I dont know what he did or didnt do and morally he might still be on dodgy ground (genuiijwly dont know!) but has he got some sort of case against someone? His career in England has essentially ended and in the eyes of the law hes innocent. Or was he right that he was binned anyway? Appreciate it might not really be one to be discussed and apologies if so.
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.
Btw.. before the match v Fulham they had a minute silence for the Hillsborough disaster.Impeccably observed.
Page created in 0.035 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 3.17]