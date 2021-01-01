Just seen the highlights of their Wolves game, I think their crowd deserve an assist for the Wolves winner!



Don't think they'll go down, they never do, just hope it's not a last day escape at home. We're still getting over the aftermath of their celebrations deep into the night here on County Road from last season!



By the way, I had a good look at the all the huge pictures on the side of the their ground the other day, I think there are 2 of pitch invasions/ celebrations after escaping relegation, one of Sheedy's goal at the Kop end (what's that the goal when he ran to the Kop giving us the fuck off salute a few times?) and about 15 of Howard Kendall and his various stints at the club.



I'm not sure a club of their apparent history and stature should be drawing attention to their relegation escapes.

