« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 546 547 548 549 550 [551]   Go Down

Author Topic: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)  (Read 1298289 times)

Offline TheMissionary

  • PositionIsSoooooooOrdinary!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,711
  • That's nice, that's McDermott, and that's a goal!!
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #22000 on: Yesterday at 08:28:19 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 02:03:46 am
He's not daft, is he?

It's a classic move to make yourself look good. Create a problem in order to solve it.

It's called White Charger Management.  "identify" a fuck up then ride in on your white charger and bring some sanity to the situation.
Logged
TheMissionary
YNWA

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,684
  • Seis Veces
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #22001 on: Yesterday at 08:32:34 pm »
Surely Gordon would have walked if VAR was in use there. Horrible tackle.
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,308
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #22002 on: Yesterday at 09:25:04 pm »
Battered
Logged

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,019
  • Truthiness
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #22003 on: Yesterday at 09:26:05 pm »
Lol, 4-1 now. Unless they somehow by some miracle manage to win the FA Cup, 28 years I think.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,638
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #22004 on: Yesterday at 09:27:02 pm »
27 years and counting, you c*nts   ;D
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,152
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #22005 on: Yesterday at 09:32:34 pm »
Clubs that have won the League Cup:
Birmingham City
Swansea City
Oxford United
QPR
Swindon Town

Clubs that haven't:
Everton
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,530
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #22006 on: Yesterday at 09:32:39 pm »
Bournemouth really did have their B team out too.  Shambles  ;D
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,152
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #22007 on: Yesterday at 09:33:29 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 09:26:05 pm
Lol, 4-1 now. Unless they somehow by some miracle manage to win the FA Cup, 28 years I think.

Their best chance of a trophy nowadays is to get into that Conference League nonsense (i.e. the perennial losers Roma last season). You have to actually finish 7th for that though.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,807
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #22008 on: Yesterday at 09:33:42 pm »
The Pointless Club.
Logged
AHA!

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,638
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #22009 on: Yesterday at 09:34:55 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Yesterday at 09:33:42 pm
The Pointless Club.
They're useful to other teams, to be fair. 
Logged

Offline God's Left Peg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,674
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #22010 on: Yesterday at 09:36:42 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on November  5, 2022, 10:28:57 pm
From Youtube posts off a toffee tv vid

Jordan Reynolds
42 minutes ago
If we lose our next game our record will be 14 points from 15- the same as when Marco silva was sacked. Not saying to sack Lampard obviously but he needs to get more out of these players- Gordon and gray for example have gotten worse


SteP96
43 minutes ago (edited)
Is it finally time to talk about how poor the managers win record is? Or is he just gonna continue getting a pass because he gets us, this whole signing attackers in January is like the whole Benitez second half of the season will be better, how are we buying these attackers by the way? With this magical money that we dont have? Were all deluding ourselves that were gonna sign mudryk or kudus but on what actual planet are they coming here? Guarantee we will end up signing some reject on loan like the last time




This is bad news, Frank's not going to make it past Christmas, the useless tory whopper
Logged
"The socialism I believe in is everybody working for the same goal and everybody having a share in the rewards. That's how I see football, that's how I see life."

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,638
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #22011 on: Yesterday at 09:38:06 pm »
Quote from: God's Left Peg on Yesterday at 09:36:42 pm
This is bad news, Frank's not going to make it past Christmas, the useless tory whopper
What does the Bullins Road wall have to say?
Logged

Offline RedBec1993

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 547
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #22012 on: Yesterday at 09:50:39 pm »
Everyday I thank my lucky stars that I wasnt chosen 😂😂😂😂😂
Logged

Offline Aldo1988

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 170
  • Superduperfan & Whopper
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #22013 on: Yesterday at 09:54:26 pm »
Booing during and after the game, lovely stuff.
Logged
"You know those presents he got, baby Jesus. Were they for Christmas or his birthday?"

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,829
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #22014 on: Yesterday at 09:56:42 pm »
Forgot they were playing. Oh dear. Shame. ;D
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,270
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #22015 on: Yesterday at 09:58:44 pm »
Will the Bullens now speak? Bedsheets at dawn? Toryboy's neighbours will be getting a visit

Thanks Ev, had a rough day but you're always there to cheer me up ;D
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,019
  • Truthiness
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #22016 on: Yesterday at 10:00:21 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 09:33:29 pm
Their best chance of a trophy nowadays is to get into that Conference League nonsense (i.e. the perennial losers Roma last season). You have to actually finish 7th for that though.
Far better chance for them getting relegated to the third tier and winning the Johnstone's Paint Trophy.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline elsewhere

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,840
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #22017 on: Yesterday at 10:04:04 pm »
Did they give up on local cups to concentrate on Europe?
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,807
  • Dutch Class
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #22018 on: Yesterday at 10:15:05 pm »
I'm guessing Lampard threw out a first choice side since they are unlikely to get relegated this season and he needs to boost his chances of going deep in a cup run and this is the best shot. Plus in the short-term, they've not been scoring, which anyone with basic knowledge of their squad could have seen in the summer was going to happen, so he probably thought thrashing Bournemouth's reserves would be the necessary tonic. Got to think if tonight hasn't awoken a few of his backers, a defeat to Bournemouth at the weekend will.
Logged

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,530
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #22019 on: Yesterday at 10:18:01 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 10:15:05 pm
I'm guessing Lampard threw out a first choice side since they are unlikely to get relegated this season and he needs to boost his chances of going deep in a cup run and this is the best shot. Plus in the short-term, they've not been scoring, which anyone with basic knowledge of their squad could have seen in the summer was going to happen, so he probably thought thrashing Bournemouth's reserves would be the necessary tonic. Got to think if tonight hasn't awoken a few of his backers, a defeat to Bournemouth at the weekend will.

He made wholesale changes I think, but they where still stronger than Bournemouth.

I only saw glimpses of it, I think its the mannaer of how they played that will have pissed off the fans, they where abject.

Although Ive seen plenty pointing out that with the world cup break coming up, there is no way a team not in Europe needed to make huge changes to the starting lineup. There was no excuse for that tonight.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,323
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #22020 on: Yesterday at 10:23:28 pm »
Quote from: Aldo1988 on Yesterday at 09:54:26 pm
Booing during and after the game, lovely stuff.

Imagine driving 265 miles to Bournemouth just to boo your own team.

And then 265 miles back home to Liverpool or, for the majority, 290 miles to Rhyl.
Logged

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,829
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #22021 on: Yesterday at 10:23:35 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 10:15:05 pm
I'm guessing Lampard threw out a first choice side since they are unlikely to get relegated this season and he needs to boost his chances of going deep in a cup run and this is the best shot. Plus in the short-term, they've not been scoring, which anyone with basic knowledge of their squad could have seen in the summer was going to happen, so he probably thought thrashing Bournemouth's reserves would be the necessary tonic. Got to think if tonight hasn't awoken a few of his backers, a defeat to Bournemouth at the weekend will.

I wouldn't say that. Granted, as usual there are typically shitter sides kicking around the lower end of the league, but any one of them could go on a run. If this showing is anything to go by then I'm not sure Everton have that in them.

Each season they become weaker.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,323
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #22022 on: Yesterday at 10:24:26 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 10:23:35 pm
I wouldn't say that. Granted, as usual there are typically shitter sides kicking around the lower end of the league, but any one of them could go on a run. If this showing is anything to go by then I'm not sure Everton have that in them.

Each season they become weaker.

Two of whom have beaten us. ;D
Logged

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,732
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #22023 on: Yesterday at 10:25:12 pm »
Oh dear
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline Guz-kop

  • Baz cop
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,373
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #22024 on: Yesterday at 10:40:34 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Yesterday at 09:33:42 pm
The Pointless Club.

Nah

When it's going a bit sketchy for us you always know the Ev will still be garbage
Logged
It's wonderful, it's marvellous, it's 3-3

Offline Paisley79

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 293
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #22025 on: Yesterday at 10:47:58 pm »
I was at the Bournemouth  Everton game tonight. I live near there & tickets were cheap & on general sale - £15 adults & £5 for kids. Everton were atrocious. Just piss poor. Tom Davies first half display was one of the laziest I have ever seen. The only Everton player who showed any real desire was Patterson & Iwobi to some extent when he came on. Their fans were giving them a lot of stick. And they deserved it. Gordon was so disinterested he didn't try to dive once but was lucky not to get a red for a bad challenge.

Some of the Everton fans that took part in the half-time crossbar challenge were also an embarrassment.  One was clearly pissed, or high, or both - how the stewards let him on is beyond me. He decided to ignore the guy trying to organise it and had 3 goes, getting in the way of everyone else. He then tried to take a penalty before the organiser took him out with a nicely timed challenge! He still wasn't finished and tried to nick a football but the organiser managed to convince him to leave it and, frankly, diffused what could have become a difficult situation. Another kid (must've been aged about 14) missed his kick and immediately stuck 2 fingers up to the Bournemouth end. 'Classy'. Had a laugh to myself when the guy asked the first Everton fan where he was from and he said California. People's Club and all that...
Logged

Offline Wghennessy

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 709
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #22026 on: Yesterday at 11:12:26 pm »
Logged

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,270
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #22027 on: Yesterday at 11:17:58 pm »
I notice that Holgate slipped and fell to let them in for their second goal. Will he be blaming Firmino?
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,323
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #22028 on: Yesterday at 11:18:40 pm »
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,396
  • BAGs. 27 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #22029 on: Yesterday at 11:27:18 pm »
I didn't know these were playing until I saw News at Ten.

 :lmao

Surely the Bullens Wall is clearing it's throat and is about to speak?
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,396
  • BAGs. 27 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #22030 on: Yesterday at 11:28:29 pm »
Quote from: Wghennessy on Yesterday at 11:12:26 pm
Thats a fucking disgusting challenge

https://www.skysports.com/watch/video/12742048/disgraceful-tackle-var-wouldve-sent-off-anthony-gordon
He's a vile little gobshite. He looks older than Billy Mitchel from EastEnders too.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,530
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #22031 on: Yesterday at 11:29:10 pm »
Quote from: Wghennessy on Yesterday at 11:12:26 pm
Thats a fucking disgusting challenge

https://www.skysports.com/watch/video/12742048/disgraceful-tackle-var-wouldve-sent-off-anthony-gordon

7 yellow cards in 14 games this season so far.

And as per Everton twitter:

"Anthony Gordon had more cards than chances created this season.

 ;D

They really should have taken that mad Chelsea offer for him!
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline ABZ Rover

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,667
  • Hates Poodles
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #22032 on: Yesterday at 11:31:13 pm »
Logged
97 stars burning bright, forever watching over day or night

12/09/12 Truth Day!   Justice Day is coming... it arrived 26/04/16!

Online Banquo's Ghost

  • Macbeth's on repeat. To boldly split infinitives that lesser men would dare. To.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,402
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #22033 on: Yesterday at 11:36:43 pm »
Things may be about to get even worse. Uncle Uzzy is being accused of large scale money laundering and the German BKA (Bundeskriminalamt) which deals with international organised crime and terrorism (and are hard core serious) is  executing warrants against Swiss banks in Frankfurt and Munich.

https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/german-ubs-branches-searched-connection-with-russias-usmanov-spiegel-2022-11-08/

Quote
BERLIN/ZURICH, Nov 8 (Reuters) - German officials have searched UBS bank branches in Frankfurt and Munich as part of an investigation into suspected money-laundering by a Russian oligarch Alisher Usmanov.

The suspected money laundering is in the scale of double digit million euros, a spokesman for the Frankfurt prosecutors' office said on Tuesday. The spokesman said the searches were at banks with accounts connected to Usmanov.
...

The accused is suspected of arranging several transactions in the years 2017 to 2022 in order to disguise their origin, the prosecutors' office said.

It is not unreasonable to think that Usmanov's accountant might have some involvement in this. His name is on the tip of my tongue. You know, the chap who bought Everton in 2016 and inexplicably started throwing money away.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:41:10 pm by Banquo's Ghost »
Logged
Be humble, for you are made of earth. Be noble, for you are made of stars.

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,829
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #22034 on: Yesterday at 11:46:17 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 10:24:26 pm
Two of whom have beaten us. ;D

We're doing our bit to help Everton go down. ;)
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,829
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #22035 on: Yesterday at 11:46:50 pm »
Quote from: Banquo's Ghost on Yesterday at 11:36:43 pm

It is not unreasonable to think that Usmanov's accountant might have some involvement in this. His name is on the tip of my tongue. You know, the chap who bought Everton in 2016 and inexplicably started and continues to be throwing money away.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,652
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #22036 on: Yesterday at 11:50:57 pm »
To bad Everton haven't had money to spend, they wouldn't be in this position...
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline Pistolero

  • BELIEVE. My bad. This. Lol. Bless. Meh. Wow just wow. Hate on. The Ev. Phil.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,506
  • A serpent's tooth...
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #22037 on: Yesterday at 11:57:12 pm »
Out of the cup before we're even in it.....Everton that  ;D
Logged
They have life in them, they have humour, they're arrogant, they're cocky and they're proud. And that's what I want my team to be.

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,270
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #22038 on: Today at 12:21:18 am »
Quote from: Pistolero on Yesterday at 11:57:12 pm
Out of the cup before we're even in it.....Everton that  ;D
:lmao

"We don't wanna be in any clup that the Redshite are in"
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp
Pages: 1 ... 546 547 548 549 550 [551]   Go Up
« previous next »
 