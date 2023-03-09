Everton should change strip from blue to green because it is envy that defines them now. Once it was football and once they were decent, not sure when the freindly derby changed when red and blue sat together, but nowadays Im not sure even Everton know what defines them apart from shithousery and failure. They are a shadow of what they were and that shadow is lost against the greater shadow cast across Liverpool and the Premier League by Anfield. Relegation would help them find themselves again maybe. Who knows?