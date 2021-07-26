Bit of a nothing article today from Neil Jones, who has probably been the best connected journo around the club this summer. Dismisses the interest in Saul and Chiesa, who are too pricey, but talks up the need for a midfielder and forward. Says any midfielder would be a younger player who can develop into a star instead of arriving as one. And that weird line again about next summer being a 'big one' and the best time to evolve the team.Struggling to see the big moves we make next summer if we do land a midfielder and a forward in this window... I guess if the ones this summer are more squad signings (say Neuhaus and Sarr for example) then next summer could be going for more established players in each position while potentially moving some of the current core XI into squad roles? To be honest whenever I hear talk of a 'big summer' and evolving the team I assume it just means finally selling one (or more?) of the front three.EDIT - already posted by Caston but RAWK is on a go-slow for me today so hadn't noticed!