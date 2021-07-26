In progress:[ONGOING] #3 Manchester United v Leeds : Offside for the goal?[ONGOING] #4 Manchester United v Leeds : MacGuire on Tyler Roberts as he was clean through, appears to make contact. Should it have been a penalty?======================================================================================================I thought it might be interesting to start a thread up (outside of normal footy threads) to keep track of decisions through the season.So pelanties given or not given, freekicks awarded or not awarded for each team in the league - everyone gets to have a say on the most controversial ones (feel free to add one you've seen for your consideration) and includes all clubs including Liverpool. If we jot them down and even sensibleposters get to opine then we should have a reasonable chance of seeing if something shady is going on.____________________________________________________After each matchday, add your 'controversial' (given/not given) spots and see what people think. If people generally think "Yeah that's probably OK" or "No that's absolutely fine" then we'll ignore it. If enough people think it's questionable then we'll add +1 to the team that got the shady decision and -1 to the team that was diddled.If the refs are fair and impartial then the results should be about the same. If there are high plus/minus numbers then you can see teams that are getting unfairly/too fairly treated..So, let's say that Salah dives and gets a totally laughable free kick then this would be + 01 to Liverpool and (Let's say it's Everton) - 01 to Everton..Also includes other decisions - like goals that should/shouldn't have stood and anything else anyone wants to put forward. It has to be a majority agreeing or we ignore it.================================================I'll tot them up here; Remember this is only PREMIER LEAGUE games (Not cup games - but if someone wants to stat a new Cup one then that's OK with me- 02 Arsenal= 00 AstonVilla+ 02 Brentfgord= 00 Brighton= 00 Burnley= 00 Chelsea= 00 Crystal Palace= 00 Everton= 00 Leeds= 00 Leicester= 00 Liverpool= 00 Man City= 00 Man United= 00 Newcastle= 00 Norwich= 00 Southampton= 00 Spurs= 00 Watford= 00 West Ham= 00 Wolves===========================================In a perfect season of refereeing, you'd expect to see all teams on or around = 00 (Neither up nor down)+ 03 Would mean that the team had 3 favourable decsisions that were shady. This is for free kicks for, penalties, sending offs.- 03 Would mean that the team has had 3 unfavourable decisions that were shady. This is for free kicks, penalties, sending offs.Obviously as the season goes on, teams would expect to see their +/-/= figures change as the season progresses. A team that had 3 dodgy decisions for them in a game, then 3 dodgy decisions against them in the next game would be on = 00 (+ 03 - 03)============================================Premier League Referees - shady/wrong decisions00 Martin Atkinson00 Stuart Atwell00 Peter Bankes00 John Brooks00 David Coote00 Mike Dean00 Darren England00 Kevin Friend00 Jarred Gillett00 Tony Harrington00 Simon Hooper00 Rob Jones00 Chris Kavanagh00 Andy Madley00 Andre Marriner00 Jon Moss02 Michael Oliver00 Craig Pawson00 Michael Salisbury00 Graham Scott00 Antony Taylor00 Paul TierneyThis is based on decisions made on the above. For each perceived dodgy decision, well update the number and add a +01 or -01 for the team involved through the season.