The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)

ElDuderino

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Today at 12:10:03 am
Solomon Grundy on Yesterday at 09:54:20 pm
Who wants to hear some blue fume?... ;D

https://twitter.com/WayneWWFC14/status/1607489955185434631
I see a load of angry passionate fans. God forbid. Still hope they go down but dont get this sort of thing.
Black Bull Nova

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Today at 12:45:02 am
Wolves was a massive game for them, aside from allowing a rival to get 3 points and build confidence, the run of games coming up looks a challenge.


A City
H Brighton
A United (FAC)
H Southampton
A West Ham
H Arsenal
A Liverpool


That Southampton game looks massive now although Soton have Fulham and Forest before then. If they go into that game in the bottom 3 and don't win I suspect Frank may be lamped, that would be such a shame. Let's hope they beat United in the cup to help him save his job and see them gone

Gaudete Gaude

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Today at 12:50:21 am
They are fucked, proper fucked.
afruitchrimbocake türkiyish

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Today at 12:55:07 am
Son of Mince Pie on a Plate on Yesterday at 11:59:53 pm
*Acknowledges the assist*  ;D

Helping hand as it were? Not left short-handed, were we?
Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Today at 01:00:14 am
There are definitely 2 clubs they can compete with, struggling to see a third unless Bournemouth dip (which they probably will).


Last game of the season is Bournemouth at home
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Today at 01:17:02 am
ElDuderino on Today at 12:10:03 am
I see a load of angry passionate fans. God forbid. Still hope they go down but dont get this sort of thing.


No child abuse so progress of sort.
Lycan

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Today at 01:30:51 am
ElDuderino on Today at 12:10:03 am
I see a load of angry passionate fans. God forbid. Still hope they go down but dont get this sort of thing.

I see a load of angry bloos booing like fuck, turning on their players like they always do.
Have Yourself a Red Berry Little Xmas

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Today at 06:28:23 am
ElDuderino on Today at 12:10:03 am
I see a load of angry passionate fans. God forbid. Still hope they go down but dont get this sort of thing.

Don't confuse a bunch of toddler adults who should know better throwing a collective temper tantrum because no manager instantly makes them top four candidates for "passion".
