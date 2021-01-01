« previous next »
Quote from: Armchair expert on Yesterday at 09:11:56 pm
They seem like the ideal club for an oil state to buy, cheap and like Man City with a potential new stadium
And their toxic fans would welcome them with open arms. Just as they have when Frank De Tory walked through their door, but that's starting to turn sour.
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 09:13:46 pm
And their toxic fans would welcome them with open arms. Just as they have when Frank De Tory walked through their door, but that's starting to turn sour.

And they'll relish the chance to stick it to the league and us.
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 09:13:46 pm
And their toxic fans would welcome them with open arms. Just as they have when Frank De Tory walked through their door, but that's starting to turn sour.

Imagine if the Saudis had bought them. :puke2
Judging from The Guardian piece is the end game from Moshiri, if I build enough of it, there's no way someone won't eventually finance or pay for the rest of it? Nou Mestalla on the Mersey
Quote from: rodderzzz on Yesterday at 05:59:07 am
KO'd in the final minute of the last round lolll
Once Everton has touched you.
Quote from: Lone Wolf on Yesterday at 07:56:43 pm
Not sure this gonna go down too well with our blue brethren
https://www.theguardian.com/business/2022/nov/13/everton-football-club-new-stadium-bramley-moore-dock
Fuckinghell. Imagine Franks transfer budget had to go on filling the dock back in! :lmao
That would be the most Everton thing ever!
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 08:50:11 pm



Can't wait for the audit.

Is this why the current auditors walked away? It's a shame, genuine chance of administration unless they find a new cash source to fund BM
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 09:00:07 pm
The guardian article really isn't all that surprising. There was never anyway that Moshi was funding it all himself. Net worth and cash are not one and the same. Being a conduit for Usmanov and his fellow cronies to move money around made too much sense and probably what has always been going on. Just now with Uncle Uzzy persona non grata around the world then it's probably exponentially harder to get access to these funds so here they are. I'm sure locals want the investment in the area so don't want to see it go belly up but there's something that has always stank about this deal and it's not coming from the sewage works.



It'll be side splittingly funny if it turns out that the auditors walked because they found proof that Uncle has still been helping fund it,if that's the case then Everton will be in a heap of trouble.

The fines alone would wipe them out.
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 09:43:21 pm


It'll beside side splittingly funny if it turns out that the auditors walked because they found proof that Uncle has still been helping fund it,if that's the case then Everton will be in a heap of trouble.

The fines alone would wipe them out.

Yeah you have to think it's linked to the loans for this
Quote from: kavah on Yesterday at 09:37:56 pm
Is this why the current auditors walked away? It's a shame, genuine chance of administration unless they find a new cash source to fund BM


Doubt they care if the Club was going bankrupt or anything,they must have found something dodgy for them to refuse to sign off,
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 08:59:23 pm
Are they really expecting to build it for £500m? 

That estimate was from 2yrs ago and even that was being wildly optimistic, surely it'll be nearer double that by now?
Wheres the sand money Bill?
Money hide the real problem. The real issue is not whether they expect or not to build the new stadium for £500m, but that they will be farther from the European Cup.
davek

Today at 8:59 PM
#89,540
Another pop at the People's Club for having the temerity to overshadow Anfield?

Gotcha.

Muesli-eating, fascist supporting rag.

I don't even know where to start with this guy and his ramblings but there's also this gem of a quote from another user on the same page...

"The stadium will be completed.
This project transcends just football. Too many interests involved here and to see a development like this stagnating in full view of of the public just will not be allowed to happen".


Too big to fail lid!!
We're literally looking down on their new shitpit,so any overshadowing will be done by our old gal.

Just need that huge Liverpool sign or even better "THIS IS LIVERPOOL"  I'm sure we could just about fit that on the main,might have to make the letters a little smaller than I'd like though.
Quote from: MULLENEDWINE on Yesterday at 10:13:49 pm
davek

Today at 8:59 PM
#89,540
Another pop at the People's Club for having the temerity to overshadow Anfield?

Gotcha.

Muesli-eating, fascist supporting rag.

I don't even know where to start with this guy and his ramblings but there's also this gem of a quote from another user on the same page...

"The stadium will be completed.
This project transcends just football. Too many interests involved here and to see a development like this stagnating in full view of of the public just will not be allowed to happen".


Too big to fail lid!!

At this point that is literally the plan. Moshi-la is hoping the council will bail them out because the prospect of losing the club or having the stadium project collapse will be too much of a cultural loss and cause massive damage to the local economy.

To a certain extent they're not wrong, but trying to blackmail a council that's in special measures is probably not going to yield results.
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 10:24:47 pm
At this point that is literally the plan. Moshi-la is hoping the council will bail them out because the prospect of losing the club or having the stadium project collapse will be too much of a cultural loss and cause massive damage to the local economy.

To a certain extent they're not wrong, but trying to blackmail a council that's in special measures is probably not going to yield results.

Oh I get that yeah mate.

But surely them having to scrap BMD isn't a cultural loss?

It might in the long run (if they had to scrap it) cripple the club but the club wouldn't just disappear.

They'll get something from the council I believe, but I don't think it'll be close to being enough.
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 10:18:01 pm
We're literally looking down on their new shitpit,so any overshadowing will be done by our old gal.

Just need that huge Liverpool sign or even better "THIS IS LIVERPOOL"  I'm sure we could just about fit that on the main,might have to make the letters a little smaller than I'd like though.

Like a big red wall, visible to the people (real ones) out in the streets, fans could write on it and convey their emotions to all those that pass.
Quote
The Guardian understands that if the stadium is not finished, Everton is obliged to pay to return Bramley-Moore Dock to the condition in which it found it. Experts suggested that such a bill could run to tens  if not hundreds  of millions of pounds.

I still reckon the site ends up as a B&Q
Quote from: MULLENEDWINE on Yesterday at 10:38:29 pm
Oh I get that yeah mate.

But surely them having to scrap BMD isn't a cultural loss?

It might in the long run (if they had to scrap it) cripple the club but the club wouldn't just disappear.

They'll get something from the council I believe, but I don't think it'll be close to being enough.
Capital expenditure - which this would come under - is treated a little differently to running costs but I just don't see the City Council getting sucked back in.  They have enough fires to fight without starting any new ones.

I hope Everton finish the ground but don't want the council on the hook for a penny of it.  If Everton can find somebody gullible enough or desperate enough to launder their money this way then good luck to them.
Quote from: rodderzzz on Yesterday at 05:59:07 am
KO'd in the final minute of the last round lolll

Everton that
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 10:52:30 pm
I still reckon the site ends up as a B&Q

Theyll get Nick Knowles and his crew in to finish the job.
Quote from: disgraced cake on November  6, 2022, 01:34:27 pm
If Bournemouth turn them over in the league and dump them out the cup it's going to be a very Worrying Christmas

'If'

Worrying Times
Quote from: MULLENEDWINE on Yesterday at 10:38:29 pm
Oh I get that yeah mate.

But surely them having to scrap BMD isn't a cultural loss?

It might in the long run (if they had to scrap it) cripple the club but the club wouldn't just disappear.

They'll get something from the council I believe, but I don't think it'll be close to being enough.

The cultural loss comes from losing Everton itself; the knock on effects to the area's economy would be hard. Hell, the area around Everton will suffer just by them moving.  The pubs and local shops must benefit hugely from match days.

I personally won't miss them if they go, as they've brought this on themselves through mismanagement, driven by envying us. But I can be objective enough to recognise the hole their failure would leave.

They'd blame us for it though.
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 09:15:40 pm
And they'll relish the chance to stick it to the league and us.
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Yesterday at 09:16:54 pm
Imagine if the Saudis had bought them. :puke2
I fell out with a bitter who I considered a good socialist and a good mate when a few years ago, he was posting memes on social media, lauding the fact that they were rich. Or they thought they were rich under the wealth of the dodgy Russian.
They can't look beyond being better than the "RS". Nothing to do with winning things, "let's just be better than the RS"
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 10:18:01 pm
We're literally looking down on their new shitpit,so any overshadowing will be done by our old gal.

Just need that huge Liverpool sign or even better "THIS IS LIVERPOOL"  I'm sure we could just about fit that on the main,might have to make the letters a little smaller than I'd like though.
We really should have gone ahead with that 'The Liverpool Football Club' sign over the new Main Stand which was said to have been planned.

I like the way it can be interpreted two ways. One of which would wind the shite up no end.
Quote from: MULLENEDWINE on Yesterday at 10:38:29 pm
Oh I get that yeah mate.

But surely them having to scrap BMD isn't a cultural loss?

It might in the long run (if they had to scrap it) cripple the club but the club wouldn't just disappear.

They'll get something from the council I believe, but I don't think it'll be close to being enough.

Why would the council step in?

But, perhaps most significant of all, Everton backed away from the 2018 local authority funding deal and, in May 2022, Everton agreed to pay £502,000 of the £841,000 in costs Liverpool city council expended in exploring the loan.

They council has already taken a £339,000 hit in losses. About a 40% loss on the money so far.
For what it's worth, my company is involved with designing Everton's stadium. As far as I know we're still working and being paid, but I'll see what I can discover.

They look like they're in the shit big time though.
Of course, if Everton fold, then we are big enough to take in their fans to our club.









There will need to be some re-education and quarantine of course
^ Is that a Frottage photoshop special?
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 01:10:52 am
Of course, if Everton fold, then we are big enough to take in their fans to our club.




The Road To From Lille
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 10:56:17 pm
Theyll get Nick Knowles and his crew in to finish the job.
Theyll have it done in 24 hours.
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 09:43:21 pm


It'll be side splittingly funny if it turns out that the auditors walked because they found proof that Uncle has still been helping fund it,if that's the case then Everton will be in a heap of trouble.

The fines alone would wipe them out.

From that article, the implication is that not just uncle Uzzy has been moving money through them.

Invest your money in a football club and you get little return on your cash.
However, if you loan a football club money via some offshore financing firm of nebulous origins, you can make a decent wedge in interest payments with no real risk as the loan is secured against collateral such as TV rights.
Everton have been taking out these loans against TV rights for years. It was highlighted with accusations of shadow directors and investors.
Worrying times indeed
Moshiri came in and cleared the debts with interest free loans, and then they go back out and start loaning again. So he has loans totalling over £250 million as equity. They owe money to the offshore company, and have made an operating loss of over £100m a year for the past three years, and I would bet they are on course  to lose close to that this year. They will no doubt have bought their new players on the never never.Money from Richie La will be used to offset the losses. Oh and their largest commercial sponsor USM holdings has been sanctioned meaning that those funds have to be offset by another large sponsor, or many smaller ones.
And no one knows who is funding the stadium build?
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Yesterday at 10:02:16 pm
Wheres the sand money Bill?
That £500m estimate was from a lot earlier than 2020. A lot has happened since then
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 10:56:17 pm
Theyll get Nick Knowles and his crew in to finish the job.
Cue sad music
The ground was never completed because of the loss of their beloved uncle Uzzy
