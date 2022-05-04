Hilarious that freshly back from a suspension, Gordon managed to get himself booked again for a mix of a dive and the aftermath to it. Hes such a spiky little twat. A lot of attitude with not a huge amount to back it up with at the moment.



Proper thick as well. How many yellows is that for diving this season alone? 3? He's racked up 6 yellows in total so far according to FBref so I'm assuming at least half are for simulation.Anyone with half a brain would realise that having this kind of reputation is going to turn the referees against you and make your life as an attacker a million times harder.