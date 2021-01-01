« previous next »
Terry de Niro

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Today at 09:13:46 pm
Quote from: Armchair expert on Today at 09:11:56 pm
They seem like the ideal club for an oil state to buy, cheap and like Man City with a potential new stadium
And their toxic fans would welcome them with open arms. Just as they have when Frank De Tory walked through their door, but that's starting to turn sour.
Red Berry

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Today at 09:15:40 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 09:13:46 pm
And their toxic fans would welcome them with open arms. Just as they have when Frank De Tory walked through their door, but that's starting to turn sour.

And they'll relish the chance to stick it to the league and us.
Solomon Grundy

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Today at 09:16:54 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 09:13:46 pm
And their toxic fans would welcome them with open arms. Just as they have when Frank De Tory walked through their door, but that's starting to turn sour.

Imagine if the Saudis had bought them. :puke2
rafathegaffa83

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Today at 09:18:21 pm
Judging from The Guardian piece is the end game from Moshiri, if I build enough of it, there's no way someone won't eventually finance or pay for the rest of it? Nou Mestalla on the Mersey
Flaccido Dongingo

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Today at 09:24:10 pm
Quote from: rodderzzz on Today at 05:59:07 am
KO'd in the final minute of the last round lolll
Once Everton has touched you.
JRed

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Today at 09:28:46 pm
Quote from: Lone Wolf on Today at 07:56:43 pm
Not sure this gonna go down too well with our blue brethren
https://www.theguardian.com/business/2022/nov/13/everton-football-club-new-stadium-bramley-moore-dock
Fuckinghell. Imagine Franks transfer budget had to go on filling the dock back in! :lmao
That would be the most Everton thing ever!
kavah

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Today at 09:37:56 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 08:50:11 pm



Can't wait for the audit.

Is this why the current auditors walked away? It's a shame, genuine chance of administration unless they find a new cash source to fund BM
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Today at 09:43:21 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 09:00:07 pm
The guardian article really isn't all that surprising. There was never anyway that Moshi was funding it all himself. Net worth and cash are not one and the same. Being a conduit for Usmanov and his fellow cronies to move money around made too much sense and probably what has always been going on. Just now with Uncle Uzzy persona non grata around the world then it's probably exponentially harder to get access to these funds so here they are. I'm sure locals want the investment in the area so don't want to see it go belly up but there's something that has always stank about this deal and it's not coming from the sewage works.



It'll be side splittingly funny if it turns out that the auditors walked because they found proof that Uncle has still been helping fund it,if that's the case then Everton will be in a heap of trouble.

The fines alone would wipe them out.
rafathegaffa83

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Today at 09:46:04 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 09:43:21 pm


It'll beside side splittingly funny if it turns out that the auditors walked because they found proof that Uncle has still been helping fund it,if that's the case then Everton will be in a heap of trouble.

The fines alone would wipe them out.

Yeah you have to think it's linked to the loans for this
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Today at 09:51:03 pm
Quote from: kavah on Today at 09:37:56 pm
Is this why the current auditors walked away? It's a shame, genuine chance of administration unless they find a new cash source to fund BM


Doubt they care if the Club was going bankrupt or anything,they must have found something dodgy for them to refuse to sign off,
Charlie Adams fried egg

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Today at 10:02:16 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 08:59:23 pm
Are they really expecting to build it for £500m? 

That estimate was from 2yrs ago and even that was being wildly optimistic, surely it'll be nearer double that by now?
Wheres the sand money Bill?
farawayred

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Today at 10:04:46 pm
Money hide the real problem. The real issue is not whether they expect or not to build the new stadium for £500m, but that they will be farther from the European Cup.
MULLENEDWINE

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Today at 10:13:49 pm
davek

Today at 8:59 PM
#89,540
Another pop at the People's Club for having the temerity to overshadow Anfield?

Gotcha.

Muesli-eating, fascist supporting rag.

I don't even know where to start with this guy and his ramblings but there's also this gem of a quote from another user on the same page...

"The stadium will be completed.
This project transcends just football. Too many interests involved here and to see a development like this stagnating in full view of of the public just will not be allowed to happen".


Too big to fail lid!!
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Today at 10:18:01 pm
We're literally looking down on their new shitpit,so any overshadowing will be done by our old gal.

Just need that huge Liverpool sign or even better "THIS IS LIVERPOOL"  I'm sure we could just about fit that on the main,might have to make the letters a little smaller than I'd like though.
Red Berry

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Today at 10:24:47 pm
Quote from: MULLENEDWINE on Today at 10:13:49 pm
davek

Today at 8:59 PM
#89,540
Another pop at the People's Club for having the temerity to overshadow Anfield?

Gotcha.

Muesli-eating, fascist supporting rag.

I don't even know where to start with this guy and his ramblings but there's also this gem of a quote from another user on the same page...

"The stadium will be completed.
This project transcends just football. Too many interests involved here and to see a development like this stagnating in full view of of the public just will not be allowed to happen".


Too big to fail lid!!

At this point that is literally the plan. Moshi-la is hoping the council will bail them out because the prospect of losing the club or having the stadium project collapse will be too much of a cultural loss and cause massive damage to the local economy.

To a certain extent they're not wrong, but trying to blackmail a council that's in special measures is probably not going to yield results.
MULLENEDWINE

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Today at 10:38:29 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 10:24:47 pm
At this point that is literally the plan. Moshi-la is hoping the council will bail them out because the prospect of losing the club or having the stadium project collapse will be too much of a cultural loss and cause massive damage to the local economy.

To a certain extent they're not wrong, but trying to blackmail a council that's in special measures is probably not going to yield results.

Oh I get that yeah mate.

But surely them having to scrap BMD isn't a cultural loss?

It might in the long run (if they had to scrap it) cripple the club but the club wouldn't just disappear.

They'll get something from the council I believe, but I don't think it'll be close to being enough.
MULLENEDWINE

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Today at 10:44:08 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 10:18:01 pm
We're literally looking down on their new shitpit,so any overshadowing will be done by our old gal.

Just need that huge Liverpool sign or even better "THIS IS LIVERPOOL"  I'm sure we could just about fit that on the main,might have to make the letters a little smaller than I'd like though.

Like a big red wall, visible to the people (real ones) out in the streets, fans could write on it and convey their emotions to all those that pass.
Ghost Town

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Today at 10:52:30 pm
Quote
The Guardian understands that if the stadium is not finished, Everton is obliged to pay to return Bramley-Moore Dock to the condition in which it found it. Experts suggested that such a bill could run to tens  if not hundreds  of millions of pounds.

I still reckon the site ends up as a B&Q
thaddeus

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Today at 10:53:01 pm
Quote from: MULLENEDWINE on Today at 10:38:29 pm
Oh I get that yeah mate.

But surely them having to scrap BMD isn't a cultural loss?

It might in the long run (if they had to scrap it) cripple the club but the club wouldn't just disappear.

They'll get something from the council I believe, but I don't think it'll be close to being enough.
Capital expenditure - which this would come under - is treated a little differently to running costs but I just don't see the City Council getting sucked back in.  They have enough fires to fight without starting any new ones.

I hope Everton finish the ground but don't want the council on the hook for a penny of it.  If Everton can find somebody gullible enough or desperate enough to launder their money this way then good luck to them.
disgraced cake

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Today at 10:54:48 pm
Quote from: rodderzzz on Today at 05:59:07 am
KO'd in the final minute of the last round lolll

Everton that
Crosby Nick

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Today at 10:56:17 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 10:52:30 pm
I still reckon the site ends up as a B&Q

Theyll get Nick Knowles and his crew in to finish the job.
disgraced cake

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Today at 10:57:41 pm
Quote from: disgraced cake on November  6, 2022, 01:34:27 pm
If Bournemouth turn them over in the league and dump them out the cup it's going to be a very Worrying Christmas

'If'

Worrying Times
