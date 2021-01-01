Ben White has been looking done for what feels like 2 month now. When will Arsenal announce him?



Players who look up for a move this year (that the media have mentioned) that could interest us:



Midfielders



Houssem Aouar

Yves Bissouma

Eduardo Camavinga

Florian Neuhaus

Saul Niguez

Marcel Sabitzer

Renato Sanches

Youri Tielemans





Forwards



Tammy Abraham

Leon Bailey

Matheus Cunha

Raphinha (If Leeds buy Cunha?)

Ismaila Sarr



There's a fair few midfielders out there that look like they could fit into the squad. Can't say the same for the forwards.



Taking an age isn't it? Can only think it's been a case of Brighton trying to get some business done behind the scenes, although it's hardly a secret they have £50m coming their way. Or maybe just no rush since White would only start pre-season in the next week or so after being away with England. In any case, you do expect Brighton would get a replacement in quickly, whether it's Nat or not remains to be seen.I'd have any of them! Obviously very different types in there, and figuring out what type we'll go for really depends on plans for the rest of the squad. My feeling is we see Harvey Elliott as a potential third midfielder and as a result may be more minded to look for someone who is a little more defensive minded, although hopefully not a pure six. That would probably rule out someone like Aouar or Sabitzer. I still think Saul is the right type, if not quite the right age. I think Camavinga may prove too pricey, so Neuhaus is still the one from there I'd most expect to see doing the Kirkby lean.In attack, I'd definitely have Abraham but I don't think it's really the right move for him or for us. He could absolutely be useful here, but reckon he needs to drop to a team outside the top four. I think Sarr is a definite possibility, and I much prefer him as a fifth attacker project rather than being the guy who needed to immediately push Mane/Salah/Firmino for a starting spot like he would have been last year. Afcon is an issue, but maybe not a big one. Drinks sold me on Cunha, while Bailey does have decent numbers. Keep coming back to Marcus Thuram in my head, and he'd definitely be available, but there's the Raiola problem.