With Tarkowski, Coady, Vinagre, McNeil, Gbamin, Gueye, Maupay and Onana they are on paper much stronger than last season. Lampard is getting away with Murder there.



Plus Patterson and Mykolenko who've been two of their better players. Rafa signed them and was sacked in the same week.About the one thing Lampard has done is get Iwobi playing well. Other than that it's been park the bus and hope for the best. Got lucky in the run in last year that United and Chelsea basically threw the games at Goodison, Richarlison not getting sent off and then turning it on for a few games and then Palace bottling it in the second half at Goodison when they were staring down the the barrel.