Think the Chiesa deal to Juve is they pay 7m loan fee and 50m for the obligation to purchase next summer. With their financial issues I wonder how much it would cost us to buy out their obligation? Fiorentina get 57m now (better than 57m next summer)- would Juve take 15m and a way out of an expensive obligation?



That would be a £60m deal for us- not sure I could see such a complex deal being done to be honest. But hopefully gives us an idea of the level of player we are after for the forward position