« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 545 546 547 548 549 [550]   Go Down

Author Topic: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)  (Read 1293482 times)

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,470
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #21960 on: Yesterday at 10:49:16 pm »
Quote from: btroom on Yesterday at 07:33:21 pm
They had banner of this tory cause they beat palace playing like prime barca 


Hes been saying all the right things, saying he feels like an Evertonian and doest miss London etc etc. And they are lapping it up.

Hes playing a blinder (off the pitch), as he has the fans on side. Because his record is abysmal, and is a shit coach we know that already, anyone else with that record, and playing awful football, theyd have hounded him out already.

Hope he carries on taking them for fools, the tory cretin.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,071
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #21961 on: Yesterday at 11:10:04 pm »
All the fuss about Coady and Tarkowski but playing them both in a back 4 just leads them to defending very deep like Dyche's Burnley.

The football they play is shit on a stick, easily the worst football and most negative team in the league (with a top half budget), yet Lampard has them all eating out of his top hat.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:13:53 pm by Fromola »
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline RedBec1993

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 536
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #21962 on: Yesterday at 11:31:55 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 10:49:16 pm
Hes been saying all the right things, saying he feels like an Evertonian and doest miss London etc etc. And they are lapping it up.

Hes playing a blinder (off the pitch), as he has the fans on side. Because his record is abysmal, and is a shit coach we know that already, anyone else with that record, and playing awful football, theyd have hounded him out already.

Hope he carries on taking them for fools, the tory cretin.

That banner kills me🤣🤣 they give them out to anyone them banners just like the murals 🤣
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,604
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #21963 on: Yesterday at 11:59:44 pm »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Yesterday at 11:31:55 pm
That banner kills me🤣🤣 they give them out to anyone them banners just like the murals 🤣
My only surprise is that they haven't photoshopped FwankDeTory in an Ev Shirt on that mural/banner.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,337
  • BAGs. 27 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #21964 on: Today at 02:05:06 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 10:49:16 pm
Hes been saying all the right things, saying he feels like an Evertonian and doest miss London etc etc. And they are lapping it up.

Hes playing a blinder (off the pitch), as he has the fans on side. Because his record is abysmal, and is a shit coach we know that already, anyone else with that record, and playing awful football, theyd have hounded him out already.

Hope he carries on taking them for fools, the tory cretin.
It's amazing how easy the Bitters are to manipulate. All you have to do is say the right soundbites and they fall for it every time.

Lampard appears to be a very limited manager and his record up to now with this lot is poor, but they still love him because he knows what to say.

I suppose the fact the fans actually railroaded the club into hiring him will buy him time too. They won't want to admit how wrong they all were. They'll want to save face. If it wasn't on the fans that he got the job, they'd be protesting against him by now and calling for his head.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,165
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #21965 on: Today at 08:19:09 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 04:18:49 pm
If they ever finish it (they still haven't announced funding in place to do so) then I assume the wastelands between Slave Trader Dock Stadium and Waterloo Dock will be employed as temporary car parking. It's a terrible place for a ground in practice. Replacing one hemmed-in stadium for another.

Mind you, according to them they are all local anyway, so they can just walk the few hundred yards from their homes. I mean who needs a car park anyway?

They've still to build the landing stage for the boats from Rhyl.
Logged
Fuck the Tories
Pages: 1 ... 545 546 547 548 549 [550]   Go Up
« previous next »
 