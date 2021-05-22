Everton played Inter Milan in 1964/5 and Panathaniokos in 1970 and lost both times so they have some games in the European Cup.
I bet they blamed those defeats on us in some way
We hadnt won aEuropean competition then so they didnt feel the need to point the finger.
Just driven past BMD, its really taking shape now. Fuck knows about the initial financing and the effect if will have on their finances if they have to pay for it like Spurs and Arsenal have with theirs. But.I have to say it will breath life into that bit of the dock Rd between the ground and the junction with the strand, which can only be a good thing for the city.Itll still be fucking freezing though.
This is what the bitters will look like for at least 7 months of the year.
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.
https://twitter.com/jimlynchinessex/status/1585661633090752516?s=61&t=3WZA5FxYTAFGSNdm6RrEhAJim from Essex (just off SpellowLane) outraged and cancels his Athletic subscription. Some of the replies agreeing with him
Why are they getting arsey about it he was a slave trader , it's how he acquired his wealth... They're the biggest cry arses going and always on the defensive if it's not about this then it's when they cost us the World Heritage Status or if you mention Frank votes for a party that starves kids they throw up some out of context picture of Thatcher from 1976 (who wasn't even PM at the time) in Liverpool's trophy roomAnd the irony from a fanbase that says we're "offended by everything"
I suppose they're just miffed because rival fans will no doubt dub it Slave Trader Dock now.
This is my favourite reply.MTS@MTSeed88·7hReplying to @JimLynchinEssex and @TheAthleticNever had a subscription in the first place personally. Its bad enough watching and supporting our club nevermind pay to read about it .
Were absolutely dog-shite this season and these are still below us
Whilst I was looking at UEFA coefficients I noticed that Everton are below Connah's Quay
Do Everton even have a coefficient?
First club to have a codefficient.
I was driving along Heath Road, Allerton over the railway bridge and noticed some scamp had graffitied1995.I wonder what that relates to?Answers on a postcard please.
