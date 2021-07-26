« previous next »
Author Topic: 2021/22 Premier League Dodgy Freekick, pelanty and ignored watch

Andy @ Allerton

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Mr Miyage.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,631
  • Asterisks baby!
2021/22 Premier League Dodgy Freekick, pelanty and ignored watch
« on: July 26, 2021, 10:45:13 am »
In progress:

   [ONGOING] #3 Manchester United v Leeds : Offside for the goal?
   [ONGOING] #4 Manchester United v Leeds : MacGuire on Tyler Roberts as he was clean through, appears to make contact. Should it have been a penalty?




======================================================================================================


I thought it might be interesting to start a thread up (outside of normal footy threads) to keep track of decisions through the season.

So pelanties given or not given, freekicks awarded or not awarded for each team in the league - everyone gets to have a say on the most controversial ones (feel free to add one you've seen for your consideration) and includes all clubs including Liverpool. If we jot them down and even sensible :)  posters get to opine then we should have a reasonable chance of seeing if something shady is going on.

____________________________________________________

After each matchday, add your 'controversial' (given/not given) spots and see what people think. If people generally think "Yeah that's probably OK" or "No that's absolutely fine" then we'll ignore it. If enough people think it's questionable then we'll add +1 to the team that got the shady decision and -1 to the team that was diddled.

If the refs are fair and impartial then the results should be about the same. If there are high plus/minus numbers then you can see teams that are getting unfairly/too fairly treated..

So, let's say that Salah dives and gets a totally laughable free kick then this would be + 01 to Liverpool and (Let's say it's Everton) - 01 to Everton..

Also includes other decisions - like goals that should/shouldn't have stood and anything else anyone wants to put forward. It has to be a majority agreeing or we ignore it.

================================================

I'll tot them up here;  Remember this is only PREMIER LEAGUE games (Not cup games - but if someone wants to stat a new Cup one then that's OK with me :)   )

- 02 Arsenal
= 00 AstonVilla
+ 02 Brentfgord
= 00 Brighton
= 00 Burnley
= 00 Chelsea
= 00 Crystal Palace
= 00 Everton
= 00 Leeds
= 00 Leicester
= 00 Liverpool
= 00 Man City
= 00 Man United
= 00 Newcastle
= 00 Norwich
= 00 Southampton
= 00 Spurs
= 00 Watford
= 00 West Ham
= 00 Wolves


===========================================

In a perfect season of refereeing, you'd expect to see all teams on or around = 00  (Neither up nor down)

+ 03 Would mean that the team had 3 favourable decsisions that were shady. This is for free kicks for, penalties, sending offs.
- 03 Would mean that the team has had 3 unfavourable decisions that were shady. This is for free kicks, penalties, sending offs.

Obviously as the season goes on, teams would expect to see their +/-/= figures change as the season progresses. A team that had 3 dodgy decisions for them in a game, then 3 dodgy decisions against them in the next game would be on = 00   (+ 03 - 03)


============================================

Premier League Referees - shady/wrong decisions

00 Martin Atkinson
00 Stuart Atwell
00 Peter Bankes
00 John Brooks
00 David Coote
00 Mike Dean
00 Darren England
00 Kevin Friend
00 Jarred Gillett
00 Tony Harrington
00 Simon Hooper
00 Rob Jones
00 Chris Kavanagh
00 Andy Madley
00 Andre Marriner
00 Jon Moss
02 Michael Oliver
00 Craig Pawson
00 Michael Salisbury
00 Graham Scott
00 Antony Taylor
00 Paul Tierney


This is based on decisions made on the above. For each perceived dodgy decision, well update the number and add a +01 or -01 for the team involved through the season.


Hardline Ultra Remainer.

fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,327
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: 2021/22 Premier League Dodgy Freekick, pelanty and ignored watch
« Reply #1 on: July 26, 2021, 10:50:42 am »


Could be a fun project by the end though.

'What will Andy have United on in May?'

I'm gonna go with +6557
"He wanted to do a 'stop and chat,' I didn't want to do a 'stop and chat."

Andy @ Allerton

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Mr Miyage.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,631
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: 2021/22 Premier League Dodgy Freekick, pelanty and ignored watch
« Reply #2 on: July 26, 2021, 10:55:25 am »
Quote from: fucking appalled on July 26, 2021, 10:50:42 am


Could be a fun project by the end though.

'What will Andy have United on in May?'

I'm gonna go with +6557

Nothing to do with me.

If I think it's dodgy and the majority think that it's fair enough then the number doesn't change. It has to be the majority and 'clear and obvious'
Hardline Ultra Remainer.

Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,469
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 2021/22 Premier League Dodgy Freekick, pelanty and ignored watch
« Reply #3 on: July 26, 2021, 10:59:45 am »
youve spelt Penalty wrong twice mate


I hope Liverpool get pelanty of penalties this season
Andy @ Allerton

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Mr Miyage.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,631
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: 2021/22 Premier League Dodgy Freekick, pelanty and ignored watch
« Reply #4 on: July 26, 2021, 11:07:26 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on July 26, 2021, 10:59:45 am
youve spelt Penalty wrong twice mate


I hope Liverpool get pelanty of penalties this season

It's an in-joke thing in RAWK mate - been going on for years

look up 'pelanty' :)

From Chris Waddle being completely unable to say the word 'Penalty'
Hardline Ultra Remainer.

TheMissionary

  • PositionIsSoooooooOrdinary!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,617
  • That's nice, that's McDermott, and that's a goal!!
Re: 2021/22 Premier League Dodgy Freekick, pelanty and ignored watch
« Reply #5 on: July 26, 2021, 06:19:50 pm »
Whichever team ends up with "Greg Luganis" Kane will get +7 every week. 
TheMissionary
YNWA

Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,658
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: 2021/22 Premier League Dodgy Freekick, pelanty and ignored watch
« Reply #6 on: July 26, 2021, 07:34:19 pm »
In terms of utter bollocks threads, this one is right up there.
Lone Star Red

  • Tex
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,776
  • Funk is the problem. And the solution.
Re: 2021/22 Premier League Dodgy Freekick, pelanty and ignored watch
« Reply #7 on: July 26, 2021, 07:45:46 pm »
If there's still that Twitter account that highlights some of the batshit crazy things said on this website, this thread is a dead cert to make it.
"You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

Romford_Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,112
Re: 2021/22 Premier League Dodgy Freekick, pelanty and ignored watch
« Reply #8 on: July 26, 2021, 07:46:11 pm »
So like the VAR thread but not the VAR thread?
Andy @ Allerton

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Mr Miyage.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,631
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: 2021/22 Premier League Dodgy Freekick, pelanty and ignored watch
« Reply #9 on: July 26, 2021, 08:10:02 pm »
Quote from: Romford_Red on July 26, 2021, 07:46:11 pm
So like the VAR thread but not the VAR thread?

A counting VAR thread.

The VAR thread doesn't tot anything up.
Hardline Ultra Remainer.

Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,469
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 2021/22 Premier League Dodgy Freekick, pelanty and ignored watch
« Reply #10 on: July 26, 2021, 08:15:06 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on July 26, 2021, 11:07:26 am
It's an in-joke thing in RAWK mate - been going on for years

look up 'pelanty' :)

From Chris Waddle being completely unable to say the word 'Penalty'

Sorry mate, thought it was A bit odd
S

  • pineless
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,532
  • Tonight, Tonight
Re: 2021/22 Premier League Dodgy Freekick, pelanty and ignored watch
« Reply #11 on: July 26, 2021, 08:37:08 pm »
This is actually a really good idea. As long as it is refreshed consistently throughout the season and not just at flashpoint moments, this will be a really interesting discussion.

*sees who started the thread*

No it won't.
tubby pls.

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,955
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: 2021/22 Premier League Dodgy Freekick, pelanty and ignored watch
« Reply #12 on: July 26, 2021, 08:42:49 pm »
The only way this'll work is if someone impartial logs all the decisions.  Think Andy is definitely the best man for the job.
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

tonysleft

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,552
  • A manc
Re: 2021/22 Premier League Dodgy Freekick, pelanty and ignored watch
« Reply #13 on: July 26, 2021, 09:20:42 pm »
but Andy mate there's already a United thread
Great chiefs and great loves in obliterated light

Andy @ Allerton

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Mr Miyage.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,631
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: 2021/22 Premier League Dodgy Freekick, pelanty and ignored watch
« Reply #14 on: July 26, 2021, 10:28:22 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on July 26, 2021, 09:20:42 pm
but Andy mate there's already a United thread

We have a Cambridge United thread?!
Hardline Ultra Remainer.

Andy @ Allerton

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Mr Miyage.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,631
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: 2021/22 Premier League Dodgy Freekick, pelanty and ignored watch
« Reply #15 on: August 13, 2021, 07:38:25 pm »
So.. Over this weekend..

If you see something that looks a bit shady in any game:

Mention it in here and if a reasonable amount of people think that it's genuinely dodgy, we can add it to the stats.

For each one, I'll add a poll. Give people a chance to vote and we'll see what we see!
Hardline Ultra Remainer.

Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,180
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: 2021/22 Premier League Dodgy Freekick, pelanty and ignored watch
« Reply #16 on: August 13, 2021, 08:53:53 pm »
Ball was out before Brentford scored 1-0. First goal of the season. 

tough to seefrom the original replays but later they showed a high angle looking down from above looked out.
Andy @ Allerton

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Mr Miyage.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,631
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: 2021/22 Premier League Dodgy Freekick, pelanty and ignored watch
« Reply #17 on: August 13, 2021, 09:01:58 pm »
Quote from: Bobinhood on August 13, 2021, 08:53:53 pm
Ball was out before Brentford scored 1-0. First goal of the season. 

tough to seefrom the original replays but later they showed a high angle looking down from above looked out.

Cheers. This is:

[DONE] Dodgy Decision Debate #1 : Brentford score after ball goes out? [WRONG DECISION]  Brentford +1   Arsenal -1

Put your for/against arguments below. When we've had a few then we can tot them up and then close the debate.

« Last Edit: Yesterday at 01:03:37 am by Andy @ Allerton »
Hardline Ultra Remainer.

Andy @ Allerton

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Mr Miyage.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,631
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: 2021/22 Premier League Dodgy Freekick, pelanty and ignored watch
« Reply #18 on: August 13, 2021, 09:58:22 pm »
I'd like to submit one as well

[DONE] #2  Brentford v Arsenal. When the second goal is scored off the throw in, the attacker was clearly holding the keeper - which is why he couldn't get across  [WRONG DECISION]  Brentford +1   Arsenal -1
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 01:03:50 am by Andy @ Allerton »
Hardline Ultra Remainer.

Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,180
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: 2021/22 Premier League Dodgy Freekick, pelanty and ignored watch
« Reply #19 on: August 13, 2021, 10:45:51 pm »
Not bad, off to a 100% start. Impressive.
BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,841
  • BoRac
Re: 2021/22 Premier League Dodgy Freekick, pelanty and ignored watch
« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 11:17:29 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on August 13, 2021, 09:01:58 pm
[DONE] Dodgy Decision Debate #1 : Brentford score after ball goes out? [WRONG DECISION]  Brentford +1   Arsenal -1

Put your for/against arguments below. When we've had a few then we can tot them up and then close the debate.
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on August 13, 2021, 09:58:22 pm
[DONE] #2  Brentford v Arsenal. When the second goal is scored off the throw in, the attacker was clearly holding the keeper - which is why he couldn't get across  [WRONG DECISION]  Brentford +1   Arsenal -1

I must have missed the debate. ;)

I do agree they were both wrong decisions, though. For what it's worth, I thought Arsenal should also have had a penalty in the first half, so make that a hat-trick.
Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,658
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: 2021/22 Premier League Dodgy Freekick, pelanty and ignored watch
« Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 11:24:15 am »
Bizarre.

If that ball was out, it was out by millimetres.

No chance Andy is saying that was out if it was us benefiting from it. He probably still claims Andy Carrolls header was over the line despite being behind the goal and in no position to see it.

For the second goal, we all pretty much agree that van Dijk didn't foul De Gea when Firmino had a goal disallowed a couple of seasons ago, but Andy wants to claim a touch on the keeper here.

This thread is pathetic and serves no purpose.
Logged

4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,088
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: 2021/22 Premier League Dodgy Freekick, pelanty and ignored watch
« Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 01:09:51 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 11:24:15 am
Bizarre.

If that ball was out, it was out by millimetres.

No chance Andy is saying that was out if it was us benefiting from it. He probably still claims Andy Carrolls header was over the line despite being behind the goal and in no position to see it.

For the second goal, we all pretty much agree that van Dijk didn't foul De Gea when Firmino had a goal disallowed a couple of seasons ago, but Andy wants to claim a touch on the keeper here.

This thread is pathetic and serves no purpose.

I don't know about Andy but I was at Wembley in line with the goal, and Carrolls header was over the line. The lino on my side of the pitch was no where near the goal line, he was more in line with the 6 yard box line, and "guessed" at it. He got it wrong.

Carry on..😁
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Andy @ Allerton

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Mr Miyage.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,631
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: 2021/22 Premier League Dodgy Freekick, pelanty and ignored watch
« Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 01:35:55 pm »
Quote from: BoRed on Yesterday at 11:17:29 am
I must have missed the debate. ;)

I do agree they were both wrong decisions, though. For what it's worth, I thought Arsenal should also have had a penalty in the first half, so make that a hat-trick.
If someone puts something forward that looks shady and no one disagrees then we'll go with that.

Both were probably wrong decisions and no one objected.. so we'll go with that.
Hardline Ultra Remainer.

Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,658
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: 2021/22 Premier League Dodgy Freekick, pelanty and ignored watch
« Reply #24 on: Yesterday at 01:44:12 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on Yesterday at 01:35:55 pm
If someone puts something forward that looks shady and no one disagrees then we'll go with that.

Both were probably wrong decisions and no one objected.. so we'll go with that.

I objected.

Suppose you're going to claim the goal line tech is wrong there and that 3rd Manc goal shouldn't count  ;D
Andy @ Allerton

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Mr Miyage.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,631
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: 2021/22 Premier League Dodgy Freekick, pelanty and ignored watch
« Reply #25 on: Yesterday at 01:57:57 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 01:44:12 pm
I objected.

Suppose you're going to claim the goal line tech is wrong there and that 3rd Manc goal shouldn't count  ;D

Too late mate.

I'll have a thing at the top and saying 'In progress' - otherwise we'd be going back to decisions 5 weeks ago :)

Not really worked it out how it'll work, but thought it would be a laugh and might be interesting. Some of us think that certain refs are shite, some think that certain clubs get everything for them, some think that certain teams get shafted all the time.

Obviously it's not official and a bit of a laugh, it doesn't serve any 'purpose' but potential entertainment. You seem pretty angry about the thread, so there are thousands of others you can enjoy instead if you don't like this one :)
Hardline Ultra Remainer.

naYoRHa2b

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,493
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 2021/22 Premier League Dodgy Freekick, pelanty and ignored watch
« Reply #26 on: Yesterday at 02:34:38 pm »
Didn't think there was much wrong in that game just gone. Did look offside but with these new thicker lines (which we can't even see!!!) then maybe he wasn't.

Pen was a difficult one to judge, does catch him slightly but unintentionally and Roberts is running at pace but i wouldn't say it's major error.
Andy @ Allerton

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Mr Miyage.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,631
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: 2021/22 Premier League Dodgy Freekick, pelanty and ignored watch
« Reply #27 on: Yesterday at 02:37:47 pm »
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on Yesterday at 02:34:38 pm
Didn't think there was much wrong in that game just gone. Did look offside but with these new thicker lines (which we can't even see!!!) then maybe he wasn't.

Pen was a difficult one to judge, does catch him slightly but unintentionally and Roberts is running at pace but i wouldn't say it's major error.

Ok - I'll add them and people can discuss them. Depending on if people agree/disagree then we can add them to the scores/don't add them..


[ONGOING] #3 Manchester United v Leeds : Offside for the goal?
[ONGOING] #4 Manchester United v Leeds : MacGuire on Tyler Roberts as he was clean through, appears to make contact. Should it have been a penalty?

-----------------------------
Hardline Ultra Remainer.

KissThisGuy

  • OnlyThroughAFaceMaskThough
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,650
  • It was raining, I went outside, I got wet.
Re: 2021/22 Premier League Dodgy Freekick, pelanty and ignored watch
« Reply #28 on: Yesterday at 02:42:27 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on Yesterday at 02:37:47 pm
Ok - I'll add them and people can discuss them. Depending on if people agree/disagree then we can add them to the scores/don't add them..


[ONGOING] #3 Manchester United v Leeds : Offside for the goal?
[ONGOING] #4 Manchester United v Leeds : MacGuire on Tyler Roberts as he was clean through, appears to make contact. Should it have been a penalty?

-----------------------------
It's a stonewall penalty. It's not even up for debate. So +1 Manchester United, -1 Leeds
macmanamanaman

  • S art Arse.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,162
  • Robbie Returns!
Re: 2021/22 Premier League Dodgy Freekick, pelanty and ignored watch
« Reply #29 on: Yesterday at 04:02:56 pm »
Credit where its due:
Yellow card , rightly given, for diving for Richarlison. 
Long may it continue.
Macphisto80

  • The Picasso of RAWK. But wants to shag Charlie Brooker. Go figure! Wants to hear about bi-curious Shauno's fantasies.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,298
Re: 2021/22 Premier League Dodgy Freekick, pelanty and ignored watch
« Reply #30 on: Yesterday at 04:09:24 pm »
I'm convinced Andy comes up with these threads when he's on the shitter.
Andy @ Allerton

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Mr Miyage.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,631
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: 2021/22 Premier League Dodgy Freekick, pelanty and ignored watch
« Reply #31 on: Yesterday at 04:18:04 pm »
Quote from: Macphisto80 on Yesterday at 04:09:24 pm
I'm convinced Andy comes up with these threads when he's on the shitter.

Twitter while on the shitter.
Hardline Ultra Remainer.

4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,088
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: 2021/22 Premier League Dodgy Freekick, pelanty and ignored watch
« Reply #32 on: Today at 01:01:43 am »
Burnley goal.

Tarkowski blatant push on BHA defender Maupay knocked him to the turf, which allows Tarkowski to step over the defender and head home.

VAR should have disallowed. Clear and obvious error.
ElDuderino

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 164
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 2021/22 Premier League Dodgy Freekick, pelanty and ignored watch
« Reply #33 on: Today at 04:50:25 am »
I don't get the issue with Brentford's first. The Arsenal player takes a shit touch, probably keeps it in, maybe not, centimeters in it, we play advantage to Arsenal by not giving a corner, Brentford score. Is that not letting it flow like the game I love? Thought it was a huge step back in the right direction not over analysing it.
The goalie, fair enough we can talk about that.

 The Brighton attempt at standing in the way of a train, fuck off. Imagine seeing Virgil steaming through like that and some boy stands in the way and screams abuse when his presence hasn't even registered.
