Anfield, both the stadium and the surrounding area is far more attractive and appealing in my honest opinion. Just love the tree lined spacious 97 Avenue and with the new Anfield Road stand backing onto the Park it looks absolutely beautiful.



The BMD is not a great place for a footy ground especially for a run of the mill modern, ten a penny medium size bowl design.



Plus, it deffo looks very hemmed in.



Anfield now runs seemlessly into the Park and when they had the last batch of concerts, I loved seeing people having picnics on the grass whilst waiting to go into the ground. It has 360 degree access for both fans and emergency services. It's on a hill so you can see it for miles and it'll be well away from any flooding issues due to global warming. It's also our spiritual home and given it's an iconic stadium already, it would have been madness to throw it all away for a soulless new bowl, the costs of which would have been a millstone round our necks.Everton have complained for years about their options for expansion being limited because Goodison is hemmed in. Now they've gone and built a new stadium that they can't afford on an equally hemmed in site. I won't be surprised if the club ends up in the same situation as with their training ground i.e. someone else owns it and they pay rent (just as long as it's not the council tax payers again). I also doubt that it'll be the game-changer they're predicting - wasn't the arrival of Moshiri supposed to be that? Furthermore if the experts on global warming are correct, the area will have major issues re. rising sea levels. Everton that!