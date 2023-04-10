What interests me is the belief that Bramley Moore will generate increased revenue. Being generous match day brings in £16m for Everton, where do they believe the extra money is coming from. It can only come from;





1. Higher attendances, they will bring in more but even if they manage to fill the ground, then, at best, we are talking about an extra £6m without price increases





2. Corporate revenue, do they really believe that businesses will wish to spend a fortune watching Everton, it's not London and this is not a club with high enough status to justify the demand, an extra £1m at best I'd say (10 new corporates paying £100k a year). I would say that most of the people with money who follow everton are already going to the match





3. Higher ticket prices, this will go down well at the people's club, I would suggest there would be a trade off with 1 above.









Looking at it optimistically, they would be lucky to bring in another £10-15m a year, that is not going to turn that club around.