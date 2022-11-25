If ITV introduced Beelzebub as a late wildcard I'd still vote twatty Matty out. At least Beelzebub owns his dastardliness instead of pretending he's just one of the lads.
Not arsed about Jill Scott being a former Everton player. Less keen that she was front and centre of the Abu Dhabi sportswashing project. There are fewer options to make a good career in women's football - certainly during her pomp - that I can just about get over it.
Let Evertonians have a few small victories. A Jill Scott win and goal of the tournament for Richi-la will almost certainly be as good as it gets for them this season.
I was lucky in that I didn't have a clue who she was when she went into the jungle, so I took her totally on face value. I only found out she'd played for Everton last night, and that she also played for Abu Dhabi this morning.
I'm with you on Beelzebub. At least he owns his shit. Unlike Matt the Twat. Even the eels in the bushtucker trials thought he was too slimy for them.
Anyway, it's nice to see our blue neighbours have won the I'm a Celebrity trophy. 🏆