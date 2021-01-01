Do they have the squad to come back up immediately if they go down?

Barring Pickford, and I'd question even that, they have no premier league quality players. If they put the whole lot on the market, I doubt they could raise a 150 million.

By our own accounts the cost of running stadiums has gone up by 40% over the past year. If they dont come back up immediately I think they'll end up losing a lot if money in operations itself. Throw in rising construction costs and then interest on loans and its just a black hole for losing money. Its baffling how they can find themselves in this bad a situation when they've outspent us in most seasons under Moshiri.

The amount he's committed to the club is nearing on a billion already, so thay 400milion valuation would leave him massively short changed. It'll take years to bring the club anywhere close to the valuation he needs.