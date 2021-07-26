« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - ARRIVEDERCI LAROUCI

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - ARRIVEDERCI LAROUCI
I heard were in for Ibrahim Amada, buts there two footballers named Ibrahim Amada. Im not sure if its the one from Madagascar, or the Spanish one.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS TO REPORT
Is this £41m bid for Saul a legit rumour?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - ARRIVEDERCI LAROUCI
Quote from: Romford_Red on Yesterday at 11:52:24 am
He was referring to types of dimension. Types of dimension and their subsets are what MAKES space-time. I mean truthfully space-time is a fancy way of saying 'reality'. Well, perceived reality.

Yes, this. I think the thread of the discussion was lost because it started on a deleted thread.

Anyone scouring this forum for transfer rumours must be baffled why space-time, temporal/spatial and the dimensions of chess are being discussed...  :D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - ARRIVEDERCI LAROUCI
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 02:42:31 am

Is this £41m bid for Saul a legit rumour?

Seems like it's from Monday's AS, page 7: https://www.pressreader.com/spain/-as-/20210726/page/7

Can anyone read very faint Spanish?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - ARRIVEDERCI LAROUCI
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 02:51:25 am
Yes, this. I think the thread of the discussion was lost because it started on a deleted thread.

Anyone scouring this forum for transfer rumours must be baffled why space-time, temporal/spatial and the dimensions of chess are being discussed...  :D
That's one of the less weird tangents if you ask me.
And I'm sure there's links to some players that are less puzzling too ( mainly by Samie)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - ARRIVEDERCI LAROUCI
🎖 Liverpool have been linked with a host of midfielders, but Anfield sources have been quick to dismiss links to the likes of Saul and Tielemans. Not financially viable, is the word, either in terms of transfer fee, expected salary or both.

🎖 Links to Federico Chiesa surfaced this week, but they can be ignored. Liverpool like the player and tracked him extensively at Fiorentina, but that ship has sailed. Chiesa is out of their price range. Juventus are hardly likely to sell.

❗️🎖 Next summer is already being talked up as a big one by sources close to the club, who believe it will be easier then to find the right kind of player to improve and evolve the team.

But it would be a surprise, indeed, if Liverpool got to the end of this window without making at least one more first-team signing. 

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - ARRIVEDERCI LAROUCI
Bit of a nothing article today from Neil Jones, who has probably been the best connected journo around the club this summer. Dismisses the interest in Saul and Chiesa, who are too pricey, but talks up the need for a midfielder and forward. Says any midfielder would be a younger player who can develop into a star instead of arriving as one. And that weird line again about next summer being a 'big one' and the best time to evolve the team.

Struggling to see the big moves we make next summer if we do land a midfielder and a forward in this window... I guess if the ones this summer are more squad signings (say Neuhaus and Sarr for example) then next summer could be going for more established players in each position while potentially moving some of the current core XI into squad roles? To be honest whenever I hear talk of a 'big summer' and evolving the team I assume it just means finally selling one (or more?) of the front three.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - ARRIVEDERCI LAROUCI
Quote from: Caston on Today at 09:00:10 am

❗️🎖 Next summer is already being talked up as a big one by sources close to the club, who believe it will be easier then to find the right kind of player to improve and evolve the team.


Wow we have managed to travel back to the summers of 2019 and 2020!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - ARRIVEDERCI LAROUCI
Pass round the strychnine


People on here are going to be on special watch after that
