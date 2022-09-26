Deal nearly done for part sale of Everton. The only way they could get the stadium built, imo.



Something had to give, didn't it?Moshilad has been pissing his own money into the Red River Mersey trying to get the project this far. All well and good, but there was no way they were going to complete the build and fit it out as things stood. They simply don't have the funding, despite trying to raise it for years.Regarding the stadium itself, they'll have done well getting the proposed capacity on that site. Driving past recently I could see the concrete terracing the seats will sit on is at its maximum height now on their south stand, and it doesn't look big at all. I can see now why Liverpool said they had no interest in the site and it was too small anyway.