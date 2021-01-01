I have no idea about finance. But with covid this should be an opportunist's market. If the analytics poindexters have seen he's right for us and on an upward trajectory maybe it's the last time his wages and fee could be remotely attainable too?



- jesus I'm full of shit.



Side question for the accountants though. If we were to pay 70m for a player and he was on a relatively low wage for the first 2 years. Does the overall package even out? I presume it does if all the rules still apply from all the crazy Mbappe chat.



He seems the kind of player that wed look at, wide forward, relatively young, looks like hes about to hit another level.Im not even sure that the money involved would be prohibitive really if the club really wanted him, especially as it looks well be recouping around 50 million in outgoings.I dont think its going to happen like, I just dont think its as mad as some of the links Ive seen. My biggest query with all of this (and it applies to any forward that we sign really assuming theyre not kids) is where does he get his game time? Weve got the usual front 3, plus Jota and then by the looks of it theres a plan to integrate Elliott this season, if we bring in an 86 million pound forward then Elliott is surely just getting league cup, FA Cup and dead rubber CL group games if hes lucky? Maybe the odd league game towards the end of the season if we piss the title with a third of the seaso. Left again.As much as Id love us to sign a forward Im not actually convinced its really a priority if you look at the squad, although if youre talking about succession planning then you could argue that it definitely is, I suppose.