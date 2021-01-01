« previous next »
The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)

Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 02:17:28 pm
Mr Drone has done a recent video walking around Anfield showing all the murals scattered around the ground.
Thanks for that mate. I never realised the Anne Williams one was on Sunbury Rd. My late dad was born on Sunbury. He wouldve been absolutely delighted with that. Ill tell him next time I go and see him. Only ever seem to tell him stuff about the Reds anyway :D
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 08:06:37 pm
PL have no interest in punishing them.

If some solid investigative journalism opens a can of worms, then surely the FA will be forced to act, lest they be judged equally culpable?

They were monitoring Everton's accounts last season from November; they were submitted late, but signed off by the PL. We all know they helped them cook the books, so it's little wonder if the auditors want to walk away from dirty accounts.
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 10:41:44 pm
If some solid investigative journalism opens a can of worms, then surely the FA will be forced to act, lest they be judged equally culpable?

They were monitoring Everton's accounts last season from November; they were submitted late, but signed off by the PL. We all know they helped them cook the books, so it's little wonder if the auditors want to walk away from dirty accounts.

That is manifestly untrue.

The accounts last year were signed off and unqualified - you are accusing BDO of signing off incorrect accounts and if you have proof of that then you should be reporting BDO to the ICAEW.

Could there be errors? Yes but not of a material nature.

As per the G the issue is to do with the source of Moshiri's funding.

Sorry to go on a minor rant but I'm naturally defensive of my industry
