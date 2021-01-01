« previous next »
rossipersempre

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - A FRESH START
Reply #120 on: Today at 07:45:17 am
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 07:41:12 am
Chiesa looked more like a midfielder than striker to me. Amazing drive with the ball,  quite Gerrard-like. Maybe he could get a deeper starting position. But nah, too expensive
He really does have that drive, like a hot scalpel through butter (the close control and chunky low centre of gravity is more Messi-like than Gerrard-esque) but playing him deeper in our set up would negate a lot of that.
Asam

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - A FRESH START
Reply #121 on: Today at 07:54:54 am

Securing Doku for next season or this season would be a great move-

Chiesa isnt going to happen, he will already be budgeted for by Juve unless of course we pay a massive premium for him but I cant see Juve allowing a talent like him to slip through their fingers, it would be a humiliation

Last season for the forward positions we were (according to reports) considering

Jonathan David
Ismaila Sarr
Diogo Jota

So its not unreasonable to think we might go back in for Sarr or David or someone who profiles similar

Midfield depends on what type of player we are looking for, if we want someone similar to Gini then Saul has many shared qualities but is less of a goal threat

Are we looking for a playmaker like Aouar? I dont think so since we have Thiago and Jones
Do we want a defensive midfielder? No since have both Fabinho and Henderson that can do that role

So my best guess is a press resistant all rounder which leads us back to Saul or Neuhaus (but hes more forward thinking)

Would love to see what other options people can come up with
Fromola

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - A FRESH START
Reply #122 on: Today at 08:16:32 am
I doubt Chiesa was high on our agenda before the Euros (Juve having him pretty much secured) so anyone going for him now would just smack of a lavish purchase off the back of a Euros which is no way to do business.

Looks a good player, but he's scored less goals in Serie A over 5 seasons than Higuain or Immobile have in one season over that time.  3 goals in 32 games for Italy (at nearly 24).

The money touted seems wildly excessive.
rossipersempre

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - A FRESH START
Reply #123 on: Today at 08:20:04 am
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:16:32 am
I doubt Chiesa was high on our agenda before the Euros (Juve having him pretty much secured) so anyone going for him now would just smack of a lavish purchase off the back of a Euros which is no way to do business.
I doubt Klopp and Edwards watched the Euros, looked at each other and went this lad looks quite good and lodged a 100m euro bid first thing in the morning.

Never forget that Houllier signed Diouf BEFORE the World Cup.
Swissred

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - A FRESH START
Reply #124 on: Today at 08:21:03 am
Fromola

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - A FRESH START
Reply #125 on: Today at 08:26:06 am
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 08:20:04 am
I doubt Klopp and Edwards watched the Euros, looked at each other and went this lad looks quite good and lodged a 100m euro bid first thing in the morning.

Never forget that Houllier signed Diouf BEFORE the World Cup.

Yeah, that was a myth that we signed him because of the World Cup.

I've no idea if Chiesa is a key target or not, I just doubt he was a key target before the Euros, especially with Juve effectively signing him.
rossipersempre

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - A FRESH START
Reply #126 on: Today at 08:30:49 am
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:26:06 am
Yeah, that was a myth that we signed him because of the World Cup.

I've no idea if Chiesa is a key target or not, I just doubt he was a key target before the Euros, especially with Juve effectively signing him.
Quite a lot of flux at Juve though, off the back of a shite season. Agnelli bringing Allegri back. Rumours of Ronaldo wanting out. Dybala no longer the heir apparent. Ramsey draining them of 415k a week. We (as in LFC) may have just seen an opportunity to pickpocket Chiesa.
Fromola

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - A FRESH START
Reply #127 on: Today at 08:32:57 am
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 08:30:49 am
Quite a lot of flux at Juve though, off the back of a shite season. Agnelli bringing Allegri back. Rumours of Ronaldo wanting out. Dybala no longer the heir apparent. Ramsey draining them of 415k a week. We (as in LFC) may have just seen an opportunity to pickpocket Chiesa.

It's the worst time for value though when he's just had a great tournament for the Euro champions. His value has effectively doubled over the tournament and massively inflated because of the Euros.
Peabee

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - A FRESH START
Reply #128 on: Today at 08:33:05 am
Quote from: mickeydocs on Today at 07:26:20 am
Are you denying space time?

No... how is that denying space time?

In space time, temporal and spatial are interwoven.
Chip Evans

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - A FRESH START
Reply #129 on: Today at 08:33:12 am
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 08:20:04 am
I doubt Klopp and Edwards watched the Euros, looked at each other and went this lad looks quite good and lodged a 100m euro bid first thing in the morning.

Never forget that Houllier signed Diouf BEFORE the World Cup.

Poborsky vibes.

Would like Chiesa though. Seemed like a proper tough lad too, good finisher. He's also a rare target I've actually seen play and paid attention to. After Spinach Zola he was the standout of that Italian team. 8 goals in 30 for Juve is pretty good when you consider your job is probably to pass to Ronaldo.

Not my money if the club fancy spending it.
Fromola

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - A FRESH START
Reply #130 on: Today at 08:35:47 am
Quote from: Chip Evans on Today at 08:33:12 am
Poborsky vibes.

Would like Chiesa though. Seemed like a proper tough lad too, good finisher. He's also a rare target I've actually seen play and paid attention to. After Spinach Zola he was the standout of that Italian team. 8 goals in 30 for Juve is pretty good when you consider your job is probably to pass to Ronaldo.

Not my money if the club fancy spending it.

Morata scored 20 goals for Juve last season.
Chip Evans

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - A FRESH START
Reply #131 on: Today at 08:37:19 am
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:35:47 am
Morata scored 20 goals for Juve last season.

I hate that guy. Touche
rossipersempre

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - A FRESH START
Reply #132 on: Today at 08:38:43 am
Quote from: Chip Evans on Today at 08:33:12 am
Poborsky vibes. Not my money if the club fancy spending it.
Poborsky? We signed Paddy Berger instead.
Chip Evans

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - A FRESH START
Reply #133 on: Today at 08:39:32 am
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 08:38:43 am
Poborsky? We signed Paddy Berger instead.

But united defo signed him based on the tournament. We got the better deal (And hair)
rossipersempre

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - A FRESH START
Reply #134 on: Today at 08:40:35 am
Quote from: Chip Evans on Today at 08:33:12 am
After Spinach Zola he was the 
Are we back on the salad puns again? :D
rossipersempre

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - A FRESH START
Reply #135 on: Today at 08:44:17 am
Quote from: Chip Evans on Today at 08:39:32 am
But united defo signed him based on the tournament. We got the better deal (And hair)
As did we with Berger though, so Im not sure your point stands. The only issue is, as Fromola says, is the the inflated value.

Personally, I cant see wed be able to unravel the contract between Fiorentina and Juve. Italian contracts make English ones look cursory and brief.
