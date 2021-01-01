Ox in the false 9 just baffles me. I know we haven't seen it used properly yet and it may well not even happen, but he's scored less than 20 league goals in 200 odd games. I really like him personally and want to keep him round, but he's ineffective on the right and always has been, you'll only get a tune out of him in the middle of the park when he takes the game to the opposition. I think we're crying out for Bobby alternative, not a replacement or understudy, but something different. I'm beginning to think we may not even bring another attacker in which would be very disappointing. We've not even heard much in regards to a number 9, they always tend to be of the wide forward variety who can play through the middle ala Jota, but I think we need a central player with experience playing up front and a respectable goal tally.
Interesting to see what happens in the final four weeks of the window, there won't be an incoming who will get pre season minutes at this stage, so keen to see how the last couple of week of the window plays out