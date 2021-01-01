« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 821 822 823 824 825 [826]   Go Down

Author Topic: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)  (Read 1931920 times)

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,691
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #33000 on: Yesterday at 03:31:51 pm »
It's flying up though.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,645
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #33001 on: Yesterday at 03:38:12 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 03:31:51 pm
It's flying up though.

I wonder if it will get like the Nou Mestella and then they'll stop building?
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,217
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #33002 on: Yesterday at 03:38:55 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 03:28:28 pm
Lad had a flying lesson today and we flew from Blackpool down the Mersey, over Anfield and back. Took some pics of BMD







Its bloody tight around that stadium, looks very hemmed in

Looks like they're cracking on.

I do like the 'barrel' shape.

But yeah, the space around looks limited, to say the least.
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Online mikeb58

  • The Poet Laureate of the Hillsborough forum and indeed, now, the rest of the site! Allez, allez, allez......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,958
  • kopite
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #33003 on: Yesterday at 03:46:23 pm »
Anfield, both the stadium and the surrounding area is far more attractive and appealing in my honest opinion. Just love the tree lined spacious 97 Avenue and with the new Anfield Road stand backing onto the Park it looks absolutely beautiful.

The BMD is not a great place for a footy ground especially for a run of the mill modern, ten a penny medium size bowl design.

Plus, it deffo looks very hemmed in.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 03:48:48 pm by mikeb58 »
Logged
Hillsborough...Our Greatest Victory (out now)

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 104,761
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #33004 on: Yesterday at 03:59:03 pm »
A lot of modern grounds at hemmed in these days. Brentfords is surrounded by railway lines on 3 sides. Can be a bit congested getting out but its not too bad (albeit thats about half the size of what Evertons will be I guess).
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,645
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #33005 on: Yesterday at 04:01:56 pm »
Quote from: mikeb58 on Yesterday at 03:46:23 pm
Anfield, both the stadium and the surrounding area is far more attractive and appealing in my honest opinion. Just love the tree lined spacious 97 Avenue and with the new Anfield Road stand backing onto the Park it looks absolutely beautiful.

The BMD is not a great place for a footy ground especially for a run of the mill modern, ten a penny medium size bowl design.

Plus, it deffo looks very hemmed in.

I took these of Anfield, like you say, just a far nicer area, the bitters are losing out due to years of poor planning and envy



Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,645
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #33006 on: Yesterday at 04:02:37 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 03:59:03 pm
A lot of modern grounds at hemmed in these days. Brentfords is surrounded by railway lines on 3 sides. Can be a bit congested getting out but its not too bad (albeit thats about half the size of what Evertons will be I guess).

Hemmed in by a dock though? I can see people ending up in the water there. Its going to be bloody freezing too.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 104,761
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #33007 on: Yesterday at 04:03:54 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 04:02:37 pm
Hemmed in by a dock though? I can see people ending up in the water there. Its going to be bloody freezing too.

Would probably my prefer that to a railway line!
Logged

Online Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,279
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #33008 on: Yesterday at 04:05:12 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 04:02:37 pm
Hemmed in by a dock though? I can see people ending up in the water there. Its going to be bloody freezing too.

Let alone having to have around 1000 balls on the sidelines because their agricultural collection of misfit toys keep launching the fucking thing out of the stadium.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,645
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #33009 on: Yesterday at 04:05:43 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 04:03:54 pm
Would probably my prefer that to a railway line!

The trains never run anyway ;)
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,713
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #33010 on: Yesterday at 04:14:23 pm »
Nice photos them Rob.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,468
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #33011 on: Yesterday at 04:43:27 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 03:28:28 pm
Lad had a flying lesson today and we flew from Blackpool down the Mersey, over Anfield and back. Took some pics of BMD







Its bloody tight around that stadium, looks very hemmed in

Ive thought that when Ive been down there. 40,000 trying to get away onto the dock road, all sides of the ground moving towards the dock exits. And then when you are on the dock road, its either head into town or up to Sandhills for the trains. The cycle lane sort of prevents any park and ride outside the ground unless the whole road is given over to it and even then they would have to be further away from the ground as they would get hemmed in by the crowds.  If Uncle Joe was still a thing, he would be giving them the green light to expand into Collingwood Dock and offer his expertise in car parking
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline LuverlyRita

  • metar made
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 217
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #33012 on: Yesterday at 05:07:11 pm »
Quote from: mikeb58 on Yesterday at 03:46:23 pm
Anfield, both the stadium and the surrounding area is far more attractive and appealing in my honest opinion. Just love the tree lined spacious 97 Avenue and with the new Anfield Road stand backing onto the Park it looks absolutely beautiful.

The BMD is not a great place for a footy ground especially for a run of the mill modern, ten a penny medium size bowl design.

Plus, it deffo looks very hemmed in.
Anfield now runs seemlessly into the Park and when they had the last batch of concerts, I loved seeing people having picnics on the grass whilst waiting to go into the ground. It has 360 degree access for both fans and emergency services. It's on a hill so you can see it for miles and it'll be well away from any flooding issues due to global warming. It's also our spiritual home and given it's an iconic stadium already, it would have been madness to throw it all away for a soulless new bowl, the costs of which would have been a millstone round our necks.
Everton have complained for years about their options for expansion being limited because Goodison is hemmed in. Now they've gone and built a new stadium that they can't afford on an equally hemmed in site. I won't be surprised if the club ends up in the same situation as with their training ground i.e. someone else owns it and they pay rent (just as long as it's not the council tax payers again). I also doubt that it'll be the game-changer they're predicting - wasn't the arrival of Moshiri supposed to be that? Furthermore if the experts on global warming are correct, the area will have major issues re. rising sea levels. Everton that!
Logged

Offline FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,923
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #33013 on: Yesterday at 05:13:56 pm »
What's the smell like? bet it's been a bit ripe for the last week or so
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,737
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #33014 on: Yesterday at 05:19:38 pm »
Our brethren aren't happy with the rumoured away kit. Officially called Salmon Pink aka Redshite.  ;D

Logged

Offline A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,217
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #33015 on: Yesterday at 05:23:51 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 05:19:38 pm
Our brethren aren't happy with the rumoured away kit. Officially called Salmon Pink aka Redshite.  ;D



 ;D ;D

Who the f*ck signed-off on that?
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Online mikeb58

  • The Poet Laureate of the Hillsborough forum and indeed, now, the rest of the site! Allez, allez, allez......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,958
  • kopite
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #33016 on: Yesterday at 05:24:58 pm »
Great pictures of both grounds by the way...and they really highlight which stadium/ area is superior.

Anfield has the best of both worlds, the beauty and peaceful approach to the ARE and the more traditional area surrounding The Kop, the pubs, chippies busy match day traffic etc.

Plus on non match days it's a great place to chill out too, as LuverlyRita rightly said Stanley Park is a fantastic sight on Concert days, been there myself a few times to soak in the pre gig atmosphere.

I don't even care if we can't improve on the SKD stand or The Kop, I'm just in love with what we've achieved so far!



 
Logged
Hillsborough...Our Greatest Victory (out now)

Online moondog

  • dot com! Wake him up before he go-gos.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,288
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #33017 on: Yesterday at 05:57:45 pm »
BMD hardly looks Iconic as they are trying to make out. Would not swap it for Goodison, never mind Anfield. Cant see it being their financial saviour either, plus its going to smell of poo and wee.
Logged

Offline LuverlyRita

  • metar made
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 217
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #33018 on: Yesterday at 05:58:47 pm »
Quote from: mikeb58 on Yesterday at 05:24:58 pm
I don't even care if we can't improve on the SKD stand or The Kop, I'm just in love with what we've achieved so far!

I'm still blown away by the fact that the building work has taken place without the need to close either stand. Engineers rock!!
Logged

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,017
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #33019 on: Yesterday at 06:02:04 pm »
Quote from: moondog on Yesterday at 05:57:45 pm
BMD hardly looks Iconic as they are trying to make out. Would not swap it for Goodison, never mind Anfield. Cant see it being their financial saviour either, plus its going to smell of poo and wee.

They should have bitten the bullet years ago and redeveloped Goodison but no they have to go all Billy big Bollocks and go for a ground bigger than ours only for us to increase the capacity of the Annie Road End.

The Pit can be a cauldron of hate - sometimes for the opposition, often for the team in Blue.
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,788
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #33020 on: Yesterday at 06:02:41 pm »
I'm sure that expanding BMD in the future (settle down with the wise cracks) will be a real treat in the future.
Logged

Offline LuverlyRita

  • metar made
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 217
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #33021 on: Yesterday at 06:05:23 pm »
Quote from: moondog on Yesterday at 05:57:45 pm
BMD hardly looks Iconic as they are trying to make out. Would not swap it for Goodison, never mind Anfield. Cant see it being their financial saviour either, plus its going to smell of poo and wee.
So many of them seem to believe we're envious of it but I wouldn't trade it for Anfield and I don't know any Red who would. Some were even fretting that we'd take over BMD if they went bust. On capacity alone it would be a non-starter
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,645
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #33022 on: Yesterday at 06:29:24 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 05:19:38 pm
Our brethren aren't happy with the rumoured away kit. Officially called Salmon Pink aka Redshite.  ;D



Is that a Stoke City kit? ;D
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,217
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #33023 on: Yesterday at 06:40:23 pm »
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,737
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #33024 on: Yesterday at 06:41:34 pm »
Rob, it's a redshite kit. HOW DARE YOU!
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,645
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #33025 on: Yesterday at 06:48:24 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 06:41:34 pm
Rob, it's a redshite kit. HOW DARE YOU!

;D

Stoke ARE red shite though ;)

Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,770
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #33026 on: Yesterday at 06:57:04 pm »
Incredible stuff, the BS with a red kit 😂
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,713
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #33027 on: Yesterday at 08:03:52 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Yesterday at 05:23:51 pm
;D ;D

Who the f*ck signed-off on that?

The fuck you on about you mad man, it's an incREDible kit.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 89,155
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #33028 on: Yesterday at 08:06:19 pm »
They will wear red.

They are most certainly shite


If the cap fits
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 89,155
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #33029 on: Yesterday at 08:08:37 pm »
Sadly its not real of course

Its a photoshop of this

https://www.sportyfied.com/en/product/14554/45355/categories/tshirts/brands/nox
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,476
  • Dutch Class
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #33030 on: Yesterday at 08:09:10 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 04:02:37 pm
Hemmed in by a dock though? I can see people ending up in the water there. Its going to be bloody freezing too.

Guaranteed to happen every single match. Also it will be awful getting in and out as the footprint is so small
Logged

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,306
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #33031 on: Yesterday at 08:09:39 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Yesterday at 05:23:51 pm
;D ;D

Who the f*ck signed-off on that?

Denise before she left...  ;)
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,217
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #33032 on: Yesterday at 08:15:29 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 08:09:39 pm
Denise before she left...  ;)

 :lmao
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Offline coolbyrne

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,060
  • Ground Control
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #33033 on: Yesterday at 08:16:55 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 06:02:41 pm
I'm sure that expanding BMD in the future (settle down with the wise cracks) will be a real treat in the future.

Yeah, I wondered that, too, looking at the pics. Where would you expand? It's like they found a place to build-to-fit with no thoughts of expansion. And being blocked on at least two sides by the water limits exit routes for fans. Imagine (and with Everton, you'd have to) 50,000 fans leaving the stadium en masse. That's going to be a nightmare, nevermind the parking.
Logged
Oh, these sour times.

Quote from: Dr. Beaker on March 30, 2019, 02:19:03 am
No one admires resilience when you were just plain wrong all along - that's just twattishness.

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,713
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #33034 on: Yesterday at 08:21:04 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 04:43:27 pm
Ive thought that when Ive been down there. 40,000 trying to get away onto the dock road, all sides of the ground moving towards the dock exits. And then when you are on the dock road, its either head into town or up to Sandhills for the trains. The cycle lane sort of prevents any park and ride outside the ground unless the whole road is given over to it and even then they would have to be further away from the ground as they would get hemmed in by the crowds.  If Uncle Joe was still a thing, he would be giving them the green light to expand into Collingwood Dock and offer his expertise in car parking

Plenty of room but it'll fucking stink...

... every day for eternity.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,789
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #33035 on: Today at 12:28:14 am »
Well, if they go down with a red kit that would be it.
Maybe that red kit is the final decisive decision the polystyrenes take before they are flushed into their own waste processing plant down the hill and next to their planned future hoime.
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,993
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #33036 on: Today at 08:26:43 am »
Quote from: coolbyrne on Yesterday at 08:16:55 pm
Yeah, I wondered that, too, looking at the pics. Where would you expand? It's like they found a place to build-to-fit with no thoughts of expansion. And being blocked on at least two sides by the water limits exit routes for fans. Imagine (and with Everton, you'd have to) 50,000 fans leaving the stadium en masse. That's going to be a nightmare, nevermind the parking.

They'd have to fill in the other dock. They've already got the Mersey, the Dock wall and Sewage plant on the other side. Getting 50k out at the same time will be bad enough. There's going to be issues there. You've got one narrow road to disperse everyone.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
Pages: 1 ... 821 822 823 824 825 [826]   Go Up
« previous next »
 