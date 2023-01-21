« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 696 697 698 699 700 [701]   Go Down

Author Topic: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)  (Read 1629942 times)

Online Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,281
  • JFT 97
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28000 on: Yesterday at 11:29:02 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 10:05:26 pm
Correct me if i'm wrong.

Toffees seem to think they haven't been charged with FFP violations.

However, the PL referred Everton to an Independent Commission.

Which means the FA have found a breach or breaches with FFP, and the referral is so that the Independent Commission can review the situation and determine the penalty if found guilty.

They haven't been charged with FFP rules that is UEFA.

They have been charged with breaking the Premier league's Profit and sustainability rules.

It has nothing to do with the FA. The Premier League is a private company owned by its member clubs that sets its own rules. Everton has breached P&S rules has been charged and have been referred to an Independent panel.
Logged
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Online Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,292
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28001 on: Yesterday at 11:35:35 pm »
Quote from: Wghennessy on Yesterday at 11:26:31 pm
No because this is black and white.
Logged

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,764
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28002 on: Yesterday at 11:52:15 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 11:29:02 pm
They haven't been charged with FFP rules that is UEFA.

They have been charged with breaking the Premier league's Profit and sustainability rules.

It has nothing to do with the FA. The Premier League is a private company owned by its member clubs that sets its own rules. Everton has breached P&S rules has been charged and have been referred to an Independent panel.

Other than I got the organizations wrong...lol...the point stands.

Everton ARE in the dock. Up to the Independent panel to determine the punishment. Unless the PL does not know it's own rules and Everton can show they were within the rules.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online Shady Craig

  • 'Arry's Tax Lawyer. T'riffic. Hush, hush, eye to eye. When will he, will he be famous? I can't answer that!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,858
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28003 on: Today at 12:47:38 am »
Like has been mentioned the accounts will be in so all the evidence is there for them to get to work on straight away, I'd expect and hope for a verdict on it ASAP as the other clubs in the relegation battle will demand it. Fuck the bitter twats.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 696 697 698 699 700 [701]   Go Up
« previous next »
 