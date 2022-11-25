« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 557 558 559 560 561 [562]   Go Down

Author Topic: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)  (Read 1330139 times)

Offline robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,703
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #22440 on: November 25, 2022, 08:32:39 am »
Quote from: farawayred on November 24, 2022, 11:43:49 pm
If Brazil wins the WC, would Everton get a replica in their trophy cabinet?

They'd have to share it with us ;)
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline an fear dearg

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,002
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #22441 on: November 25, 2022, 09:20:20 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on November 25, 2022, 08:32:39 am
They'd have to share it with us ;)

Theyd get half of one and wed get 2 full ones..
Logged

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,214
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #22442 on: Yesterday at 11:53:02 pm »
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline Son of Mince Pie on a Plate

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,661
  • BAGs. 27 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #22443 on: Today at 12:40:06 am »
I didn't know she'd played for the shite.  :(
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Online Lycan

  • Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,779
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #22444 on: Today at 04:21:03 am »
Who is it?
Logged
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Online Lfc19ynwa

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,294
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #22445 on: Today at 06:25:34 am »
Logged

Online SnowHow would a Philips Pubes Shaver suit you?

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,658
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #22446 on: Today at 09:19:42 am »
Quote from: Son of Mince Pie on a Plate on Today at 12:40:06 am
I didn't know she'd played for the shite.  :(

Wish sleazy Matt Hancock had won now. ;D
Logged

Offline Son of Mince Pie on a Plate

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,661
  • BAGs. 27 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #22447 on: Today at 10:12:54 am »
Quote from: SnowHow would a Philips Pubes Shaver suit you? on Today at 09:19:42 am
Wish sleazy Matt Hancock had won now. ;D
I'd still rather have a Bitter than Matt the Twat.  :)
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,405
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #22448 on: Today at 10:19:32 am »
Quote from: Son of Mince Pie on a Plate on Today at 10:12:54 am
I'd still rather have a Bitter than Matt the Twat.  :)
If ITV introduced Beelzebub as a late wildcard I'd still vote twatty Matty out.  At least Beelzebub owns his dastardliness instead of pretending he's just one of the lads.

Not arsed about Jill Scott being a former Everton player.  Less keen that she was front and centre of the Abu Dhabi sportswashing project.  There are fewer options to make a good career in women's football - certainly during her pomp - that I can just about get over it.

Let Evertonians have a few small victories.  A Jill Scott win and goal of the tournament for Richi-la will almost certainly be as good as it gets for them this season.
Logged

Offline Son of Mince Pie on a Plate

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,661
  • BAGs. 27 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #22449 on: Today at 10:49:58 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 10:19:32 am
If ITV introduced Beelzebub as a late wildcard I'd still vote twatty Matty out.  At least Beelzebub owns his dastardliness instead of pretending he's just one of the lads.

Not arsed about Jill Scott being a former Everton player.  Less keen that she was front and centre of the Abu Dhabi sportswashing project.  There are fewer options to make a good career in women's football - certainly during her pomp - that I can just about get over it.

Let Evertonians have a few small victories.  A Jill Scott win and goal of the tournament for Richi-la will almost certainly be as good as it gets for them this season.
I was lucky in that I didn't have a clue who she was when she went into the jungle, so I took her totally on face value. I only found out she'd played for Everton last night, and that she also played for Abu Dhabi this morning.

I'm with you on Beelzebub. At least he owns his shit. Unlike Matt the Twat. Even the eels in the bushtucker trials thought he was too slimy for them.

Anyway, it's nice to see our blue neighbours have won the I'm a Celebrity trophy. 🏆
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline 24/Swans-a-7ing

  • "There are some things you can only learn in a storm."
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,899
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #22450 on: Today at 10:55:53 am »
Quote from: Son of Mince Pie on a Plate on Today at 10:49:58 am
Anyway, it's nice to see our blue neighbours have won the I'm a Celebrity trophy. 🏆
Open-top bus parade? DVD? Commemorative beer glasses?
Logged
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 100,403
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #22451 on: Today at 10:58:59 am »
Quote from: 24/Swans-a-7ing on Today at 10:55:53 am
Open-top bus parade? DVD? Commemorative beer glasses?

She and Richarlison can share it when he wins the World Cup.
Logged

Offline Son of Mince Pie on a Plate

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,661
  • BAGs. 27 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #22452 on: Today at 11:05:44 am »
Quote from: 24/Swans-a-7ing on Today at 10:55:53 am
Open-top bus parade? DVD? Commemorative beer glasses?
Rhyl council will be arranging it as we speak.

🎶.. champions of the jungle, you'll never sing that... 🎶 🏆
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline Jacob Marley's Coming To Town!

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,393
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #22453 on: Today at 05:42:21 pm »
I'm totally lost as to recent posts so I'm assuming it's something to do with reality TV?
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,703
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #22454 on: Today at 05:57:39 pm »
Quote from: Jacob Marley's Coming To Town! on Today at 05:42:21 pm
I'm totally lost as to recent posts so I'm assuming it's something to do with reality TV?

I'm a Celebrity - Jill Scott won this latest series, that c*nt Hancock was in it and finished 3rd
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online zero zero

  • Karma's a bitch. Innit.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,737
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #22455 on: Today at 07:06:50 pm »
Quote from: Jacob Marley's Coming To Town! on Today at 05:42:21 pm
I'm totally lost as to recent posts so I'm assuming it's something to do with reality TV?
From what I can gather an Evertonian called Gill Scott Heron was on tv.

"The revolution will be televised. In black and white"
Logged

Online Lycan

  • Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,779
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #22456 on: Today at 07:12:15 pm »
Quote from: Lfc19ynwa on Today at 06:25:34 am
Jill Scott

Oh. I've never heard of her.
Logged
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.
Pages: 1 ... 557 558 559 560 561 [562]   Go Up
« previous next »
 