERCI LAROUCI, BUONGIORNO RUSS RICHARDSON
Yesterday at 04:16:10 pm
Quote from: markmywords on Yesterday at 04:10:38 pm
Seems so, we have 2 holes in our squad IMO (CM and a forward) and using Ox upfront as a 9 almost seems to make our squad weaknesses more apparant

IT reduces our CM options and means we have less cover for our wide forwards during a season which will be interrupted for AFCON
It really doesn't. He's like 5th choice at absolute best as a forward and maybe 7th at best in midfield. He's just filling a gap in the squad for preseason with Firmino and Jota being late back
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - ARRIVEDERCI LAROUCI, BUONGIORNO RUSS RICHARDSON
Yesterday at 04:21:19 pm
Ox in the false 9 just baffles me. I know we haven't seen it used properly yet and it may well not even happen, but he's scored less than 20 league goals in 200 odd games. I really like him personally and want to keep him round, but he's ineffective on the right and always has been, you'll only get a tune out of him in the middle of the park when he takes the game to the opposition. I think we're crying out for Bobby alternative, not a replacement or understudy, but something different. I'm beginning to think we may not even bring another attacker in which would be very disappointing. We've not even heard much in regards to a number 9, they always tend to be of the wide forward variety who can play through the middle ala Jota, but I think we need a central player with experience playing up front and a respectable goal tally.

Interesting to see what happens in the final four weeks of the window, there won't be an incoming who will get pre season minutes at this stage, so keen to see how the last couple of week of the window plays out
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - ARRIVEDERCI LAROUCI, BUONGIORNO RUSS RICHARDSON
Yesterday at 04:23:57 pm
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 04:21:19 pm
Ox in the false 9 just baffles me. I know we haven't seen it used properly yet and it may well not even happen, but he's scored less than 20 league goals in 200 odd games. I really like him personally and want to keep him round, but he's ineffective on the right and always has been, you'll only get a tune out of him in the middle of the park when he takes the game to the opposition. I think we're crying out for Bobby alternative, not a replacement or understudy, but something different. I'm beginning to think we may not even bring another attacker in which would be very disappointing. We've not even heard much in regards to a number 9, they always tend to be of the wide forward variety who can play through the middle ala Jota, but I think we need a central player with experience playing up front and a respectable goal tally.

Interesting to see what happens in the final four weeks of the window, there won't be an incoming who will get pre season minutes at this stage, so keen to see how the last couple of week of the window plays out
I hink he has done quite well to be honest. Good pressing runs in behind & scored.
Looking very sharp in pre season. Stays fit & i think he will have a good season

Keita & Eliott both look good too
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - ARRIVEDERCI LAROUCI, BUONGIORNO RUSS RICHARDSON
Yesterday at 04:35:39 pm
Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 04:23:57 pm
I hink he has done quite well to be honest. Good pressing runs in behind & scored.
Looking very sharp in pre season. Stays fit & i think he will have a good season

Keita & Eliott both look good too

Ox is a good finisher in the penalty area and hes also very good in a 1vs1, hes quick enough if the ball isnt in behind to cause defenders a problem and if they dont close him dont he can shoot from outside the box as good as anyone in our squad, that said Im not sure his link up play; ability with back to goal etc is anywhere near the level of Bobby

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - ARRIVEDERCI LAROUCI, BUONGIORNO RUSS RICHARDSON
Yesterday at 04:43:54 pm
Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 04:23:57 pm
I hink he has done quite well to be honest. Good pressing runs in behind & scored.
Looking very sharp in pre season. Stays fit & i think he will have a good season

Keita & Eliott both look good too

I hope so too, but in midfield. I don't think he'll start too many even if fit throughout, but he's a great option to have. He's capable of chipping in with goals too, but there shouldn't be a big expectation for him to do so, which is what would happen if he gets meaningful minutes in the false 9 role. I can see the whole experiment being wholly ineffective. Firmino, even despite his disappointing form over the past 18 months, generally isn't ineffective, because he's usually influential asides from his goal numbers. If Chamberlain still shows very little on the right hand side now after years of playing there for Arsenal, I can't see how he's going to change games playing through the middle.

Alas, I can't actually see him really playing there, certainly not from the start of games. I'm still more than happy to see his name on the teamsheet if he's playing in the midfield. If him and Keita can stay fit (I know  ;D) then I'll be happy with the midfield going into the season, and if we're happy with that and the defence, I'd love attention to turn to a striker who's capable of improving on Firmino's dropping numbers.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - ARRIVEDERCI LAROUCI, BUONGIORNO RUSS RICHARDSON
Yesterday at 05:06:55 pm
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 04:12:54 pm
I very much doubt that Oxlade-Chamberlain sees much time in the centre forward position this season.

Yep - probably going to spend more time on the physio table unfortunately
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - ARRIVEDERCI LAROUCI, BUONGIORNO RUSS RICHARDSON
Yesterday at 05:09:13 pm
Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 04:23:57 pm
I hink he has done quite well to be honest. Good pressing runs in behind & scored.
Looking very sharp in pre season. Stays fit & i think he will have a good season

Keita & Eliott both look good too

He might do, but not up front. He wont get many, if any premier league games there.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - ARRIVEDERCI LAROUCI, BUONGIORNO RUSS RICHARDSON
Yesterday at 07:28:09 pm
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 05:09:13 pm
He might do, but not up front. He wont get many, if any premier league games there.

Yeah Id be amazed if he ever starts for us there, might get a few mins as an option if nothing else is working
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - ARRIVEDERCI LAROUCI, BUONGIORNO RUSS RICHARDSON
Yesterday at 08:23:03 pm
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 05:09:13 pm
He might do, but not up front. He wont get many, if any premier league games there.

Yeah, the second option there in PL game is always going to be one of Jota/Salah/Mane with the other two playing wide
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - ARRIVEDERCI LAROUCI, BUONGIORNO RUSS RICHARDSON
Yesterday at 08:36:48 pm
We will signa forward and a midfielder, Ox moved more forward makes sense as i always seen he as an attacking player and not a central midfielder type, even a wide player would sut him better, a good move all round for me.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - ARRIVEDERCI LAROUCI, BUONGIORNO RUSS RICHARDSON
Yesterday at 08:43:20 pm
This thread is about as productive as clubcall was back in the day. At least my mum isnt unknowingly paying for it this time.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - ARRIVEDERCI LAROUCI, BUONGIORNO RUSS RICHARDSON
Yesterday at 08:48:44 pm
Quote from: meady1981 on Yesterday at 08:43:20 pm
This thread is about as productive as clubcall was back in the day. At least my mum isnt unknowingly paying for it this time.

And you just added to its productivity.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - ARRIVEDERCI LAROUCI, BUONGIORNO RUSS RICHARDSON
Yesterday at 09:03:01 pm
Quote from: Sarge on Yesterday at 08:48:44 pm
And you just added to its productivity.

OUCH
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - ARRIVEDERCI LAROUCI, BUONGIORNO RUSS RICHARDSON
Yesterday at 09:11:35 pm
Quote from: meady1981 on Yesterday at 09:03:01 pm
OUCH

;D

Held your hand out for that one.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - ARRIVEDERCI LAROUCI, BUONGIORNO RUSS RICHARDSON
Yesterday at 09:13:43 pm
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - ARRIVEDERCI LAROUCI, BUONGIORNO RUSS RICHARDSON
Yesterday at 09:20:12 pm
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - ARRIVEDERCI LAROUCI, BUONGIORNO RUSS RICHARDSON
Yesterday at 09:53:16 pm
When Mbappe comes in im going to need to drop Mo or Mane from my fantasy team, damn it.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - ARRIVEDERCI LAROUCI, BUONGIORNO RUSS RICHARDSON
Yesterday at 09:56:36 pm
Oxlade-Chamberlain as a false 9 might work quite well. Hes always been ineffective on the right for us, and Im not too sure why, but his best football comes from central positions.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - ARRIVEDERCI LAROUCI, BUONGIORNO RUSS RICHARDSON
Yesterday at 10:03:34 pm
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 09:56:36 pm
Oxlade-Chamberlain as a false 9 might work quite well. Hes always been ineffective on the right for us, and Im not too sure why, but his best football comes from central positions.

His best ability is carrying the ball from deep in midfield.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - ARRIVEDERCI LAROUCI, BUONGIORNO RUSS RICHARDSON
Yesterday at 10:16:09 pm
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - ARRIVEDERCI LAROUCI, BUONGIORNO RUSS RICHARDSON
Yesterday at 10:30:15 pm
Ox will play in the front 3 this year, 100%. 
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - ARRIVEDERCI LAROUCI, BUONGIORNO RUSS RICHARDSON
Yesterday at 10:39:27 pm
Quote from: meady1981 on Yesterday at 08:43:20 pm
This thread is about as productive as clubcall was back in the day. At least my mum isnt unknowingly paying for it this time.

+1, guilty!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - ARRIVEDERCI LAROUCI, BUONGIORNO RUSS RICHARDSON
Yesterday at 10:52:27 pm
Who reckons ox and Keita get half a seasons worth of pl games each this year. ( Ie fit enough and showing good form).
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - ARRIVEDERCI LAROUCI, BUONGIORNO RUSS RICHARDSON
Yesterday at 11:07:32 pm
Quote from: markmywords on Yesterday at 04:10:38 pm
Seems so, we have 2 holes in our squad IMO (CM and a forward) and using Ox upfront as a 9 almost seems to make our squad weaknesses more apparant

IT reduces our CM options and means we have less cover for our wide forwards during a season which will be interrupted for AFCON

AOC can still be a CM or wide forward option when Firmino or someone else is playing as the No.9.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - ARRIVEDERCI LAROUCI, BUONGIORNO RUSS RICHARDSON
Yesterday at 11:10:10 pm
Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 11:07:32 pm
AOC can still be a CM or wide forward option when Firmino or someone else is playing as the No.9.

Thing is he has played there several times and I cannot remember him having a good game for us as a front three player.

He played well for us down the right in 17-18 but that was along with the front three.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - ARRIVEDERCI LAROUCI, BUONGIORNO RUSS RICHARDSON
Yesterday at 11:16:40 pm
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 11:10:10 pm
Thing is he has played there several times and I cannot remember him having a good game for us as a front three player.

He played well for us down the right in 17-18 but that was along with the front three.

Hes a serviceable option as 6th or 7th choice in the front 3. He can double up as a good back up option in CM.

I dont see a scenario where AOC is playing lots fo games in front 3 unless hes unexpectedly sensational as a false 9
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - ARRIVEDERCI LAROUCI,
« Reply #1193 on: Yesterday at 11:20:30 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 10:52:27 pm
Who reckons ox and Keita get half a seasons worth of pl games each this year. ( Ie fit enough and showing good form).

Keita stays fit and he plays more than he doesnt. Easily. Hes boss.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - ARRIVEDERCI LAROUCI, BUONGIORNO LOCATELLI?
« Reply #1194 on: Yesterday at 11:57:40 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Yesterday at 11:13:01 am
All I know is that Aberdeen is the bleakest place on the planet. A planet of granite. Full of people called Janet Vannet.

Bleaker still for the Arabs, this afternoon ;)

I can honestly say that Richardson ending up at Anfield is a massive shock from an Aberdeen perspective.

Majority of people I know were overjoyed for him to leave Aberdeen. Our scouting under him mostly consisted of rather uninspiring ventures into the lower English leagues. This may also be attributed to the previous management team, in fairness. Far more misses than hits in his time at Pittodrie.

Clearly Liverpool and Aberdeen are shopping in very different markets but all in all, a real WTF moment when I read the news yesterday.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - ARRIVEDERCI LAROUCI, BUONGIORNO RUSS RICHARDSON
« Reply #1195 on: Today at 12:03:45 am »
Very informative post about Saul Niguez from a Atletico Madrid fan


Saúl is being sold because of a variety of reasons.

1) He's lost his spot as an undisputed starter. This is the main reason for the player wanting to leave Atlético. It happened during the past season because of performances that haven't been good enough. He doesn't have any problems with Simeone - it's the other way around. Simeone has given Saúl the chance to redeem himself on many occasions over the past 2-3 seasons despite the rather poor performances. He's not played well for the past 2-3 seasons but Simeone's always given his full trust. The other reason is the explosion of Llorente who was fundamental to Atlético's league win last season. He's been left behind in the pecking order by more or less everyone he competes with for a starting spot. The club and Saúl have a special relation because of his status as a youth team product which is why they won't stand in his way.

2) Saúl is a rather special case. He's an incredibly versatile player and this is a major advantage when the team needs it for several reasons. He can play LB, LWB, CB, DM, CM, LM, RM, SS and it's something Simeone has utilized to a maximum in order to strengthen the team whenever they've needed it. Saúl is very unselfish in this sense - as long as he plays. But..there's another side to things and that's when he doesn't play. That's when the issues start. He wants to play all the time - even if he doesn't perform. That's also when his entourage come into play and start pressing for more playing time. It has happened in the past - several times - and it'll happen in the future if he doesn't play.

Saúl's biggest problem is a different one though. It's the fact that he doesn't have a fixed position. He's a box-to-box midfielder naturally. He's a goal scoring threat coming undetected from the second line of attack (similar to Gerrard/Lampard) but that position doesn't exist at Atlético and he's not good enough to play as a SS because the options upfront are simply much better. He's very good in the air, shoots well from distance and very physical. He covers tons of ground. His ability to drive the ball is also very good for a player with his technical ability - which is limited and why he can't play as a deep lying DM who'll start play with his passing. That part of his game is very limited compared to the elite in European football. He's much better utilized further up the pitch but he can anchor the team defensively in many games - just not against the best teams if he's supposed to perform that role.

A great player tactically if utilized correctly. He's a fantastic professional btw. I've seen it myself while at Atlético's training sessions in Majadahonda many times.

Most important of all: Saúl needs a change of scenery in order to find himself again. Especially since he's gone through a rough time in terms of mental issues in the past year or so. It'd be good for him and for the club. That leads us onto the next point.

3) Saúl is in the second echelon of earners at Atlético. This is why the club think it's better to sell him with everything else in mind that I've posted about his situation. He's currently player 11-14 in the pecking order but earns a salary which belongs to someone who should be an undisputed starter.

There's also a side story regarding his wages where the club had planned on improving his contract but the pandemic and his performances have come in the way of this.
