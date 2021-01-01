« previous next »
The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)

btroom

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #21560 on: Yesterday at 12:34:20 am
How can everton cut ties with him when they still spending his money?

BREAKING: German authorities are raiding the Bavarian home of Russian oligarch Alisher Usmanov, looking for evidence of alleged tax evasion and money laundering.

https://twitter.com/OCCRP/status/1572490649139544065
Ghost Town

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #21561 on: Yesterday at 12:43:38 am
GoT: Klopp is German, just saying, like...
So... Howard Phillips

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #21562 on: Yesterday at 09:55:46 am
Quote from: btroom on Yesterday at 12:34:20 am
How can everton cut ties with him when they still spending his money?

BREAKING: German authorities are raiding the Bavarian home of Russian oligarch Alisher Usmanov, looking for evidence of alleged tax evasion and money laundering.

https://twitter.com/OCCRP/status/1572490649139544065

So thats how theyve been buying players then?
Fiasco

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #21563 on: Yesterday at 09:59:14 am
You don't hear any more 'Uncle Uzzy runs us' shouts from them anymore, do you? FC Moral High Ground went quiet on that front.
Terry de Niro

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #21564 on: Yesterday at 10:20:48 am
Quote from: Fiasco on Yesterday at 09:59:14 am
You don't hear any more 'Uncle Uzzy runs us' shouts from them anymore, do you? FC Moral High Ground went quiet on that front.
Can you imagine the uproar from them mongrels if it was us who had a dodgy Russian oligarch.
TepidT2O

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #21565 on: Yesterday at 11:57:47 am
They have signed up an official hair transplant partner.

:lmao

https://twitter.com/everton/status/1572880885124243456?s=46&t=K-0FmTHEkC3u5lWgwnIMGg

A small price toupee?
gerrardisgod

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #21566 on: Yesterday at 12:00:12 pm
Should have done it when Rooney was there.
Son of Spion

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #21567 on: Yesterday at 12:12:30 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 11:57:47 am
They have signed up an official hair transplant partner.

:lmao

https://twitter.com/everton/status/1572880885124243456?s=46&t=K-0FmTHEkC3u5lWgwnIMGg

A small price toupee?
Well, they've been pulling the rug over their fans eyes for decades.

🎶...and if, yer know, yer hairstory ...🎶
LuverlyRita

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #21568 on: Yesterday at 12:19:08 pm
Quote from: btroom on Yesterday at 12:34:20 am
How can everton cut ties with him when they still spending his money?

BREAKING: German authorities are raiding the Bavarian home of Russian oligarch Alisher Usmanov, looking for evidence of alleged tax evasion and money laundering.

https://twitter.com/OCCRP/status/1572490649139544065
The war in Ukraine has nicely focused attention on the oligarchs. It would be hilarious if that focus was extended to Moshila due to transactions between him and Uncle Uzzy
Flaccido Dongingo

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #21569 on: Yesterday at 12:29:48 pm
Has Maupay made it onto the famous mural yet?, with other luminaries such as van der Beek?
Crosby Nick

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #21570 on: Yesterday at 01:00:51 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 11:57:47 am
They have signed up an official hair transplant partner.

:lmao

https://twitter.com/everton/status/1572880885124243456?s=46&t=K-0FmTHEkC3u5lWgwnIMGg

A small price toupee?

Thatll make the redshite syrup and take notice.
CraigDS

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #21571 on: Yesterday at 01:03:59 pm
Quote from: btroom on Yesterday at 12:34:20 am
How can everton cut ties with him when they still spending his money?

BREAKING: German authorities are raiding the Bavarian home of Russian oligarch Alisher Usmanov, looking for evidence of alleged tax evasion and money laundering.

https://twitter.com/OCCRP/status/1572490649139544065

Wonder who his accountant is? He must be bricking it right now  :boxhead :duh
rafathegaffa83

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #21572 on: Yesterday at 01:42:23 pm
Samie

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #21573 on: Yesterday at 03:02:32 pm
thaddeus

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #21574 on: Yesterday at 03:12:21 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 03:02:32 pm
...
Yeah... but... the Scousers booed the national anthem!
LuverlyRita

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #21575 on: Yesterday at 04:23:42 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 03:12:21 pm
Yeah... but... the Scousers booed the national anthem!
They must be frothing at the mouth about various media outlets using footage of their pitch invasion in articles about fan disorder  ;D
Lfc19ynwa

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #21576 on: Yesterday at 04:29:32 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 11:57:47 am
They have signed up an official hair transplant partner.

:lmao

https://twitter.com/everton/status/1572880885124243456?s=46&t=K-0FmTHEkC3u5lWgwnIMGg

A small price toupee?

Fat Frank should be able to get a discount
Ghost Town

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #21577 on: Yesterday at 04:30:05 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 03:02:32 pm

Said this in the other thread but they can't even make Top 4 in hoolie
Tesco tearaway

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #21578 on: Yesterday at 05:43:28 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 11:57:47 am
They have signed up an official hair transplant partner.

:lmao

https://twitter.com/everton/status/1572880885124243456?s=46&t=K-0FmTHEkC3u5lWgwnIMGg

A small price toupee?
They might get an actual anthem out of it...

'Wig on. Wig on. With hair on your head, and you'll never wig alone.'
Crosby Nick

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #21579 on: Yesterday at 05:47:17 pm
And if you know your hair story
Ghost Town

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #21580 on: Yesterday at 05:49:47 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 05:47:17 pm
And if you know your hair story
Someone doesn't  :-*

Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 12:12:30 pm
Well, they've been pulling the rug over their fans eyes for decades.

🎶...and if, yer know, yer hairstory ...🎶

I was also disappointed at being beaten to it :)
Tesco tearaway

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #21581 on: Yesterday at 05:59:46 pm
Theres been some outstranding comments about this up to now.
RedBec1993

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #21582 on: Yesterday at 06:05:45 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 12:29:48 pm
Has Maupay made it onto the famous mural yet?, with other luminaries such as van der Beek?

Only the BS would make murals for loan players and make a loan player captain. (Coady the massive shit house) 🤣🤣🤣
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #21583 on: Yesterday at 10:47:24 pm
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Yesterday at 06:05:45 pm
Only the BS would make murals for loan players and make a loan player captain.Coady the massive shit house) 🤣🤣🤣


Redshite behaviour that.
Black Bull Nova

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #21584 on: Yesterday at 11:22:07 pm
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Yesterday at 12:19:08 pm
The war in Ukraine has nicely focused attention on the oligarchs. It would be hilarious if that focus was extended to Moshila due to transactions between him and Uncle Uzzy


Is Mosh Uzzy's accountant or did I misremember that
kavah

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #21585 on: Today at 12:55:32 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 05:47:17 pm
And if you know your hair story

Oh you are awful

  ;D

