I'm seeing a lot of people in this thread say the above and I can't fathom why. Is it superstition? It can't be because the bitters are "too good to go down" because they're not.
Since the fast start from Rafa last season where they got 14 points from their first 7 games, they have taken just 39 points from 47 games which translates to a 31-32 point season.
They have lost Ricky La who, while not being particularly good, was their best player and who played an important role in their survival last season. He has been replaced by utter crap and the team is still managed by a buffoon. They don't create or score much, have a crap keeper and a defence that's only good at playing a low block given their CBs are slow as fuck. The atmosphere is toxic at their pit and it is by no means certain that there are 3 worse clubs than them this season.
They have the same number of points after 16 games as they did after 7 games last season when they stayed up by the skin of their teeth (granted they only took 5 points from the next 9 games!) Another morale damaging hiding awaits them in a few days. They may not go down but they are among the favourites IMO. After getting pasted by the oil cheats to have to play a Brighton side that's much better than them at the toxic pit before their chances of a cup (no laughing at the back) evaporate for another year. The Southampton game is huge; lose that (especially if they get 0-1 points from the previous 2) and I think they're fucked (and Lampard will be gone at that point). Worrying times.
Now THAT is relegation form..
I was certain theyd stay up last season
. This season? Im not so sure they will
