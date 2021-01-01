« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 552 553 554 555 556 [557]   Go Down

Author Topic: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)  (Read 1310411 times)

Online Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,724
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #22240 on: Today at 09:13:46 pm »
Quote from: Armchair expert on Today at 09:11:56 pm
They seem like the ideal club for an oil state to buy, cheap and like Man City with a potential new stadium
And their toxic fans would welcome them with open arms. Just as they have when Frank De Tory walked through their door, but that's starting to turn sour.
Logged

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,918
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #22241 on: Today at 09:15:40 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 09:13:46 pm
And their toxic fans would welcome them with open arms. Just as they have when Frank De Tory walked through their door, but that's starting to turn sour.

And they'll relish the chance to stick it to the league and us.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,287
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #22242 on: Today at 09:16:54 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 09:13:46 pm
And their toxic fans would welcome them with open arms. Just as they have when Frank De Tory walked through their door, but that's starting to turn sour.

Imagine if the Saudis had bought them. :puke2
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,874
  • Dutch Class
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #22243 on: Today at 09:18:21 pm »
Judging from The Guardian piece is the end game from Moshiri, if I build enough of it, there's no way someone won't eventually finance or pay for the rest of it? Nou Mestalla on the Mersey
Logged

Online Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,320
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #22244 on: Today at 09:24:10 pm »
Quote from: rodderzzz on Today at 05:59:07 am
KO'd in the final minute of the last round lolll
Once Everton has touched you.
Logged

Online JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,595
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #22245 on: Today at 09:28:46 pm »
Quote from: Lone Wolf on Today at 07:56:43 pm
Not sure this gonna go down too well with our blue brethren
https://www.theguardian.com/business/2022/nov/13/everton-football-club-new-stadium-bramley-moore-dock
Fuckinghell. Imagine Franks transfer budget had to go on filling the dock back in! :lmao
That would be the most Everton thing ever!
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 552 553 554 555 556 [557]   Go Up
« previous next »
 