Offline only6times

  a night. Founder of the Breck Road Brasses mediation service. Owner of an out of control Fat Finger.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 11,616
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #29400 on: Yesterday at 01:00:19 pm »
bitter,not me.a granddad,but I'm not even 40

Offline Romford_Red

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 4,857
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #29401 on: Yesterday at 01:02:00 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 12:57:15 pm
What?

I think the gif is self explanatory.
Offline rob1966

  YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 38,969
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #29402 on: Yesterday at 01:03:28 pm »
Quote from: Romford_Red on Yesterday at 01:02:00 pm
I think the gif is self explanatory.

Not to me its not
Fuck the Tories

Offline Romford_Red

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 4,857
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #29403 on: Yesterday at 01:03:57 pm »
Offline Fordy

  Κασσάνδρα. ITK (rubs bridge of nose knowingly)
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 34,426
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #29404 on: Yesterday at 01:09:11 pm »
These are bang in trouble.

West Ham v Bournemouth today
Leicester V Leeds on Tuesday

Meaning a team or teams in relegation mix will be picking up points.
Offline only6times

  a night. Founder of the Breck Road Brasses mediation service. Owner of an out of control Fat Finger.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 11,616
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #29405 on: Yesterday at 01:14:00 pm »
bitter,not me.a granddad,but I'm not even 40

Offline Red Beret

  Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 45,746
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #29406 on: Yesterday at 01:48:33 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 10:16:01 am
Leicester & Leeds have awful run ins too

Leeds is

Leicester [H]
Bournemouth [A]
City [A]
Newcastle [H]
West Ham [A]
Spurs [H]

Leicester is

Leeds [A]
Everton [H]
Fulham [A]
Liverpool [H]
Newcastle [A]
West Ham [h]

I can't see many points Leeds or Leicester are getting either, wouldn't be surprised if Leeds vs Leicester is a draw on Tuesday night, Everton could well get 2 more wins [even 1 more win] & stay up, Everton's tactics will be defend & try & get a goal from a set piece.

Leeds will be lucky to pick up more than 4 points from those fixtures. Leicester might get 8, if they're really lucky.

Everton best hope City don't hump them as GD is their only saving grace right now. Lose by three or four nil and what meagre advantage they might have will be wiped out. That said, I can see Wolves or Brighton easily turning them over. Everyone thought Fulham would be on the beach, so I'm not going to assume that any team that considers itself safe is going to do Everton any favours by phoning it in.
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Popcorn's Art

Offline Jookie

  Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 7,482
  Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #29407 on: Yesterday at 01:56:06 pm »
I think 34 points keeps you up. Maybe even 33 depending on how the games where the bottom 6 play each other go.

Hard to judge fixture lists because each team does have 2 or 3 games remaining where they have a decent chance of winning.

Think the likes of Leeds, Leicester, Everton and Forest should be looking at 2 wins out of last 6 games as a requirement to stay up. Forest may need a draw in there. Southampton probably need 3 wins and a draw from remaining games.

Bournemouth and West Ham probably need 1 win and maybe the odd draw.
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Offline rob1966

  YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 38,969
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #29408 on: Yesterday at 02:27:20 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 01:56:06 pm
I think 34 points keeps you up. Maybe even 33 depending on how the games where the bottom 6 play each other go.

Hard to judge fixture lists because each team does have 2 or 3 games remaining where they have a decent chance of winning.

Think the likes of Leeds, Leicester, Everton and Forest should be looking at 2 wins out of last 6 games as a requirement to stay up. Forest may need a draw in there. Southampton probably need 3 wins and a draw from remaining games.

Bournemouth and West Ham probably need 1 win and maybe the odd draw.

West ham 2 up, Saudi 5 up already, they could destroy the shite midweek
Fuck the Tories

Offline SamLad

  Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 6,280
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #29409 on: Yesterday at 02:47:22 pm »
west ham 3 up
Offline rafathegaffa83

  RAWK Scribe
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 39,892
  Dutch Class
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #29410 on: Yesterday at 02:50:49 pm »
The only teams in the top five European leagues that have scored fewer than Everton are Sampdoria (20), Elche (20) and Ajaccio (22)
Offline Red Beret

  Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 45,746
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #29411 on: Yesterday at 02:52:25 pm »
West Ham probably safe now if that result sticks.
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Popcorn's Art

Offline TepidT2O

  Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  Lead Matchday Commentator
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 87,862
  Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #29412 on: Yesterday at 02:55:14 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 02:50:49 pm
The only teams in the top five European leagues that have scored fewer than Everton are Sampdoria (20), Elche (20) and Ajaccio (22)
Bottom, bottom, third bottom.
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Samie

  The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 58,050
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #29413 on: Yesterday at 03:02:59 pm »
They are fucked! Only game they might win from now on in is the last game at Woodison against Bournemouth.
Offline 4pool

  Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  RAWK Scribe
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 51,029
  Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #29414 on: Yesterday at 03:25:57 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 01:56:06 pm
I think 34 points keeps you up. Maybe even 33 depending on how the games where the bottom 6 play each other go.


If 33 points is the mark..WHU and Wolves are safe. Bournemouth need 1 point to reach 34.

Leeds need 4 points.
Leicester need 5 points.
Everton need 5 points.
Forest need 6 points.
Soton need 9 points

That's a better way of looking at it. Which sides can reach those additional points targets.
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline Crosby Nick

  is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 103,303
  Poultry in Motion
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #29415 on: Yesterday at 04:04:41 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 02:50:49 pm
The only teams in the top five European leagues that have scored fewer than Everton are Sampdoria (20), Elche (20) and Ajaccio (22)

Sampdoria. Thats sad to say them scoring so few. Home of such legendary stickers as Vialli, Mancini, Montella Dichio
Offline Terry de Niro

  Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  RAWK Scribe
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 49,024
  Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #29416 on: Yesterday at 04:07:06 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 04:04:41 pm
Sampdoria. Thats sad to say them scoring so few. Home of such legendary stickers as Vialli, Mancini, Montella Dichio
;D
Offline So Howard Philips

  Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 20,581
  All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #29417 on: Yesterday at 04:19:32 pm »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Yesterday at 07:33:28 am
You do realise where that link is from?

While I got a bit giddy yesterday with them going down, we all know secretly that's not going to happen. Leeds, Forest and Southampton are just that bit worse

Didnt realise and Just saw the tiny reference.
Offline 4pool

  Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  RAWK Scribe
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 51,029
  Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #29418 on: Yesterday at 04:22:02 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 04:04:41 pm
Sampdoria. Thats sad to say them scoring so few. Home of such legendary stickers as Vialli, Mancini, Montella Dichio

Panini collection?  :P
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline PeterTheRed

  Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,369
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #29419 on: Yesterday at 04:29:57 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 04:04:41 pm
Sampdoria. Thats sad to say them scoring so few. Home of such legendary stickers as Vialli, Mancini, Montella Dichio

Flachi, still playing in the lower leagues at the age of 48. And Quagliarella. Still on Sampdoria's squad, but 40 already, and not playing much ...
Offline Fordy

  • Κασσάνδρα. ITK (rubs bridge of nose knowingly)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,426
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #29420 on: Yesterday at 04:46:47 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 10:16:01 am
Leicester & Leeds have awful run ins too

Leeds is

Leicester [H]
Bournemouth [A]
City [A]
Newcastle [H]
West Ham [A]
Spurs [H]

Leicester is

Leeds [A]
Everton [H]
Fulham [A]
Liverpool [H]
Newcastle [A]
West Ham [h]

I can't see many points Leeds or Leicester are getting either, wouldn't be surprised if Leeds vs Leicester is a draw on Tuesday night, Everton could well get 2 more wins [even 1 more win] & stay up, Everton's tactics will be defend & try & get a goal from a set piece.



Leeds and Leicester might have bad run ins but I see it like this.

Leeds and Leicester play each other on Tuesday. Leeds at home and if they win thats them on 32 points.
Leicester win that them on 31 points
Draw Leeds on 30 then Leicester on 29.

Everton play Newcastle on Thursday.

Leicester play Everton at home the next game.
Leeds play Bournemouth away.

The next two games Leeds could be on 34 or 35 points with ease meaning they are safe I would have thought.
Leicester could be on 33 or 34 points

Basically, either Leicester or Leeds are pulling away over their next two games.

Evertons last four games are Brighton (a) City (H) Wolves (a) Bournemouth(h).

If they dont win their next two games against Newcastle and Leicester then they need 3 wins to stay up from the 4 games I would have thought.
Offline only6times

  • a night. Founder of the Breck Road Brasses mediation service. Owner of an out of control Fat Finger.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,616
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #29421 on: Yesterday at 06:10:16 pm »
Be funny if it turns out Kenwright has been the one stopping Moshiri from putting them further in the hole financially.
bitter,not me.a granddad,but I'm not even 40

Offline only6times

  • a night. Founder of the Breck Road Brasses mediation service. Owner of an out of control Fat Finger.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,616
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #29422 on: Yesterday at 06:12:01 pm »
No. I have a hierarchy of blame and the divvies who run the alltogether now palaver are way down on that list...and by the way they are NOT the supporters.
Reply

Davek haha
bitter,not me.a granddad,but I'm not even 40

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,300
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #29423 on: Yesterday at 07:34:45 pm »
Did Everton actually have a coach in the parade after we won the double in 86?

Lineker just said it was the worse moment of his life!

So Everton that dear God
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,675
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #29424 on: Yesterday at 07:40:58 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 07:34:45 pm
Did Everton actually have a coach in the parade after we won the double in 86?

Lineker just said it was the worse moment of his life!

So Everton that dear God

 Yes. Their team coach trailed behind ours.
Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,969
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #29425 on: Yesterday at 07:41:58 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 07:34:45 pm
Did Everton actually have a coach in the parade after we won the double in 86?

Lineker just said it was the worse moment of his life!

So Everton that dear God





If we'd have lost, we'd have been on the second bus. It was a massive event, the first all Merseyside final.
Fuck the Tories

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,300
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #29426 on: Yesterday at 07:46:19 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 07:41:58 pm




If we'd have lost, we'd have been on the second bus. It was a massive event, the first all Merseyside final.
at least we'd have had the league trophy to show, Everton had nothing!

I know the derby was more friendly back then though
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,969
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #29427 on: Yesterday at 07:57:30 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 07:46:19 pm
at least we'd have had the league trophy to show, Everton had nothing!

I know the derby was more friendly back then though

Even losing we'd have won ;D
Fuck the Tories

Offline Armchair expert

  • Almost makes you agree with Gove
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,351
  • Meet the new boss.....same as the old boss
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #29428 on: Yesterday at 08:00:15 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 07:34:45 pm
Did Everton actually have a coach in the parade after we won the double in 86?

Lineker just said it was the worse moment of his life!

So Everton that dear God

Peter Reid swerved it for which I dont blame him I think another player did too although I cant remember who it was
Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,397
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #29429 on: Yesterday at 08:12:30 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 07:34:45 pm
Did Everton actually have a coach in the parade after we won the double in 86?

Lineker just said it was the worse moment of his life!

So Everton that dear God
🎶Always the bridesmaid, but never the bride...🎶
Beware The County Road Headlockers.

Offline lfc_col

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,758
  • And Could He Play!
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #29430 on: Yesterday at 09:26:35 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 02:50:49 pm
The only teams in the top five European leagues that have scored fewer than Everton are Sampdoria (20), Elche (20) and Ajaccio (22)

Another first on the horizon  ;)
We Won It Six Times



JFT 97

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,746
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #29431 on: Yesterday at 09:36:57 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 08:12:30 pm
🎶Always the bridesmaid, but never the bride...🎶

Went to Queens Drive with my Dad to see it. He was gutted being a Blue, but he said it was good for the city to see the two teams united together on the parade.
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,024
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #29432 on: Yesterday at 09:40:09 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 09:36:57 pm
Went to Queens Drive with my Dad to see it. He was gutted being a Blue, but he said it was good for the city to see the two teams united together on the parade.
I was at the 84 League Cup final and replay.
Was also at the 86 and 89 FA Cup finals and zero bother from both sets of fans.
Doubt very much it will ever be like that again.
Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,746
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #29433 on: Yesterday at 10:03:25 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 09:40:09 pm
I was at the 84 League Cup final and replay.
Was also at the 86 and 89 FA Cup finals and zero bother from both sets of fans.
Doubt very much it will ever be like that again.

Agreed, which is sad.

Sometimes I do feel bad saying I hope they go down. However, as it becomes a real possibility, I think my predominant feeling should it happen would be relief. There's a very good chance the club could cease to be if relegated, and that will hurt a lot of people.

I'm honestly surprised that a sportswasher hasn't been in for them. They are a prime candidate for such a takeover, even allowing for the cost of a new stadium. I mean let's face it, a true sportswasher is going to be fine with spending a billion quid on a project, so stadium costs should hardly be an issue for them.
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,029
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #29434 on: Yesterday at 11:14:08 pm »
Chairman Bill speaks.. sorta..

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kan_rCQzDUQ
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,165
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #29435 on: Yesterday at 11:52:52 pm »
Imagine they didn't get that flukey Coleman goal vs Leeds, they'd be 2nd bottom
Offline thegoodfella

  • makes reindeer pizza
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,342
  • ...siempre es posible
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #29436 on: Today at 12:59:26 am »
These are so shite, that even the strikers that have jumped ship cannot score.
Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,177
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #29437 on: Today at 02:31:37 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 01:03:28 pm
Not to me its not

Maybe the little girl in the gif if remembering the stonewall handball from last seasons match between the two that was missed by the ref 3 feet away and then confirmed to not be a penalty on VAR despite the entire world knowing it was?

That's probably what Romford Red was intending with his oh so clever use of that gif. Has to be.
