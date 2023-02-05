Anyone watch Michael McIntyre last night?



There was a Blue on it, he'd seen the shit going on in Ukraine, so he went to Poland then to the Ukraine border to help. So the show set it up so that, at the friendly with Dinamo Kyiv, they asked him to sit on the bench as they were missing a sub. They signed him as a player, then last few minutes they sent him out to warm up, then he want back inside. They then dragged him back out and put him on to take a pen. It was brilliant to watch.



What it drove home is that there are wonderful people who follow the club and it made me think that I'd rather the city had two PL clubs, they just need to sort the fan base out and get rid of the vermin.



I fucking hate you Michael McIntyre...