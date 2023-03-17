https://twitter.com/bryansgunn/status/1636630572557541376
The fact they are late with their accounts again this year must mean they are in talks with the PL once more.
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.
The only stadium where restricted view seats are more expensive than normal ones
Bit of fun on Twitter but obviously blues are lapping it up because they are winning
For those on Twitter, vote😁https://twitter.com/barclayswsl/status/1638135488627322880?s=46&t=95EjRN8xcc7Hxylp9n9Y7w
Comical to see some claiming Merseyside is blue when even Everton's own research admits that they are heavily outnumbered in the city. They probably don't even outnumber reds in their traditional strongholds such as Rhyl.
Page created in 0.016 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.88]