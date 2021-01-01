How can everton cut ties with him when they still spending his money? BREAKING: German authorities are raiding the Bavarian home of Russian oligarch Alisher Usmanov, looking for evidence of alleged tax evasion and money laundering.https://twitter.com/OCCRP/status/1572490649139544065
You don't hear any more 'Uncle Uzzy runs us' shouts from them anymore, do you? FC Moral High Ground went quiet on that front.
They have signed up an official hair transplant partner.https://twitter.com/everton/status/1572880885124243456?s=46&t=K-0FmTHEkC3u5lWgwnIMGgA small price toupee?
Crosby Nick never fails.
Yeah... but... the Scousers booed the national anthem!
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.
And if you know your hair story
Well, they've been pulling the rug over their fans eyes for decades. 🎶...and if, yer know, yer hairstory ...🎶
Has Maupay made it onto the famous mural yet?, with other luminaries such as van der Beek?
Only the BS would make murals for loan players and make a loan player captain.Coady the massive shit house) 🤣🤣🤣
The war in Ukraine has nicely focused attention on the oligarchs. It would be hilarious if that focus was extended to Moshila due to transactions between him and Uncle Uzzy
