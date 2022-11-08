I was at the Bournemouth Everton game tonight. I live near there & tickets were cheap & on general sale - £15 adults & £5 for kids. Everton were atrocious. Just piss poor. Tom Davies first half display was one of the laziest I have ever seen. The only Everton player who showed any real desire was Patterson & Iwobi to some extent when he came on. Their fans were giving them a lot of stick. And they deserved it. Gordon was so disinterested he didn't try to dive once but was lucky not to get a red for a bad challenge.



Some of the Everton fans that took part in the half-time crossbar challenge were also an embarrassment. One was clearly pissed, or high, or both - how the stewards let him on is beyond me. He decided to ignore the guy trying to organise it and had 3 goes, getting in the way of everyone else. He then tried to take a penalty before the organiser took him out with a nicely timed challenge! He still wasn't finished and tried to nick a football but the organiser managed to convince him to leave it and, frankly, diffused what could have become a difficult situation. Another kid (must've been aged about 14) missed his kick and immediately stuck 2 fingers up to the Bournemouth end. 'Classy'. Had a laugh to myself when the guy asked the first Everton fan where he was from and he said California. People's Club and all that...