Unsure why, it's not like they are anywhere near us even without Qatari/Saudi money. Not much would change in regards to us and them.
Simply because they crave a sportswasher themselves, but it's now possible we might be lumbered with one instead.
They're up shit creek. In monumental debt. Can't afford to finish their stadium. They've lost their money launderer because of Putin. Their team is abject.
They've long seen a sportswash as their saviour and have been praying for one since they realised Moshilad is a dud. To them, a sportswash buying us is the final nail in their coffin.