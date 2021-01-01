And now the Premier League is being asked to look at adjusting parachute payments as the EFL thinks they are excessive and restrict competition in the Championship.



#worryingtimes



A widening gap between clubs receiving parachute payments and the rest of the Championship is a "major concern", English Football League chief Rick Parry has warned.



Research carried out for the EFL says the issue is showing a "continuing, alarming, and upward trend".



It concluded clubs receiving parachute payments were three times more likely to be promoted than other clubs.



But Parry says the Premier League's stance on the issue is "disappointing".



He has written to MPs taking issue with comments made about the subject by Premier League boss Richard Masters.