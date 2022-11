https://twitter.com/jimlynchinessex/status/1585661633090752516?s=61&t=3WZA5FxYTAFGSNdm6RrEhA



Jim from Essex (just off SpellowLane) outraged and cancels his Athletic subscription.

Some of the replies agreeing with him…



What's he crying about? John Bramley-Moore's wealth was made via illicit slave trading and through slave-worked exports. https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/John_Bramley-Moore Just own the fact and stop whining, for goodness sake. If they don't want to be associated with a slave trader then don't call the the ground after him. It's quite simple. The dock doesn't exist anymore, so they can call it whatever they like. Mind you, with their longstanding reputation as a racist club whose fans delighted in singing "Everton Are White", taunted Emile Heskey over slavery and threw bananas at John Barnes you'd have thought they'd embrace the name anyway. Given their reputation, it's rather fitting.I suppose they're just miffed because rival fans will no doubt dub it Slave Trader Dock now.