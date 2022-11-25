I'd still rather have a Bitter than Matt the Twat.



If ITV introduced Beelzebub as a late wildcard I'd still vote twatty Matty out. At least Beelzebub owns his dastardliness instead of pretending he's just one of the lads.Not arsed about Jill Scott being a former Everton player. Less keen that she was front and centre of the Abu Dhabi sportswashing project. There are fewer options to make a good career in women's football - certainly during her pomp - that I can just about get over it.Let Evertonians have a few small victories. A Jill Scott win and goal of the tournament for Richi-la will almost certainly be as good as it gets for them this season.