Author Topic: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)  (Read 1309875 times)

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #22200 on: Yesterday at 07:25:59 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 06:12:41 pm
Loving how they are all saying they cant sack Frankie, because it would be repeating the same mistakes. The truth is they cant admit he is shite after all the praise and excuses they lavished on him.
Ironic from them, seeing as hiring Tory Boy was a classic example of repeating the same mistake.

It's hilarious how his appointment was on the fans and their Bullens Wall mouthpiece. To backtrack on him now would be admitting they were wrong, and when have you ever known a bitter admit that?
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #22201 on: Yesterday at 07:52:30 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 07:25:59 pm
Ironic from them, seeing as hiring Tory Boy was a classic example of repeating the same mistake.

It's hilarious how his appointment was on the fans and their Bullens Wall mouthpiece. To backtrack on him now would be admitting they were wrong, and when have you ever known a bitter admit that?
They'll find some way of blaming us just for a change.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #22202 on: Yesterday at 07:56:18 pm »
they're obviously getting ready to start a new Blue tradition. 

at the end of each game the players will congregate in front of their fans and boo the shite out of them.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #22203 on: Yesterday at 07:57:21 pm »
Apparently since Frank took over they've won just 9 matches.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #22204 on: Yesterday at 08:05:30 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 07:57:21 pm
Apparently since Frank took over they've won just 9 matches.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #22205 on: Yesterday at 08:10:54 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 07:57:21 pm
Apparently since Frank took over they've won just 9 matches.

They have indeed only won 9 matches in the league since Fwank took over, they've won 12 matches in 38 overall, Fwank's record as Everton manager is P38, W12, D7, L19, win % of 31.6%
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #22206 on: Yesterday at 09:47:25 pm »
I won our last man standing in work today after picking Bournemouth and the other lad picked palace so thanks for the £840 Everton 👍
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #22207 on: Yesterday at 10:03:54 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Yesterday at 05:51:09 pm
Iwobi threw his shirt to a fan and fan threw it back ;D

https://twitter.com/thatmetaverse/status/1591483100613283843?s=46&t=BpHUx654zR2Nb_OQXvLYzg
I don't know why I found that so funny but I couldn't stop laughing.  I don't think I've ever seen that before.

The freak result against Palace last season kept them up and a similarly freak result against them this season is keeping them out the relegation zone.  They'll desperately need to beat Wolves in the first game back after the break.
« Reply #22208 on: Yesterday at 10:35:00 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Yesterday at 05:51:09 pm
Iwobi threw his shirt to a fan and fan threw it back ;D

https://twitter.com/thatmetaverse/status/1591483100613283843?s=46&t=BpHUx654zR2Nb_OQXvLYzg
Israel Adesanya posing with an Iwobi Everton shirt in the build up to his fight tonight, put the fucking house, and everything else you own on Pereira beating him tonight.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #22209 on: Today at 12:24:03 am »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 04:57:53 pm
Fat Frank will be out by Easter.

Frank Lampard OBE
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #22210 on: Today at 12:27:12 am »
GOT must have some special quotes tonight
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #22211 on: Today at 12:28:58 am »
Quote from: leinad on Yesterday at 05:48:18 pm
;D ;D ;D

https://twitter.com/toffeetvefc/status/1591477946304249857?s=46&t=gQ6eS9hT7AycssfUCLm7_w


That is stunning, I bet that really motivates the players.


They really are the most toxic fans ever, I don't think they realise how their behaviour just destroys confidence and motivation do they.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #22212 on: Today at 12:31:26 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 10:03:54 pm
I don't know why I found that so funny but I couldn't stop laughing.  I don't think I've ever seen that before.

The freak result against Palace last season kept them up and a similarly freak result against them this season is keeping them out the relegation zone.  They'll desperately need to beat Wolves in the first game back after the break.

Wolves at home boxing day.

Wolves are still in the League Cup and play Gillingham at home before the Everton match. So they will get real match action before taking on an Everton side who need the win. As do Wolves of course. A 6 pointer as they say.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #22213 on: Today at 12:36:07 am »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Yesterday at 05:02:42 pm
Ugly scenes in the away end at Bournemouth today. ;D

Such a shame too, given that it's a site they'll remember fondly for the 2015/16 pitch invasion when Barkley put them 3-2 up in injury time...
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #22214 on: Today at 01:09:35 am »
I'll bet Chelsea are relieved Everton resisted their £60m overtures for Anthony Gordon, it would have been the mis-sale of the century.


It was unbelievable at the time, even moreso now. With Tuchel gone I suspect their chance to get rid has gone now, worth £3-4m now.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #22215 on: Today at 01:13:40 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 01:09:35 am
I'll bet Chelsea are relieved Everton resisted their £60m overtures for Anthony Gordon, it would have been the mis-sale of the century.


It was unbelievable at the time, even moreso now. With Tuchel gone I suspect their chance to get rid has gone now, worth £3-4m now.

I read somewhere that he has more yellow cards than goals & assists. Probably from diving the little rat.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #22216 on: Today at 01:34:24 am »
Quote from: mikeb58 on Yesterday at 05:04:21 pm
Yup, OBE for the Tory.
Very good ;D
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #22217 on: Today at 01:34:30 am »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/9b09pWAGgdo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/9b09pWAGgdo</a>

This Tory c*nt actually gets mixed up with which team he's in charge of at around 7:10   ;D
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #22218 on: Today at 03:17:01 am »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 06:18:54 pm
5 out of the last 6 League matches, Everton have failed to score.

They're going to win the Bizarro World Golden Gloves.

Becker needs to up his game. Pickford with 3 assists today.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #22219 on: Today at 04:33:22 am »
With Tarkowski, Coady,  Vinagre, McNeil, Gbamin, Gueye, Maupay and Onana they are on paper much stronger than last season. Lampard is getting away with Murder there.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #22220 on: Today at 05:59:07 am »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 10:35:00 pm
Israel Adesanya posing with an Iwobi Everton shirt in the build up to his fight tonight, put the fucking house, and everything else you own on Pereira beating him tonight.

KO'd in the final minute of the last round lolll
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #22221 on: Today at 06:07:51 am »
Quote from: kavah on Today at 04:33:22 am
With Tarkowski, Coady,  Vinagre, McNeil, Gbamin, Gueye, Maupay and Onana they are on paper much stronger than last season. Lampard is getting away with Murder there.

Yeah, rafa had 5p to spend and has a better record. Their hatred of rafa is blinding them to how bad FF is, long may it continue.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #22222 on: Today at 07:59:12 am »
Quote from: kavah on Today at 04:33:22 am
With Tarkowski, Coady,  Vinagre, McNeil, Gbamin, Gueye, Maupay and Onana they are on paper much stronger than last season. Lampard is getting away with Murder there.

All Franks buys. 8 players, and three of the 4 Rafa scrounged are better
But its the players he bought that are not pulling their weight
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #22223 on: Today at 08:15:04 am »
Quote from: 12C on November 11, 2022, 11:58:52 am
Just spent 120m in a window on top of the half a billion in talent they already had.

Never has a team spent so much on going backwards (and hopefully down!). They havent even got anything to show for it. Who have they bought with Moshis money that they could sell for a profit? Or even get their money back?
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #22224 on: Today at 08:46:00 am »
Go down already :D
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #22225 on: Today at 09:15:30 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:28:58 am

That is stunning, I bet that really motivates the players.


They really are the most toxic fans ever, I don't think they realise how their behaviour just destroys confidence and motivation do they.

Imaginative bunch aren't they. The two player chants they've got (Gordon/Iwobi) are both the Oh Jeremy Corbyn song.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #22226 on: Today at 09:25:41 am »
Quote from: kavah on Today at 04:33:22 am
With Tarkowski, Coady,  Vinagre, McNeil, Gbamin, Gueye, Maupay and Onana they are on paper much stronger than last season. Lampard is getting away with Murder there.

Plus Patterson and Mykolenko who've been two of their better players. Rafa signed them and was sacked in the same week.

About the one thing Lampard has done is get Iwobi playing well. Other than that it's been park the bus and hope for the best. Got lucky in the run in last year that United and Chelsea basically threw the games at Goodison, Richarlison not getting sent off and then turning it on for a few games and then Palace bottling it in the second half at Goodison when they were staring down the the barrel.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #22227 on: Today at 07:56:43 pm »
