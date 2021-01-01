davek
Today at 8:59 PM
#89,540
Another pop at the People's Club for having the temerity to overshadow Anfield?
Gotcha.
Muesli-eating, fascist supporting rag.
I don't even know where to start with this guy and his ramblings but there's also this gem of a quote from another user on the same page...
"The stadium will be completed.
This project transcends just football. Too many interests involved here and to see a development like this stagnating in full view of of the public just will not be allowed to happen".
Too big to fail lid!!