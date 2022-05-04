« previous next »
Author Topic: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)

rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,716
  • Dutch Class
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #21800 on: Today at 01:35:48 am
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 12:20:11 am
For the locals..

Has Everton said anything about what they are going to do with Goodison once BMD is done?  What is going to happen to the site and area?

Mixed use  development supposedly is what is in mind

Quote
The club intends to demolish the old stadium and use the 3.39ha site for a mixed-use development, which will include 173 residential units, a care home, non-residential space for community use, shops, offices, food and drink outlets, with the necessary landscaping, access and parking provisions
https://www.newcivilengineer.com/latest/liverpool-council-approves-demolition-of-evertons-goodison-park-stadium-04-05-2022/
Lee0-3Liv

  • Daddy Discord
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,480
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #21801 on: Today at 01:43:51 am
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 10:37:49 pm
He hates us
He told Klopp to fuck off
He scored against us and knocked us out if the CL
He played for Man City
The list is endless

Dont forget the better than Gerrard shouts too.
Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,040
  • BAGs. 27 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #21802 on: Today at 01:44:24 am
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 12:20:11 am
For the locals..

Has Everton said anything about what they are going to do with Goodison once BMD is done?  What is going to happen to the site and area?
I had no idea, so looked it up online and found this link:

http://stadiumdb.com/news/2022/05/england_liverpool_city_council_approves_demolition_of_goodison_park


EDIT: Rafa beat me to it.  :)
Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,040
  • BAGs. 27 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #21803 on: Today at 01:47:38 am
Quote from: btroom on Today at 12:19:36 am
happy-clappy blues didn't last. back to their old ways https://twitter.com/kevyoun98832081/status/1582850529033527296
Throwing bottles at elderly people, women and kids. Everton aren't they.
4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,537
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #21804 on: Today at 03:30:51 am
Ta lads.
Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,084
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #21805 on: Today at 05:05:23 am
Quote from: btroom on Today at 12:19:36 am
happy-clappy blues didn't last. back to their old ways https://twitter.com/kevyoun98832081/status/1582850529033527296

FC Class & Dignity at it again.

On another subject. I wonder when these divvies are going to realise Lampard is a terrible manager.
JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,427
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #21806 on: Today at 06:40:54 am
Letting the city down yet again. Scumbags.
TheTeflonJohn

  • The proud owner of a moist undercarriage. Full LFC bed time attire wanker. Self-confessed CUNT.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,221
  • Atkinsons Long Leather - Atkinsons Hair Do
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #21807 on: Today at 07:05:30 am
If you read the comments from that thread, a few people saying it was fans from both sides acting like twats and throwing fire works, probably a bit more to it than just Everton fans being out of order
LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,203
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #21808 on: Today at 07:06:02 am
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 05:05:23 am
FC Class & Dignity at it again.

On another subject. I wonder when these divvies are going to realise Lampard is a terrible manager.

If they had any sense, they'd bin Lampard off and throw everything they can at Pochettino, in the same way they did with Ancelotti, before a Villa or a Leicester pick him up. Doubt they can afford to sack another manager though.
RJH

  • doesn't know his alphabet
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,254
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #21809 on: Today at 08:09:27 am
Lampard's PPG as Everton Manager: 1.18
Rafa's PPG as Everton Manager: 1.18



Everton's games before the WC are Palace, Fulham, Leicester, Bournemouth.
If he can't improve his record in that run, Lampard surely has to go.
moondog

  • dot com! Wake him up before he go-gos.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,169
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #21810 on: Today at 08:12:21 am
Quote from: RJH on Today at 08:09:27 am
Lampard's PPG as Everton Manager: 1.18
Rafa's PPG as Everton Manager: 1.18



Everton's games before the WC are Palace, Fulham, Leicester, Bournemouth.
If he can't improve his record in that run, Lampard surely has to go.



I heard that Moshi-la is going waiting for Stevie G to be available before binning off FFL.
Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,027
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #21811 on: Today at 08:13:57 am
Quote from: RJH on Today at 08:09:27 am
Lampard's PPG as Everton Manager: 1.18
Rafa's PPG as Everton Manager: 1.18

Everton's games before the WC are Palace, Fulham, Leicester, Bournemouth.
If he can't improve his record in that run, Lampard surely has to go.

I think that possibly just shows that Lampard isnt really doing a horrific job - theyre just utter shite?
Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,966
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #21812 on: Today at 08:31:48 am
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 09:46:58 pm
Imagine if it was Rafa at the helm. They'd be looking to lynch him if he dished this kind of drivel up every week.

On past history, it'd probably end up with them lynching one of his neighbours instead of him.  ;D
RJH

  • doesn't know his alphabet
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,254
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #21813 on: Today at 08:43:46 am
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 08:13:57 am
I think that possibly just shows that Lampard isnt really doing a horrific job - theyre just utter shite?

A little from Column A, a little from Column B?
ScottScott

  • Thugby...It's just not rugger old chap!!!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,561
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #21814 on: Today at 09:20:41 am
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 08:13:57 am
I think that possibly just shows that Lampard isnt really doing a horrific job - theyre just utter shite?

A lot of them view Rafa as their worst ever manager so fuck knows why they think Lampard is doing a great job. I guess the euphoria from surviving last season still hasn't worn off

RedBec1993

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 393
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #21815 on: Today at 09:41:34 am
Genuinely think they could be in danger again this season. Especially if Leicester get their act together.
Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,150
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #21816 on: Today at 10:07:58 am
Quote from: btroom on Today at 12:19:36 am
happy-clappy blues didn't last. back to their old ways https://twitter.com/kevyoun98832081/status/1582850529033527296


Second vid in that thread, and at one point the Geordie kid says "bit dangerous innit". Couldn't help thinking "You wanna try living in your owners' dictatorship"
Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,150
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #21817 on: Today at 10:10:12 am
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 05:05:23 am
I wonder when these divvies are going to realise Lampard is a terrible manager.


Hopefully not until it's far too late
Jack_Bauer

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 912
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #21818 on: Today at 10:15:21 am
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 05:05:23 am
FC Class & Dignity at it again.

On another subject. I wonder when these divvies are going to realise Lampard is a terrible manager.
Since they sacked Koeman in 2018 the managers usually last about 18-months before they bin them off (caretakers like Drunken don't count) so Frank likely has until late this season before they bin him off.
Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,558
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #21819 on: Today at 10:16:57 am
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 10:10:12 am

Hopefully not until it's far too late
That's the hope. They hated Rafa, they hated Fat Sam, so there was always an undercurrent even when they won a few. But they think he's great and love him because he told Klopp to fuck off. It keeps his shitness under the radar which like you is fine by me.
SouthDerryLaggo

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,194
  • Enjoy these times
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #21820 on: Today at 10:20:38 am
Quote from: ScottScott on Today at 09:20:41 am
A lot of them view Rafa as their worst ever manager so fuck knows why they think Lampard is doing a great job. I guess the euphoria from surviving last season still hasn't worn off
Bitterness is a helluva drug
Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,040
  • BAGs. 27 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #21821 on: Today at 10:34:16 am
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 07:06:02 am
If they had any sense, they'd bin Lampard off and throw everything they can at Pochettino, in the same way they did with Ancelotti, before a Villa or a Leicester pick him up. Doubt they can afford to sack another manager though.
I know they just kept upping the salary on offer until he couldn't say no, but it still beggars belief that a manager of Ancelotti's calibre ever went near these.  :o
Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,040
  • BAGs. 27 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #21822 on: Today at 10:38:07 am
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 08:31:48 am
On past history, it'd probably end up with them lynching one of his neighbours instead of him.  ;D
True.  ;D

I drove past Rafa's neighbours' house the other day and had a little chuckle to myself about the banner.
Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 99,661
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #21823 on: Today at 10:38:59 am
Hilarious that freshly back from a suspension, Gordon managed to get himself booked again for a mix of a dive and the aftermath to it. Hes such a spiky little twat. A lot of attitude with not a huge amount to back it up with at the moment.
elsewhere

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,745
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #21824 on: Today at 11:02:01 am
Quote from: RJH on Today at 08:09:27 am
Lampard's PPG as Everton Manager: 1.18
Rafa's PPG as Everton Manager: 1.18

Everton's games before the WC are Palace, Fulham, Leicester, Bournemouth.
If he can't improve his record in that run, Lampard surely has to go.
For some reason they were pissed with Rafa as their goal was finishing in top half, top 8, now that they have Lampard, aparently avoiding relegation for 2 years in a row is a great achievement.
Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,040
  • BAGs. 27 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #21825 on: Today at 11:04:57 am
Quote from: RJH on Today at 08:09:27 am
Lampard's PPG as Everton Manager: 1.18
Rafa's PPG as Everton Manager: 1.18
So Rafa's only mistake was not telling Klopp to fuck off.
rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,716
  • Dutch Class
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #21826 on: Today at 11:31:50 am
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 09:41:34 am
Genuinely think they could be in danger again this season. Especially if Leicester get their act together.

I think they'd need Leicester, plus one of Southampton and Wolves to get going. They're not too far off the relegation zone but GD is working in their favour right now and that pre-WC stretch of fixtures will define their season
Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,084
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #21827 on: Today at 11:46:40 am
The difference between Rafa and tory Frank is, they never wanted Rafa, but they chose Frank. So he was and is always going to get more time from their support. As long as he manages to keep them away from getting dragged into a relegation battle, he'll be sound.
Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,763
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #21828 on: Today at 11:47:05 am
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 08:13:57 am
I think that possibly just shows that Lampard isnt really doing a horrific job - theyre just utter shite?

Yeah but compare the abuse Rafa got from the fans compared to the support Lampard has had. Goodison was completely toxic.
courty61

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,717
  • Never Buy The S*n
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #21829 on: Today at 11:55:29 am
The thing now with Rafa is that 2 of their better players - the Scottish RB and the Ukrainian LB - were criticised to high heaven when it happened and Digne went.

Looks like could be their best bit of transfer business in ages
Bread

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,876
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #21830 on: Today at 12:00:05 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 10:38:59 am
Hilarious that freshly back from a suspension, Gordon managed to get himself booked again for a mix of a dive and the aftermath to it. Hes such a spiky little twat. A lot of attitude with not a huge amount to back it up with at the moment.

Proper thick as well. How many yellows is that for diving this season alone? 3? He's racked up 6 yellows in total so far according to FBref so I'm assuming at least half are for simulation.

Anyone with half a brain would realise that having this kind of reputation is going to turn the referees against you and make your life as an attacker a million times harder.
Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 99,661
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #21831 on: Today at 12:04:14 pm
Quote from: Bread on Today at 12:00:05 pm
Proper thick as well. How many yellows is that for diving this season alone? 3? He's racked up 6 yellows in total so far according to FBref so I'm assuming at least half are for simulation.

Anyone with half a brain would realise that having this kind of reputation is going to turn the referees against you and make your life as an attacker a million times harder.

True. Think if you get 10 yellows before a certain time you then get a two match ban dont you? He seems nailed on to get that. Probably before the World Cup!
Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,275
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #21832 on: Today at 12:21:08 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 10:38:59 am
Hilarious that freshly back from a suspension, Gordon managed to get himself booked again for a mix of a dive and the aftermath to it. Hes such a spiky little twat. A lot of attitude with not a huge amount to back it up with at the moment.

And Chelsea where willing to pay 45 mill for him this summer  :o  Sure, buy potential, but hes not that much potential either, and a nasty little shit to go with it (although that may have been part of the appeal to a club like that).
kesey

  • Hippy - Scally - Taoist - Rafiki - Dad - Trichotomist. Hill Climber, David Cassidy Fan Club
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,238
  • Truth , Love and Simplicity ♡
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #21833 on: Today at 12:55:00 pm
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 12:20:11 am
For the locals..

Has Everton said anything about what they are going to do with Goodison once BMD is done?  What is going to happen to the site and area?

The big question is are they taking the cuckoo clock with them ?
Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,763
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #21834 on: Today at 12:58:04 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 12:21:08 pm
And Chelsea where willing to pay 45 mill for him this summer  :o  Sure, buy potential, but hes not that much potential either, and a nasty little shit to go with it (although that may have been part of the appeal to a club like that).

He's Suarez without the talent. Richarlison was the same with his antics but at least has some ability.

Gordon has some talent but he's not that good.
