For the locals..Has Everton said anything about what they are going to do with Goodison once BMD is done? What is going to happen to the site and area?
The club intends to demolish the old stadium and use the 3.39ha site for a mixed-use development, which will include 173 residential units, a care home, non-residential space for community use, shops, offices, food and drink outlets, with the necessary landscaping, access and parking provisionshttps://www.newcivilengineer.com/latest/liverpool-council-approves-demolition-of-evertons-goodison-park-stadium-04-05-2022/
He hates usHe told Klopp to fuck offHe scored against us and knocked us out if the CLHe played for Man CityThe list is endless
happy-clappy blues didn't last. back to their old ways https://twitter.com/kevyoun98832081/status/1582850529033527296
FC Class & Dignity at it again.On another subject. I wonder when these divvies are going to realise Lampard is a terrible manager.
Lampard's PPG as Everton Manager: 1.18Rafa's PPG as Everton Manager: 1.18Everton's games before the WC are Palace, Fulham, Leicester, Bournemouth.If he can't improve his record in that run, Lampard surely has to go.
Imagine if it was Rafa at the helm. They'd be looking to lynch him if he dished this kind of drivel up every week.
I think that possibly just shows that Lampard isnt really doing a horrific job - theyre just utter shite?
I wonder when these divvies are going to realise Lampard is a terrible manager.
Hopefully not until it's far too late
A lot of them view Rafa as their worst ever manager so fuck knows why they think Lampard is doing a great job. I guess the euphoria from surviving last season still hasn't worn off
If they had any sense, they'd bin Lampard off and throw everything they can at Pochettino, in the same way they did with Ancelotti, before a Villa or a Leicester pick him up. Doubt they can afford to sack another manager though.
On past history, it'd probably end up with them lynching one of his neighbours instead of him.
Crosby Nick never fails.
Genuinely think they could be in danger again this season. Especially if Leicester get their act together.
Hilarious that freshly back from a suspension, Gordon managed to get himself booked again for a mix of a dive and the aftermath to it. Hes such a spiky little twat. A lot of attitude with not a huge amount to back it up with at the moment.
Proper thick as well. How many yellows is that for diving this season alone? 3? He's racked up 6 yellows in total so far according to FBref so I'm assuming at least half are for simulation.Anyone with half a brain would realise that having this kind of reputation is going to turn the referees against you and make your life as an attacker a million times harder.
And Chelsea where willing to pay 45 mill for him this summer Sure, buy potential, but hes not that much potential either, and a nasty little shit to go with it (although that may have been part of the appeal to a club like that).
