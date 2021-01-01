« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - ARRIVEDERCI LAROUCI  (Read 11332 times)

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - ARRIVEDERCI LAROUCI
Quote from: Chip Evans on Today at 03:16:07 pm
Yeah I admit that. He's getting a preseason though. He's not had one in 3 years. And he was fit for the run in, just not used too much - Klopp went for consistency of selection for obvious reasons. 

I still think buying a midfielder is priority. But I don't think Ox needs to go to fund it and he's worth much more than the prices quoted after a run of games.
Ox doesn't need to go, but he doesn't need to stay either. 20M is not great, but not too bad either.

I'd probably leave it up to him. It's very unlikely that he'll ever be a starter for us, so is he ok with that? Maybe he needs to start every week for a year to get back in shape, and that won't happen here. Shaq got sick of it, clearly.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - ARRIVEDERCI LAROUCI
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 03:23:49 pm
Feels like even after a decent season all we will get for him is £20m next summer, if that.

But what if that decent season helps you win a trophy like in 2019/20? What's that worth, even if his transfer value stays the same?

I'm not saying AOC is the difference between us winning a trophy or not. But it's not hard to see how he could contribute whilst still be a squad player. There's arguably evidence for that the season before last.

If we are in a situation where AOC needs to be sacrificed to get a signing we want then that's a different situation. However, there's no evidence to suggest that's the current situation we find ourselves in.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - ARRIVEDERCI LAROUCI
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 03:28:32 pm
But what if that decent season helps you win a trophy like in 2019/20? What's that worth, even if his transfer value stays the same?

I'm not saying AOC is the difference between us winning a trophy or not. But it's not hard to see how he could contribute whilst still be a squad player. There's arguably evidence for that the season before last.

If we are in a situation where AOC needs to be sacrificed to get a signing we want then that's a different situation. However, there's no evidence to suggest that's the current situation we find ourselves in.
We can say that for every player. I wouldnt actively sell him but if we need money and we need to free up space, which are two of the reasons coming out for a lack of business then I would accept £20m for him right now.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - ARRIVEDERCI LAROUCI
Been mentioned Real are willing to sell anyone in the first team squad to fund Mbappe.

I think Valverde would be great at us.
Can play quite a few positions & still only 23
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - ARRIVEDERCI LAROUCI
On the one hand, you have Donkeywan making the reasonable challenge about the Wijnaldum-shaped gap left in the midfield 'availability' numbers. On the other, someone pops on and says, 'Someone offers £20m for Ox - do you take it?', and the entire tone of the discussion shifts. It's a bit mad really.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - ARRIVEDERCI LAROUCI
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 03:50:28 pm
On the one hand, you have Donkeywan making the reasonable challenge about the Wijnaldum-shaped gap left in the midfield 'availability' numbers. On the other, someone pops on and says, 'Someone offers £20m for Ox - do you take it?', and the entire tone of the discussion shifts. It's a bit mad really.
We will doubtless sign a midfielder in the next week or so.  Lets hope its a banger

Hes right, we need to fill those minutes.  Chamberlin will stay as he offers something different.  He has a great shot and injects urgency into our game.  People writing him off forget that he had no preseason last season and have forgotten that this is championship manager.

Think people might be pleasantly surprised by the 1st September 

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - ARRIVEDERCI LAROUCI
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 03:54:23 pm
We will doubtless sign a midfielder in the next week or so.  Lets hope its a banger

Hes right, we need to fill those minutes.  Chamberlin will stay as he offers something different.  He has a great shot and injects urgency into our game.  People writing him off forget that he had no preseason last season and have forgotten that this is championship manager.

Think people might be pleasantly surprised by the 1st September

Or throwing themselves of bridges.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - ARRIVEDERCI LAROUCI
On the AI 'Under Pressure' analysis he has (I think) several listings in the top ten pressures per 90 pantheon. He's a monster at putting pressure on in the front two thirds of the pitch.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - ARRIVEDERCI LAROUCI
Players who look up for a move this year (that the media have mentioned) that could interest us:

Midfielders

Houssem Aouar
Yves Bissouma
Eduardo Camavinga
Florian Neuhaus
Saul Niguez
Marcel Sabitzer
Renato Sanches
Youri Tielemans


Forwards

Tammy Abraham
Leon Bailey
Matheus Cunha
Raphinha (If Leeds buy Cunha?)
Ismaila Sarr

There's a fair few midfielders out there that look like they could fit into the squad. Can't say the same for the forwards.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - ARRIVEDERCI LAROUCI
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 04:03:48 pm
On the AI 'Under Pressure' analysis he has (I think) several listings in the top ten pressures per 90 pantheon. He's a monster at putting pressure on in the front two thirds of the pitch.
Chamberlin you mean?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - ARRIVEDERCI LAROUCI
Ben White looking pretty much done, maybe pave the way for Nat to Brighton 
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - ARRIVEDERCI LAROUCI
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 04:07:20 pm
Chamberlin you mean?

Yeah. In short, Firmino, Ox and Naby are the kings of pressing when they're fit.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - ARRIVEDERCI LAROUCI
Quote from: Original on Today at 04:08:00 pm
Ben White looking pretty much done, maybe pave the way for Nat to Brighton
Ben White has been looking done for what feels like 2 month now. When will Arsenal announce him?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - ARRIVEDERCI LAROUCI
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 03:54:23 pm
We will doubtless sign a midfielder in the next week or so.  Lets hope its a banger

Hes right, we need to fill those minutes.  Chamberlin will stay as he offers something different.  He has a great shot and injects urgency into our game.  People writing him off forget that he had no preseason last season and have forgotten that this is championship manager.

Think people might be pleasantly surprised by the 1st September
I don't see anyone writing him off. He's a squad player, no more no less, and maybe he would like to have a bigger role in a smaller club? I haven't heard anything like that, but historically few players have accepted to "fill minutes" for many seasons. His value is dropping on the bench, not just for us but also for himself when he eventually moves.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - ARRIVEDERCI LAROUCI
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 04:15:39 pm
I don't see anyone writing him off. He's a squad player, no more no less, and maybe he would like to have a bigger role in a smaller club? I haven't heard anything like that, but historically few players have accepted to "fill minutes" for many seasons. His value is dropping on the bench, not just for us but also for himself when he eventually moves.

You need squad players. Henderson,fabinho,Thiago,Jones,Keita and a 36 year old Milner is not quite enough for a demanding season, especially when you play with 3 midfielders in every game.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - ARRIVEDERCI LAROUCI
Quote from: Original on Today at 04:08:00 pm
Ben White looking pretty much done, maybe pave the way for Nat to Brighton

Brighton will probably pay us the £50m and more when Edwards is done
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - ARRIVEDERCI LAROUCI
Quote from: Raid on Today at 04:38:58 pm
Brighton will probably pay us the £50m and more when Edwards is done

When it comes to negotiation, he has no pier.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - ARRIVEDERCI LAROUCI
Ox couldn't get on the pitch even though fit as we were stinking the place out and then in the run-in. I like him, would have given him game time myself and don't know why he couldn't get minutes, but I'm not sure there's any point choosing a player Klopp won't play over £20 million.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - ARRIVEDERCI LAROUCI
Quote from: Knight on Today at 04:51:56 pm
Ox couldn't get on the pitch even though fit as we were stinking the place out and then in the run-in. I like him, would have given him game time myself and don't know why he couldn't get minutes, but I'm not sure there's any point choosing a player Klopp won't play over £20 million.

I'm pretty sure we'd accept £20 million if Ox was a player that Klopp won't play.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - ARRIVEDERCI LAROUCI
Quote from: Larse on Today at 04:11:01 pm
Ben White has been looking done for what feels like 2 month now. When will Arsenal announce him?

Taking an age isn't it? Can only think it's been a case of Brighton trying to get some business done behind the scenes, although it's hardly a secret they have £50m coming their way. Or maybe just no rush since White would only start pre-season in the next week or so after being away with England. In any case, you do expect Brighton would get a replacement in quickly, whether it's Nat or not remains to be seen.

Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Today at 04:06:39 pm
Players who look up for a move this year (that the media have mentioned) that could interest us:

Midfielders

Houssem Aouar
Yves Bissouma
Eduardo Camavinga
Florian Neuhaus
Saul Niguez
Marcel Sabitzer
Renato Sanches
Youri Tielemans


Forwards

Tammy Abraham
Leon Bailey
Matheus Cunha
Raphinha (If Leeds buy Cunha?)
Ismaila Sarr

There's a fair few midfielders out there that look like they could fit into the squad. Can't say the same for the forwards.

I'd have any of them! Obviously very different types in there, and figuring out what type we'll go for really depends on plans for the rest of the squad. My feeling is we see Harvey Elliott as a potential third midfielder and as a result may be more minded to look for someone who is a little more defensive minded, although hopefully not a pure six. That would probably rule out someone like Aouar or Sabitzer. I still think Saul is the right type, if not quite the right age. I think Camavinga may prove too pricey, so Neuhaus is still the one from there I'd most expect to see doing the Kirkby lean.

In attack, I'd definitely have Abraham but I don't think it's really the right move for him or for us. He could absolutely be useful here, but reckon he needs to drop to a team outside the top four. I think Sarr is a definite possibility, and I much prefer him as a fifth attacker project rather than being the guy who needed to immediately push Mane/Salah/Firmino for a starting spot like he would have been last year. Afcon is an issue, but maybe not a big one. Drinks sold me on Cunha, while Bailey does have decent numbers. Keep coming back to Marcus Thuram in my head, and he'd definitely be available, but there's the Raiola problem.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - ARRIVEDERCI LAROUCI
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:00:20 pm
;D

And they still haven't officially withdrawn from the Super League.
Ive lost track of the super league rogues that didnt toe the line. Arent they banned from Champions League next year? 
If yes, more big impacts for Barca and Real. If they are still on ESL it will get even more nasty I guess.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - ARRIVEDERCI LAROUCI
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 03:50:28 pm
On the one hand, you have Donkeywan making the reasonable challenge about the Wijnaldum-shaped gap left in the midfield 'availability' numbers. On the other, someone pops on and says, 'Someone offers £20m for Ox - do you take it?', and the entire tone of the discussion shifts. It's a bit mad really.

This is why we need the transfer forum back.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - ARRIVEDERCI LAROUCI
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 04:53:20 pm
I'm pretty sure we'd accept £20 million if Ox was a player that Klopp won't play.

Also it's the Chinese Year of the Ox.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - ARRIVEDERCI LAROUCI
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 04:53:20 pm
I'm pretty sure we'd accept £20 million if Ox was a player that Klopp won't play.

Given how limited his opportunities were, even when we had so few options, it does rather look like Klopp has very little interest in playing him.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - ARRIVEDERCI LAROUCI
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 03:50:28 pm
On the one hand, you have Donkeywan making the reasonable challenge about the Wijnaldum-shaped gap left in the midfield 'availability' numbers. On the other, someone pops on and says, 'Someone offers £20m for Ox - do you take it?', and the entire tone of the discussion shifts. It's a bit mad really.
I presume those selling Ox are presuming Mbappe is a done deal, FSG are just being teases...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - ARRIVEDERCI LAROUCI
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 04:54:21 pm
Also it's the Chinese Year of the Ox.

So? Last year was the Chinese year of the rat, and I see no Bruno Fernandes round here.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - ARRIVEDERCI LAROUCI
Quote from: Knight on Today at 04:56:40 pm
Given how limited his opportunities were, even when we had so few options, it does rather look like Klopp has very little interest in playing him.

So sell him, Tsimikas, Keita, Orig, Shaq and Taki too?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - ARRIVEDERCI LAROUCI
Quote from: Knight on Today at 04:56:40 pm
Given how limited his opportunities were, even when we had so few options, it does rather look like Klopp has very little interest in playing him.

Klopp said he tried to keep a settled team in the second half of last season to help out the younger guys in defense. We really need to look at this coming season as a fresh start for a lot of our players and reassess next summer when things are hopefully a bit closer to normal again.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - ARRIVEDERCI LAROUCI
Quote from: Raid on Today at 04:38:58 pm
Brighton will probably pay us the £50m and more when Edwards is done
If White is £50m, £15m seems cheap for Phillips. Id open offers at £25m and use White as the bench mark
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - ARRIVEDERCI LAROUCI
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 05:08:16 pm
If White is £50m, £15m seems cheap for Phillips. Id open offers at £25m and use White as the bench mark

Problem is White has had 2 decent seasons, albeit one in the championship, whilst Phillips has had a decent few months. Both have their strengths but White can also play in a couple of different positions.

To me anything between £15-20m for Phillips seems about right and would be a good deal for us.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - ARRIVEDERCI LAROUCI
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 04:58:35 pm
So sell him, Tsimikas, Keita, Orig, Shaq and Taki too?

Robertson was fit so Tsimikas is in a different camp here. When it came to right back we DID have options. The issue was that at CM we hardly had any, and in a position we know Klopp likes to rotate, but he still didn't play much. As for Origi, Shaq and Taki... yes if reasonable offers come in we'd sell them, we've effectively briefed as much.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - ARRIVEDERCI LAROUCI
Curtis Jones is going to be very busy in some of these new look squads. Playing 78 games next season.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - ARRIVEDERCI LAROUCI
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 04:49:01 pm
When it comes to negotiation, he has no pier.


We need to keep hold of Edwards and never jetty-son him.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - ARRIVEDERCI LAROUCI
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 05:30:33 pm

We need to keep hold of Edwards and never jetty-son him.
Oh buoy, here come the puns
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - ARRIVEDERCI LAROUCI
Ferry good
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - ARRIVEDERCI LAROUCI
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Today at 05:35:53 pm
Oh buoy, here come the puns

Canoe believe it?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - ARRIVEDERCI LAROUCI
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 05:08:16 pm
If White is £50m, £15m seems cheap for Phillips. Id open offers at £25m and use White as the bench mark

£15m sounds reasonable to me. Mad were even saying that considering where he was at the start of last season
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - ARRIVEDERCI LAROUCI
We need every penny to keep us afloat.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - ARRIVEDERCI LAROUCI
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 05:11:26 pm
Problem is White has had 2 decent seasons, albeit one in the championship, whilst Phillips has had a decent few months. Both have their strengths but White can also play in a couple of different positions.

To me anything between £15-20m for Phillips seems about right and would be a good deal for us.

Agreed. Feels crazy that those fees we hope to get are even being mentioned for Phillips, such was the turnaround for him!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - ARRIVEDERCI LAROUCI
Why does everyone just presume Phillips is for sail?
