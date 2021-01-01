« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS TO REPORT  (Read 5553 times)

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - A FRESH START
« Reply #120 on: Today at 07:45:17 am »
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 07:41:12 am
Chiesa looked more like a midfielder than striker to me. Amazing drive with the ball,  quite Gerrard-like. Maybe he could get a deeper starting position. But nah, too expensive
He really does have that drive, like a hot scalpel through butter (the close control and chunky low centre of gravity is more Messi-like than Gerrard-esque) but playing him deeper in our set up would negate a lot of that.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - A FRESH START
« Reply #121 on: Today at 07:54:54 am »

Securing Doku for next season or this season would be a great move-

Chiesa isnt going to happen, he will already be budgeted for by Juve unless of course we pay a massive premium for him but I cant see Juve allowing a talent like him to slip through their fingers, it would be a humiliation

Last season for the forward positions we were (according to reports) considering

Jonathan David
Ismaila Sarr
Diogo Jota

So its not unreasonable to think we might go back in for Sarr or David or someone who profiles similar

Midfield depends on what type of player we are looking for, if we want someone similar to Gini then Saul has many shared qualities but is less of a goal threat

Are we looking for a playmaker like Aouar? I dont think so since we have Thiago and Jones
Do we want a defensive midfielder? No since have both Fabinho and Henderson that can do that role

So my best guess is a press resistant all rounder which leads us back to Saul or Neuhaus (but hes more forward thinking)

Would love to see what other options people can come up with
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - A FRESH START
« Reply #122 on: Today at 08:16:32 am »
I doubt Chiesa was high on our agenda before the Euros (Juve having him pretty much secured) so anyone going for him now would just smack of a lavish purchase off the back of a Euros which is no way to do business.

Looks a good player, but he's scored less goals in Serie A over 5 seasons than Higuain or Immobile have in one season over that time.  3 goals in 32 games for Italy (at nearly 24).

The money touted seems wildly excessive.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - A FRESH START
« Reply #123 on: Today at 08:20:04 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:16:32 am
I doubt Chiesa was high on our agenda before the Euros (Juve having him pretty much secured) so anyone going for him now would just smack of a lavish purchase off the back of a Euros which is no way to do business.
I doubt Klopp and Edwards watched the Euros, looked at each other and went this lad looks quite good and lodged a 100m euro bid first thing in the morning.

Never forget that Houllier signed Diouf BEFORE the World Cup.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - A FRESH START
« Reply #124 on: Today at 08:21:03 am »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - A FRESH START
« Reply #125 on: Today at 08:26:06 am »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 08:20:04 am
I doubt Klopp and Edwards watched the Euros, looked at each other and went this lad looks quite good and lodged a 100m euro bid first thing in the morning.

Never forget that Houllier signed Diouf BEFORE the World Cup.

Yeah, that was a myth that we signed him because of the World Cup.

I've no idea if Chiesa is a key target or not, I just doubt he was a key target before the Euros, especially with Juve effectively signing him.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - A FRESH START
« Reply #126 on: Today at 08:30:49 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:26:06 am
Yeah, that was a myth that we signed him because of the World Cup.

I've no idea if Chiesa is a key target or not, I just doubt he was a key target before the Euros, especially with Juve effectively signing him.
Quite a lot of flux at Juve though, off the back of a shite season. Agnelli bringing Allegri back. Rumours of Ronaldo wanting out. Dybala no longer the heir apparent. Ramsey draining them of 415k a week. We (as in LFC) may have just seen an opportunity to pickpocket Chiesa.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - A FRESH START
« Reply #127 on: Today at 08:32:57 am »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 08:30:49 am
Quite a lot of flux at Juve though, off the back of a shite season. Agnelli bringing Allegri back. Rumours of Ronaldo wanting out. Dybala no longer the heir apparent. Ramsey draining them of 415k a week. We (as in LFC) may have just seen an opportunity to pickpocket Chiesa.

It's the worst time for value though when he's just had a great tournament for the Euro champions. His value has effectively doubled over the tournament and massively inflated because of the Euros.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - A FRESH START
« Reply #128 on: Today at 08:33:05 am »
Quote from: mickeydocs on Today at 07:26:20 am
Are you denying space time?

No... how is that denying space time?

In space time, temporal and spatial are interwoven.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - A FRESH START
« Reply #129 on: Today at 08:33:12 am »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 08:20:04 am
I doubt Klopp and Edwards watched the Euros, looked at each other and went this lad looks quite good and lodged a 100m euro bid first thing in the morning.

Never forget that Houllier signed Diouf BEFORE the World Cup.

Poborsky vibes.

Would like Chiesa though. Seemed like a proper tough lad too, good finisher. He's also a rare target I've actually seen play and paid attention to. After Spinach Zola he was the standout of that Italian team. 8 goals in 30 for Juve is pretty good when you consider your job is probably to pass to Ronaldo.

Not my money if the club fancy spending it.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - A FRESH START
« Reply #130 on: Today at 08:35:47 am »
Quote from: Chip Evans on Today at 08:33:12 am
Poborsky vibes.

Would like Chiesa though. Seemed like a proper tough lad too, good finisher. He's also a rare target I've actually seen play and paid attention to. After Spinach Zola he was the standout of that Italian team. 8 goals in 30 for Juve is pretty good when you consider your job is probably to pass to Ronaldo.

Not my money if the club fancy spending it.

Morata scored 20 goals for Juve last season.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - A FRESH START
« Reply #131 on: Today at 08:37:19 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:35:47 am
Morata scored 20 goals for Juve last season.

I hate that guy. Touche
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - A FRESH START
« Reply #132 on: Today at 08:38:43 am »
Quote from: Chip Evans on Today at 08:33:12 am
Poborsky vibes. Not my money if the club fancy spending it.
Poborsky? We signed Paddy Berger instead.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - A FRESH START
« Reply #133 on: Today at 08:39:32 am »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 08:38:43 am
Poborsky? We signed Paddy Berger instead.

But united defo signed him based on the tournament. We got the better deal (And hair)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - A FRESH START
« Reply #134 on: Today at 08:40:35 am »
Quote from: Chip Evans on Today at 08:33:12 am
After Spinach Zola he was the 
Are we back on the salad puns again? :D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - A FRESH START
« Reply #135 on: Today at 08:44:17 am »
Quote from: Chip Evans on Today at 08:39:32 am
But united defo signed him based on the tournament. We got the better deal (And hair)
As did we with Berger though, so Im not sure your point stands. The only issue is, as Fromola says, is the the inflated value.

Personally, I cant see wed be able to unravel the contract between Fiorentina and Juve. Italian contracts make English ones look cursory and brief.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - A FRESH START
« Reply #136 on: Today at 08:50:55 am »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 08:44:17 am
As did we with Berger though, so Im not sure your point stands. The only issue is, as Fromola says, is the the inflated value.

Yeah, fair enough.

I think Chiesa has potential to be better than both though - based on 7 games. Just like the cut of his jib. Seems ideal for us. And is 23.

I'll leave value questions to others. As long as we don't go bankrupt I'm happy with whatever we do. 
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - A FRESH START
« Reply #137 on: Today at 09:02:28 am »
The figures for Chiesa are insane, so unless our stats bods and scouts have unearthed something in the way he plays being ideal for us, I cant see FSG spending close to 100m.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - A FRESH START
« Reply #138 on: Today at 09:15:18 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:26:06 am
Yeah, that was a myth that we signed him because of the World Cup.

I've no idea if Chiesa is a key target or not, I just doubt he was a key target before the Euros, especially with Juve effectively signing him.

Think this is a fair point that given his contract situation its fairly unlikely wed have had him as a key target prior to the Euros (although I suppose you never know if Edwards had some kind of diddle planned as regards to that whereby we get him at a cheaper price.)

We wouldnt just buy him off the back of a good Euros for an inflated price having not previously been interested but I suppose its possible we may have been previously interested but are striking off the back of a good euros before he actually becomes Juves player and his cost goes up?

Either way its all theoretical as I dont have any faith in the actual source of the rumour since Ive learnt that hes Fiorentinas player anyway so Juve surely couldnt reject a 100 million bid from us for him as per the article?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS TO REPORT
« Reply #139 on: Today at 09:15:29 am »
I'm pretty sure we're not signing Chiesa :D

But.....Juve have just re-hired Allegri, so maybe he doesn't fancy Chiesa and would rather try and find a way out of the obligation so he can build the team back to the sort he wants?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - A FRESH START
« Reply #140 on: Today at 09:29:52 am »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 09:15:18 am
Think this is a fair point that given his contract situation its fairly unlikely wed have had him as a key target prior to the Euros (although I suppose you never know if Edwards had some kind of diddle planned as regards to that whereby we get him at a cheaper price.)

We wouldnt just buy him off the back of a good Euros for an inflated price having not previously been interested but I suppose its possible we may have been previously interested but are striking off the back of a good euros before he actually becomes Juves player and his cost goes up?

Either way its all theoretical as I dont have any faith in the actual source of the rumour since Ive learnt that hes Fiorentinas player anyway so Juve surely couldnt reject a 100 million bid from us for him as per the article?

I have no idea about finance. But with covid this should be an opportunist's market. If the analytics poindexters have seen he's right for us and on an upward trajectory maybe it's the last time his wages and fee could be remotely attainable too?

 ;D - jesus I'm full of shit.

Side question for the accountants though. If we were to pay 70m for a player and he was on a relatively low wage for the first 2 years. Does the overall package even out?  I presume it does if all the rules still apply from all the crazy Mbappe chat.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - A FRESH START
« Reply #141 on: Today at 09:32:29 am »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 08:44:17 am
As did we with Berger though
I'm pretty sure there was loads of talk of us wanting Berger before Euro 96, I remember keeping an eye on him throughout the whole tournament based on the speculation beforehand.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - A FRESH START
« Reply #142 on: Today at 09:40:43 am »
Quote from: Chip Evans on Today at 09:29:52 am
I have no idea about finance. But with covid this should be an opportunist's market. If the analytics poindexters have seen he's right for us and on an upward trajectory maybe it's the last time his wages and fee could be remotely attainable too?

 ;D - jesus I'm full of shit.

Side question for the accountants though. If we were to pay 70m for a player and he was on a relatively low wage for the first 2 years. Does the overall package even out?  I presume it does if all the rules still apply from all the crazy Mbappe chat.

If we were prepared to go all in on a forward, why weren't we in the running for Sancho, who we've had interest in before?

The money touted for Chiesa, I doubt we'd pay without a big sale.

I think we're more in the 30 million range for a midfielder and a forward (and for Konate), while aiming to raise at least most of that back in sales (60 million or so) and then getting a few big contracts sorted for current players.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS TO REPORT
« Reply #143 on: Today at 09:42:24 am »
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Today at 09:32:29 am
I'm pretty sure there was loads of talk of us wanting Berger before Euro 96, I remember keeping an eye on him throughout the whole tournament based on the speculation beforehand.
Youre right, but it was his showing (same for that whole Czech team) that convinced us to pull the trigger.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - A FRESH START
« Reply #144 on: Today at 09:45:18 am »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 10:11:27 pm
Or lets consider a non-conspiracy explanation is that Ancelotti wants to put a stamp on the squad from day 1 and already has CB replacements lined up.

So it's Mina not Richie Lar who's Madrid bound? ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - A FRESH START
« Reply #145 on: Today at 09:45:19 am »
Quote from: Chip Evans on Today at 09:29:52 am
I have no idea about finance. But with covid this should be an opportunist's market. If the analytics poindexters have seen he's right for us and on an upward trajectory maybe it's the last time his wages and fee could be remotely attainable too?

 ;D - jesus I'm full of shit.

Side question for the accountants though. If we were to pay 70m for a player and he was on a relatively low wage for the first 2 years. Does the overall package even out?  I presume it does if all the rules still apply from all the crazy Mbappe chat.

He seems the kind of player that wed look at, wide forward, relatively young, looks like hes about to hit another level.

Im not even sure that the money involved would be prohibitive really if the club really wanted him, especially as it looks well be recouping around 50 million in outgoings.

I dont think its going to happen like, I just dont think its as mad as some of the links Ive seen. My biggest query with all of this (and it applies to any forward that we sign really assuming theyre not kids) is where does he get his game time? Weve got the usual front 3, plus Jota and then by the looks of it theres a plan to integrate Elliott this season, if we bring in an 86 million pound forward then Elliott is surely just getting league cup, FA Cup and dead rubber CL group games if hes lucky? Maybe the odd league game towards the end of the season if we piss the title with a third of the seaso. Left again. ;D As much as Id love us to sign a forward Im not actually convinced its really a priority if you look at the squad,  although if youre talking about succession planning then you could argue that it definitely is, I suppose.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - A FRESH START
« Reply #146 on: Today at 09:46:18 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 09:40:43 am
If we were prepared to go all in on a forward, why weren't we in the running for Sancho, who we've had interest in before?

The money touted for Chiesa, I doubt we'd pay without a big sale.

I think we're more in the 30 million range for a midfielder and a forward (and for Konate), while aiming to raise at least most of that back in sales (60 million or so) and then getting a few big contracts sorted for current players.

The Coman rumours earlier in the window and Chiesa rumours here might contradict that slightly, even if you have way more logic on your side.

I'd think the lack of involvement in the Sancho stuff is the English player wage premium too, no? 75 million plus whatever his demands are? I'd say that ship sailed last summer.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - A FRESH START
« Reply #147 on: Today at 09:48:44 am »
Quote from: Chip Evans on Today at 09:46:18 am
The Coman rumours earlier in the window and Chiesa rumours here might contradict that slightly, even if you have way more logic on your side.

I'd think the lack of involvement in the Sancho stuff is the English player wage premium too, no? 75 million plus whatever his demands are? I'd say that ship sailed last summer.

You're gonna have to settle in for the ride with the Sancho stuff unfortunately. In about six years certain posters will still be whinging about 'why didnt we just get Sancho'.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - A FRESH START
« Reply #148 on: Today at 09:54:22 am »
Quote from: Chip Evans on Today at 09:46:18 am
The Coman rumours earlier in the window and Chiesa rumours here might contradict that slightly, even if you have way more logic on your side.

I'd think the lack of involvement in the Sancho stuff is the English player wage premium too, no? 75 million plus whatever his demands are? I'd say that ship sailed last summer.

Personally, I don't think we're spending big on a forward without selling Salah or Mane first. Not this summer anyway.

We're looking more at a Jota type buy, that kind of price range.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS TO REPORT
« Reply #149 on: Today at 09:56:22 am »
Quote from: has gone odd on Today at 07:35:00 am
Is the FSG model of "buy low and sell high" really an actual model? Seems likes obvious scrooge mcduck business

Is that really the model though? There can be some genuine questions about FSG's ownership at times but stuff like this isn't really rooted in any sense of reality.

When the last time we bought a proper regular 1st team player for low price and flipped them for a higher price? Coutinho is the last one I can remember and we only sold him because he asked to leave.

I thought our recruitment model was to spend what we earn and to find value in the market. That equate to transfer fees (both in and out), how we identify targets and how we hand out contracts to either new or existing players.

It seems quite reductive to describe our strategy to 'buy low and sell high'. It's also not that accurate.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - A FRESH START
« Reply #150 on: Today at 09:57:41 am »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 09:45:19 am

I dont think its going to happen like, I just dont think its as mad as some of the links Ive seen. My biggest query with all of this (and it applies to any forward that we sign really assuming theyre not kids) is where does he get his game time? Weve got the usual front 3, plus Jota and then by the looks of it theres a plan to integrate Elliott this season, if we bring in an 86 million pound forward then Elliott is surely just getting league cup, FA Cup and dead rubber CL group games if hes lucky? Maybe the odd league game towards the end of the season if we piss the title with a third of the seaso. Left again. ;D As much as Id love us to sign a forward Im not actually convinced its really a priority if you look at the squad,  although if youre talking about succession planning then you could argue that it definitely is, I suppose.

It's the elephant in the room if we did sign a forward.  Not sure I'm ready to say goodbye to any of the front 3 yet - they aren't over the hill.  And you'd like to think Elliott is getting Shaq's minutes.

The only thing would be if we are planning to play a bit differently. Bob playing a bit deeper etc.

Yesterday I thought a midfielder was more important, still do. But I do fancy Chiesa after the Euros. If the opportunity is there etc....
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS TO REPORT
« Reply #151 on: Today at 09:58:44 am »
Florian Plettenberg@Plettigoal
News #Neuhaus: It is likely that he will stay in Gladbach. #Klopp has recently reaffirmed his interest in him, is a big fan. FN has been informed about this. But there is currently no place in the Reds' squad. Cards could be reshuffled 2022. For #FCBayern as well. @SPORT1 #LFC
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS TO REPORT
« Reply #152 on: Today at 10:01:47 am »
A year or so ago, Klopp was asked what he thought of Sancho, and with one of his wryest of smiles replied "I think he'd look good in a red shirt".

That's when I knew Klopp had already had a chat with him and knew he'd end up at Utd. I get the feeling he's a Utd fan and always planned to go there.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS TO REPORT
« Reply #153 on: Today at 10:03:00 am »
Im not saying the Gkelly links are true but if they are wouldnt surprise me that weve heard Fiorentina are desperate for money etc or Juve dont want the lad at the price agreed (or whatever scenario you can think of) and weve decided to jump in

Dont think youre talking 100 mil like some have mentioned. The original deal was 50 mil with 10 in variables wasnt it plus the loan fees

Hate getting involved in shit like this, feel like a hairdresser on my ciggie break talking aboot Ethel who comes in for a blue rinse getting with her new younger man she met on holiday in torremolinos to get over the loss of her husband. Its all going swimmingly now but in a year or 2 shell be on one of those shows were shes been made to live in the attic of her own house while he lives the life of riley downstairs with his new green card and his name on the deeds
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS TO REPORT
« Reply #154 on: Today at 10:04:04 am »
Quote from: Goalposts for Jumpers on Today at 10:01:47 am
A year or so ago, Klopp was asked what he thought of Sancho, and with one of his wryest of smiles replied "I think he'd look good in a red shirt".

That's when I knew Klopp had already had a chat with him and knew he'd end up at Utd. I get the feeling he's a Utd fan and always planned to go there.
He's a Chelsea fan, from South London, who came through Man City's academy. I think he backs himself and knew that Utd would pay the massive wage he's on, as well as apparently being good mates with Marcus Rashford.

If he's as good as he thinks he is (and he is an excellent player) he'll become a Utd legend if he can drag this team to titles. I just don't see it until they change manager.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS TO REPORT
« Reply #155 on: Today at 10:04:37 am »
All makes sense now! Chiesa was happy with Ethel but fucked her off once she got a blue rinse, and went for a redhead instead.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS TO REPORT
« Reply #156 on: Today at 10:04:50 am »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 10:03:00 am
Hate getting involved in shit like this, feel like a hairdresser on my ciggie break talking aboot Ethel who comes in for a blue rinse getting with her new younger man she met on holiday in torremolinos to get over the loss of her husband. Its all going swimmingly now but in a year or 2 shell be on one of those shows were shes been made to live in the attic of her own house while he lives the life of riley downstairs with his new green card and his name on the deeds

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - A FRESH START
« Reply #157 on: Today at 10:06:47 am »
Quote from: Chip Evans on Today at 09:57:41 am
It's the elephant in the room if we did sign a forward.  Not sure I'm ready to say goodbye to any of the front 3 yet - they aren't over the hill.  And you'd like to think Elliott is getting Shaq's minutes.

The only thing would be if we are planning to play a bit differently. Bob playing a bit deeper etc.

Yesterday I thought a midfielder was more important, still do. But I do fancy Chiesa after the Euros. If the opportunity is there etc....

No, but on last season's form, Bobby and Sadio could do with a bit more competition, to say the least...

One of my issues with our front three last season was that Sadio was making fewer and fewer forward runs, so oppo defences weren't getting stretched anywhere near enough. We need someone else who likes to run in behind, or we become too easy to play against.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS TO REPORT
« Reply #158 on: Today at 10:08:31 am »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 10:03:00 am
Hate getting involved in shit like this, feel like a hairdresser on my ciggie break talking aboot Ethel who comes in for a blue rinse getting with her new younger man she met on holiday in torremolinos to get over the loss of her husband. Its all going swimmingly now but in a year or 2 shell be on one of those shows were shes been made to live in the attic of her own house while he lives the life of riley downstairs with his new green card and his name on the deeds

 :lmao
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS TO REPORT
« Reply #159 on: Today at 10:11:18 am »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 09:58:44 am
Florian Plettenberg@Plettigoal
News #Neuhaus: It is likely that he will stay in Gladbach. #Klopp has recently reaffirmed his interest in him, is a big fan. FN has been informed about this. But there is currently no place in the Reds' squad. Cards could be reshuffled 2022. For #FCBayern as well. @SPORT1 #LFC

He still feels the most likely midfield addition, I think.
