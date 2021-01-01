Hes been saying all the right things, saying he feels like an Evertonian and doest miss London etc etc. And they are lapping it up.



Hes playing a blinder (off the pitch), as he has the fans on side. Because his record is abysmal, and is a shit coach we know that already, anyone else with that record, and playing awful football, theyd have hounded him out already.



Hope he carries on taking them for fools, the tory cretin.



It's amazing how easy the Bitters are to manipulate. All you have to do is say the right soundbites and they fall for it every time.Lampard appears to be a very limited manager and his record up to now with this lot is poor, but they still love him because he knows what to say.I suppose the fact the fans actually railroaded the club into hiring him will buy him time too. They won't want to admit how wrong they all were. They'll want to save face. If it wasn't on the fans that he got the job, they'd be protesting against him by now and calling for his head.