Should Everton lose the Independent Commission case and found guilty of the charge, then they will face penalties.



Points deduction and a transfer ban are possibilities.



Plus, 5 clubs are going to sue Everton for over 300 mil total. Of course, this be in the courts for some time but they will have it hanging over them.



Now as they are looking for investment or a sale, the penalties AND court case might make one think twice about getting involved with Everton.