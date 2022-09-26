« previous next »
The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)

4pool

  Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #21600 on: September 26, 2022, 06:35:21 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on September 26, 2022, 05:09:59 pm
I didn't realise Droney was on the S&M scene. 😲

Whatever "scenes" one is into, you might want to keep that on a need-to-know basis.  ;D  :P
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

DonkeyWan

  ker. Football Genius, Generously gives Young Jürgen pointers to help him improve.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #21601 on: Yesterday at 09:24:53 pm
Deal nearly done for part sale of Everton. The only way they could get the stadium built, imo.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2022/sep/29/farhad-moshiri-talks-everton-us-businessman-maciek-kaminski
Beatings will continue until morale improves...

Terry de Niro

  Cellar dweller fella, ya know
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #21602 on: Yesterday at 09:28:48 pm
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Yesterday at 09:24:53 pm
Deal nearly done for part sale of Everton. The only way they could get the stadium built, imo.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2022/sep/29/farhad-moshiri-talks-everton-us-businessman-maciek-kaminski
I look forward to them holding banners saying "We are skint" instead of the ones they were going on about being rich a year or so ago.
Fromola

  Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #21603 on: Yesterday at 09:53:16 pm
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Yesterday at 09:24:53 pm
Deal nearly done for part sale of Everton. The only way they could get the stadium built, imo.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2022/sep/29/farhad-moshiri-talks-everton-us-businessman-maciek-kaminski

Americans taking advantage of the weak pound. Shows Moshiri was never in a position to finance that stadium.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Samie

  The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #21604 on: Yesterday at 09:55:11 pm
Have the bitters disowned Coca-Cola now?  ;D
Son of Spion

  "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #21605 on: Yesterday at 09:59:23 pm
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Yesterday at 09:24:53 pm
Deal nearly done for part sale of Everton. The only way they could get the stadium built, imo.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2022/sep/29/farhad-moshiri-talks-everton-us-businessman-maciek-kaminski
Something had to give, didn't it?

Moshilad has been pissing his own money into the Red River Mersey trying to get the project this far. All well and good, but there was no way they were going to complete the build and fit it out as things stood. They simply don't have the funding, despite trying to raise it for years.

Regarding the stadium itself, they'll have done well getting the proposed capacity on that site. Driving past recently I could see the concrete terracing the seats will sit on is at its maximum height now on their south stand, and it doesn't look big at all. I can see now why Liverpool said they had no interest in the site and it was too small anyway.
Son of Spion

  "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #21606 on: Yesterday at 10:00:01 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 09:55:11 pm
Have the bitters disowned Coca-Cola now?  ;D
They don't drink it anyway. The can is red.
Garlicbread

  Veet lurk brurred.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #21607 on: Today at 01:17:09 am
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 10:00:01 pm
They don't drink it anyway. The can is red.

Big Pepsi fans I guess? Although I suppose their logo got red in it.
moondog

  dot com! Wake him up before he go-gos.....
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #21608 on: Today at 07:36:19 am
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 01:17:09 am
Big Pepsi fans I guess? Although I suppose their logo got red in it.



Rola cola for them.
Andy82lfc

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #21609 on: Today at 10:16:13 am
Skeeve

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #21610 on: Today at 11:43:31 am
Quote from: moondog on Today at 07:36:19 am


Rola cola for them.

Schweppes Bitter Lemon, the cans even have a sort of blue on them.

Online JRed

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #21611 on: Today at 11:55:37 am
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 11:43:31 am
Schweppes Bitter Lemon, the cans even have blue on them.
Perfect
disgraced cake

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #21612 on: Today at 12:57:44 pm
This (potential) new owner looks dodgy, IMO
JRed

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #21613 on: Today at 01:20:21 pm
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/63090744
Fined £300,000 for the pitch invasion v palace.
Shouldve been docked points and stadium ban.
JRed

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #21614 on: Today at 01:20:54 pm
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 11:43:31 am
Schweppes Bitter Lemon, the cans even have a sort of blue on them.


Still too much red
Fromola

  Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #21615 on: Today at 01:44:59 pm
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 12:57:44 pm
This (potential) new owner looks dodgy, IMO

Funny how he's come back now the pound has tanked against the dollar.
RedBec1993

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #21616 on: Today at 02:47:08 pm
Quote from: JRed on Today at 01:20:21 pm
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/63090744
Fined £300,000 for the pitch invasion v palace.
Shouldve been docked points and stadium ban.

Blues are raging saying it's corrupt the fact the fine is this high  ;D Hard Done By FC.
Jack_Bauer

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #21617 on: Today at 02:47:40 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 10:00:01 pm
They don't drink it anyway. The can is red.
Don't think they can drink any cola since they all have Red cans.
