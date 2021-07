Feels like even after a decent season all we will get for him is £20m next summer, if that.



But what if that decent season helps you win a trophy like in 2019/20? What's that worth, even if his transfer value stays the same?I'm not saying AOC is the difference between us winning a trophy or not. But it's not hard to see how he could contribute whilst still be a squad player. There's arguably evidence for that the season before last.If we are in a situation where AOC needs to be sacrificed to get a signing we want then that's a different situation. However, there's no evidence to suggest that's the current situation we find ourselves in.