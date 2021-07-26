🎖 Liverpool have been linked with a host of midfielders, but Anfield sources have been quick to dismiss links to the likes of Saul and Tielemans. Not financially viable, is the word, either in terms of transfer fee, expected salary or both.
🎖 Links to Federico Chiesa surfaced this week, but they can be ignored. Liverpool like the player and tracked him extensively at Fiorentina, but that ship has sailed. Chiesa is out of their price range. Juventus are hardly likely to sell.
❗️🎖 Next summer is already being talked up as a big one by sources close to the club, who believe it will be easier then to find the right kind of player to improve and evolve the team.
But it would be a surprise, indeed, if Liverpool got to the end of this window without making at least one more first-team signing.
