« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 540 541 542 543 544 [545]   Go Down

Author Topic: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)  (Read 1274603 times)

Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,833
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #21760 on: Yesterday at 11:04:02 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 11:56:33 am
I was talking to the blue neighbour on Saturday. He's a steward at Anfield and Goodison. Anyway, he said "I'm at the Devil's ground tomorrow." I said I didn't realise Everton had a game on Sunday. He laughed, then said "we're chosen" with a straight face.

He's 67.  :duh  ::)

Simple question- who chooses them and what are the criteria to become one of the chosen?

Ok thats two questions but you get my drift.
Logged

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,532
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #21761 on: Today at 02:34:43 am »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 11:04:02 pm
Simple question- who chooses them and what are the criteria to become one of the chosen?

Ok thats two questions but you get my drift.

Secret society of the Gwladys Street Glory Boys...innit.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,027
  • BAGs. 27 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #21762 on: Today at 02:47:03 am »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 11:04:02 pm
Simple question- who chooses them and what are the criteria to become one of the chosen?

Ok thats two questions but you get my drift.
I think that's one of life's great mysteries. Not even Columbo would get to the bottom of it.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,713
  • Dutch Class
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #21763 on: Today at 03:03:02 am »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 11:04:02 pm
Simple question- who chooses them and what are the criteria to become one of the chosen?

I assume you are unconditionally elected as one of the predestined chosen. It's a central tenet of Calvinism Calvert-Lewinism .
Logged

Online Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,076
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #21764 on: Today at 04:27:30 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 11:56:33 am
I was talking to the blue neighbour on Saturday. He's a steward at Anfield and Goodison. Anyway, he said "I'm at the Devil's ground tomorrow." I said I didn't realise Everton had a game on Sunday. He laughed, then said "we're chosen" with a straight face.

He's 67.  :duh  ::)





And they call us a cult.
Logged

Online Armchair expert

  • Almost makes you agree with Gove
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,055
  • Meet the new boss.....same as the old boss
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #21765 on: Today at 04:39:35 am »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 11:04:02 pm
Simple question- who chooses them and what are the criteria to become one of the chosen?

Ok thats two questions but you get my drift.

Tough question(s) but everyday I thank the Lord I was manufactured
Logged

Offline elbow

  • grease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,580
  • Boss Tha
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #21766 on: Today at 08:58:31 am »
Theyre assimilated like The Borg.
Logged
We are Liverpool!

Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,833
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #21767 on: Today at 09:01:10 am »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 03:03:02 am
I assume you are unconditionally elected as one of the predestined chosen. It's a central tenet of Calvinism Calvert-Lewinism .

That is definitely an ecumenical matter.
Logged

Online 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,769
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #21768 on: Today at 01:46:53 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 11:56:33 am
I was talking to the blue neighbour on Saturday. He's a steward at Anfield and Goodison. Anyway, he said "I'm at the Devil's ground tomorrow." I said I didn't realise Everton had a game on Sunday. He laughed, then said "we're chosen" with a straight face.

He's 67.  :duh  ::)

I know a few lads who are in their 60s and they are rightly bouncing at the thought of a new stadium. They were chatting about what the viewing angles would be and one feller said Im wondering where to sit
He didnt appreciate me saying you will be able to sit anywhere wont you? He laughed about it, because  he knows that its going to be a slog to fill it once the novelty wears off. We didnt even mention ticket prices.
Still dont know how they are paying for it. Is Moshi using his credit card? Inflation running at 10%, interest rates climbing, cost of living crisis and Austerity mk II on the way. Not to mention power cuts and rising sea levels
Worrying times TM
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,826
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #21769 on: Today at 01:52:01 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 01:46:53 pm
Still dont know how they are paying for it. Is Moshi using his credit card? Inflation running at 10%, interest rates climbing, cost of living crisis and Austerity mk II on the way. Not to mention power cuts and rising sea levels
Worrying times TM

Fwank's sorted it ....

The cultural overhaul of the Everton dressing room continued over the summer with the introduction of a fine system designed to uphold standards.
https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/frank-lampard-confirms-new-everton-25296137

all he needs to do is start fining Pickford for acting like a twat and they can build 2 stadiums.
Logged

Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,833
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #21770 on: Today at 04:09:24 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 01:52:01 pm
Fwank's sorted it ....

The cultural overhaul of the Everton dressing room continued over the summer with the introduction of a fine system designed to uphold standards.
https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/frank-lampard-confirms-new-everton-25296137

all he needs to do is start fining Pickford for acting like a twat and they can build 2 stadiums.

So they face the sports washers MarkII tonight who will be missing Isak and Saint Maximin.

Not sure what result I want.
Logged

Online Tesco tearaway

  • Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,765
  • *NoVoid-19
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #21771 on: Today at 04:33:35 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 04:09:24 pm
So they face the sports washers MarkII tonight who will be missing Isak and Saint Maximin.

Not sure what result I want.
As much as I hate the blueshite, and I really do, I want them to beat the sportswashers.
Logged
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Offline Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,964
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #21772 on: Today at 04:42:13 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 01:46:53 pm
I know a few lads who are in their 60s and they are rightly bouncing at the thought of a new stadium. They were chatting about what the viewing angles would be and one feller said Im wondering where to sit
He didnt appreciate me saying “you will be able to sit anywhere wont you? He laughed about it, because  he knows that its going to be a slog to fill it once the novelty wears off. We didnt even mention ticket prices.
Still dont know how they are paying for it. Is Moshi using his credit card? Inflation running at 10%, interest rates climbing, cost of living crisis and Austerity mk II on the way. Not to mention power cuts and rising sea levels
Worrying times TM

You have to wonder how they will manage to implement the true premium seating like they have in Goodison, the restricted-view seats.
Logged

Offline Trotterwatch

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,998
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #21773 on: Today at 08:19:13 pm »
Gordon back, and immediately back to diving.
Logged

Online Nitramdorf

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,339
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #21774 on: Today at 09:33:12 pm »
Just had a quick look at the stats for their game.

O shots on target
1 shot off target
O blocked shots.

It's quite hard to be that shit when you think about it. Well played Everton.
Logged

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,165
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #21775 on: Today at 09:34:50 pm »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on Today at 09:33:12 pm
Just had a quick look at the stats for their game.

O shots on target
1 shot off target
O blocked shots.

It's quite hard to be that shit when you think about it. Well played Everton.

 ;D Fucking hell, they were behind on 30mins too so had to attack. Can't win a game and can't score a goal yet this guy is loved and all you hear is how amazing he's doing, absolutely bizarre. Hope he gets a new contract.
Logged

Online JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,422
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #21776 on: Today at 09:37:19 pm »
Im not sure these know how to win a game.
Logged

Online Lad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,720
  • Press your space face close to mine love.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #21777 on: Today at 09:40:32 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 09:37:19 pm
Im not sure these know how to win a game.

Long may that continue. Three defeats on the bounce. Loving it 😍
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,750
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #21778 on: Today at 09:44:23 pm »
Not a good week for Tories is it?
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,027
  • BAGs. 27 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #21779 on: Today at 09:44:27 pm »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on Today at 09:33:12 pm
Just had a quick look at the stats for their game.

O shots on target
1 shot off target
O blocked shots.

It's quite hard to be that shit when you think about it. Well played Everton.
But the big question is how many dives did Gordon manage over the 90 minutes?
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Online bird_lfc

  • Would much rather have a good wank than get behind the team. Champion of Luke Shaws reputation.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,241
  • JFT96
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #21780 on: Today at 09:45:02 pm »
Yeah but Frank just gets the club lads so they will be fine. Plus he told Klopp to fuck off once

2 wins in 11
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,027
  • BAGs. 27 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #21781 on: Today at 09:46:58 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 09:34:50 pm
;D Fucking hell, they were behind on 30mins too so had to attack. Can't win a game and can't score a goal yet this guy is loved and all you hear is how amazing he's doing, absolutely bizarre. Hope he gets a new contract.
Imagine if it was Rafa at the helm. They'd be looking to lynch him if he dished this kind of drivel up every week.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,027
  • BAGs. 27 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #21782 on: Today at 09:48:35 pm »
Quote from: bird_lfc on Today at 09:45:02 pm
Yeah but Frank just gets the club lads so they will be fine. Plus he told Klopp to fuck off once

2 wins in 11
Surely Saint Frank wouldn't behave like that on the touchline.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...
Pages: 1 ... 540 541 542 543 544 [545]   Go Up
« previous next »
 