A fella I used to work with used to go pigeon racing with Big Dunc.
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend
Everton Forest Green Rovers, thatYou can take the Dunc out of Everton, but you can't take the Everton out the Dunc
Oof. 94th minute equaliser, 98th minute winner. Thats gotta sting.
When asked his thoughts on Duncan Ferguson's appointment, Paul Merson bemoaned the fact that British managers always have to start off taking jobs in the lower leagues. "You wouldn't see Jose Mourinho taking over at Wigan and taking them up through the leagues" he quipped. I don't know whose worse, him or Captain Sherwood.
Danjuma scores on his debut for the spuds
It's kind of amazing really, when Moshiri came in they were already spending future TV revenue to keep themselves going, then they sold Lukaku and potentially could've sold Barkley for a decent amount, and been in a position to use their previously good scouting system to rebuild their attack with young talent and put themselves on a good footing. Instead they tried to play fantasy football, the owners seemed to take turns buying players while their various DoF's twiddled their thumbs, and have ended up in even more debt than they were before with a worse team. Not only that but the new stadium has gone from being a ridiculous pipe dream to a ridiculous money sink (literally).I think Dyche could keep them up for a little while. My worry with them is that while the people at the highest levels are a disaster, there always seems to be people in the scouting/youth setup pulling rabbits out of hats and just about saving them, but I think at this point they're too broken to survive too long.What I will say is we haven't really seen Dyche come into a club in freefall like this, he had Burnley over-achieving for a while with his shit on a stick football, but the ev have already been playing that way for a while and getting nowhere. He'll have to quickly get them organised and well-drilled, and if Lampard has left the players sick of playing that way and out of shape then it's hard to see a quick turnaround.
70 hours left to spend the Gordon money, what are we waiting for?
What Gordon money? That money has already been spent ...
They must have promised Dyche something, anything, why else would he say yes (except for the customery pay off of course)
