



It'll be side splittingly funny if it turns out that the auditors walked because they found proof that Uncle has still been helping fund it,if that's the case then Everton will be in a heap of trouble.



The fines alone would wipe them out.



From that article, the implication is that not just uncle Uzzy has been moving money through them.Invest your money in a football club and you get little return on your cash.However, if you loan a football club money via some offshore financing firm of nebulous origins, you can make a decent wedge in interest payments with no real risk as the loan is secured against collateral such as TV rights.Everton have been taking out these loans against TV rights for years. It was highlighted with accusations of shadow directors and investors.Worrying times indeedMoshiri came in and cleared the debts with interest free loans, and then they go back out and start loaning again. So he has loans totalling over £250 million as equity. They owe money to the offshore company, and have made an operating loss of over £100m a year for the past three years, and I would bet they are on course to lose close to that this year. They will no doubt have bought their new players on the never never.Money from Richie La will be used to offset the losses. Oh and their largest commercial sponsor USM holdings has been sanctioned meaning that those funds have to be offset by another large sponsor, or many smaller ones.And no one knows who is funding the stadium build?