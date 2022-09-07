« previous next »
Author Topic: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)  (Read 1243632 times)

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #21520 on: September 7, 2022, 07:56:20 pm »
Wonder wholl be in goal against us at the weekend
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #21521 on: September 7, 2022, 09:38:02 pm »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on September  7, 2022, 07:51:13 pm
Shame he couldn't have got injured last week.
I think his saves were more to do with our forwards finishing being shit.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #21522 on: September 7, 2022, 09:39:00 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on September  7, 2022, 07:56:20 pm
Wonder wholl be in goal against us at the weekend

Begovic probably
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #21523 on: September 7, 2022, 10:04:40 pm »
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #21524 on: September 7, 2022, 11:57:42 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on September  7, 2022, 07:45:08 pm
Pickers out for a month and only one fit senior keeper available.

Uh-oh spaghettios.

Hurt himself diving around at unsaveable shots. Poor little gobshite.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #21525 on: September 8, 2022, 01:03:39 am »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on September  7, 2022, 07:45:08 pm
Pickers out for a month and only one fit senior keeper available.

Uh-oh spaghettios.

Ego strain after a rare decent performance last Saturday?
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #21526 on: September 8, 2022, 08:48:36 am »
Blues out in force last night, laughing at us. Hahaha how can they laugh at anyone. 😂😂 think liverpool losing gives them life.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #21527 on: September 8, 2022, 09:54:50 am »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on September  8, 2022, 08:48:36 am
Blues out in force last night, laughing at us. Hahaha how can they laugh at anyone. 😂😂 think liverpool losing gives them life.
Atleast them going down will give us some enjoyment if we dont get back on track, Im sure we will tho.
Everton however are doomed. No way are they staying up this season.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #21528 on: September 8, 2022, 12:22:58 pm »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on September  8, 2022, 08:48:36 am
Blues out in force last night, laughing at us. Hahaha how can they laugh at anyone. 😂😂 think liverpool losing gives them life.
When you consider their own club have been a complete embarrassment for decades and are a good bet for relegation, you'd think they'd have a quiet snigger to themselves then keep their heads down.

But of course, following our results in the hope we lose the odd game is all they've got in their increasingly bitter lives.

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #21529 on: September 8, 2022, 01:30:06 pm »
The shock of a clean sheet against us has sprained his little arms. All that shouting and gesticulating each time he makes a save does him no good either.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #21530 on: September 8, 2022, 02:01:39 pm »
Phil McNulty sticking the knife in about Richielar scoring 2 goals for Spurs  ;D

BBC Sport.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #21531 on: September 16, 2022, 07:18:58 pm »
Could be a bad weekend for the shite. Villa and forest can go above them tonight, plunging them into the bottom 3 before their six pointer against West Ham.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #21532 on: September 17, 2022, 05:14:20 pm »
Was their West Ham game originally scheduled for today..either way I thought it was postponed. Got to careful where I leave my car on their home match days, so I'm glad I know they have a game tomorrow.

Lose this and they are in the bottom 3.West Ham have gone a bit shit though, so a point will be a great result for them, leaving Everton still winless too after 7 games, so I'd settle for that too.
 
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #21533 on: September 17, 2022, 05:25:19 pm »
Quote from: mikeb58 on September 17, 2022, 05:14:20 pm
Was their West Ham game originally scheduled for today..either way I thought it was postponed. Got to careful where I leave my car on their home match days, so I'm glad I know they have a game tomorrow.

Lose this and they are in the bottom 3.West Ham have gone a bit shit though, so a point will be a great result for them, leaving Everton still winless too after 7 games, so I'd settle for that too.
Why, is the car red?
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #21534 on: September 18, 2022, 05:03:42 pm »
Seen the clip of them booing the anthem, fella at the end audibly screams Kopite Behaviour that.

In response to the behaviour of Everton fans.

Bizarre.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #21535 on: September 18, 2022, 05:05:02 pm »
Quote from: Jwils21 on September 18, 2022, 05:03:42 pm
Seen the clip of them booing the anthem, fella at the end audibly screams Kopite Behaviour that.

In response to the behaviour of Everton fans.

Bizarre.

Werent some of them singing the National Dirge at the 70 minute mark?
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #21536 on: September 18, 2022, 05:57:53 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on September 18, 2022, 05:05:02 pm
Werent some of them singing the National Dirge at the 70 minute mark?

The accents sounded distinctly cockernee.

Some Everton fans slagging us off about the anthem but they sang an Everton song right through it today and booed a dead old woman.  ;D

Anyway, thank fuck that royalist stuff is out the way now. What a stink it's caused.

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #21537 on: September 18, 2022, 06:39:05 pm »
Quote
@Evershite
Everton fans..respect the minutes silence.and also booed the minutes silence.sung the national anthem..booed the national anthem..a tory manager.a tory owner..flag shaggers, and the first song they sang was about Liverpool.

The most confused fan base on the planet




https://twitter.com/Evershite/status/1571491276532359170?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Etweet
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #21538 on: September 18, 2022, 07:06:19 pm »
Quote from: Jwils21 on September 18, 2022, 05:03:42 pm
Seen the clip of them booing the anthem, fella at the end audibly screams Kopite Behaviour that.

In response to the behaviour of Everton fans.

Bizarre.
Bizarre, conflicted and confused people who can never take responsibility for their own actions.

They are a total basket case of a fanbase.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #21539 on: September 18, 2022, 07:39:29 pm »
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #21540 on: September 18, 2022, 08:14:57 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on September 18, 2022, 06:39:05 pm

https://twitter.com/Evershite/status/1571491276532359170?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Etweet


Quote underneath sums up how they think these days.


Quote
Roy Andrew
@RoyAndrew6
Replying to
@Evershite
What is our moral stance on this one boys?

Dont know mate, what are the red shite doing?
3:31 PM · Sep 18, 2022
·Twitter Web App
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #21541 on: September 18, 2022, 09:11:20 pm »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on September 18, 2022, 08:14:57 pm

Quote underneath sums up how they think these days.
Sums them up completely.

Without a mind, a principle or a moral of their own.

Reactionary. Never proactive.

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #21542 on: September 18, 2022, 10:10:08 pm »
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #21543 on: Yesterday at 02:07:17 pm »
Quote from: Jwils21 on September 18, 2022, 05:03:42 pm
Seen the clip of them booing the anthem, fella at the end audibly screams Kopite Behaviour that.

In response to the behaviour of Everton fans.

Bizarre.


Hahaha typical, their minute silence was horrendous as was the national anthem.  'Kopite behaviour' clearly not though is it. Morons, the lot of them.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #21544 on: Yesterday at 02:19:28 pm »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Yesterday at 02:07:17 pm

Hahaha typical, their minute silence was horrendous as was the national anthem.  'Kopite behaviour' clearly not though is it. Morons, the lot of them.
Is there any footage of their 'silence'  and/or the national dirge on YouTube or elsewhere? I had a quick Google but couldn't find anything.

I do love their "Kopite behaviour" shouts when the deeds commented on come directly from the mouth and/or hand of their own hardcore. Of course, self-awareness has never been a strong point across the park.  ::)
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #21545 on: Yesterday at 03:09:49 pm »
David "(Give it) Unsie" Unsworth is the new Oldham manager.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/62966713
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #21546 on: Yesterday at 03:26:55 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 03:09:49 pm
David "(Give it) Unsie" Unsworth is the new Oldham manager.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/62966713
Looks like he's been nearby in Wigan, eating all the pies.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #21547 on: Yesterday at 03:28:07 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 03:26:55 pm
Looks like he's been nearby in Wigan, eating all the pies.

Via Bury after consuming large quantities of black pudding.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #21548 on: Yesterday at 03:41:13 pm »
A big appointment for Oldham




Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #21549 on: Yesterday at 04:40:56 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 03:09:49 pm
David "(Give it) Unsie" Unsworth is the new Oldham manager.

Unsworth and Drunken survived several changes in the regime across the park and the cynic in me wonders why they left the club now. Given the natives were calling for change, they do appear to be the sacrificial lambs - leaving Kenwright and Little Miss Dynamite untouched (again).
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #21550 on: Yesterday at 05:03:33 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 03:26:55 pm
Looks like he's been nearby in Wigan, eating all the pies.


He's gone South(all)
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #21551 on: Yesterday at 06:58:42 pm »
Big fat shithouse
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #21552 on: Yesterday at 07:58:04 pm »
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Yesterday at 04:40:56 pm
Unsworth and Drunken survived several changes in the regime across the park and the cynic in me wonders why they left the club now. Given the natives were calling for change, they do appear to be the sacrificial lambs - leaving Kenwright and Little Miss Dynamite untouched (again).

Brands was the first to go. Frank seems to have total control now.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #21553 on: Yesterday at 08:00:07 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 06:58:42 pm
Big fat shithouse

It's these kind of ones that make this thread great.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #21554 on: Yesterday at 08:03:38 pm »
Quote from: JayH93 on Yesterday at 08:00:07 pm
It's these kind of ones that make this thread great.

He could have been a bit more specific though - Unsie, Frank, Nev all prime suspects in the lard quaffing stakes.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #21555 on: Yesterday at 08:12:24 pm »
Quote from: Jwils21 on September 18, 2022, 05:03:42 pm
Seen the clip of them booing the anthem, fella at the end audibly screams Kopite Behaviour that.

In response to the behaviour of Everton fans.

Bizarre.

Quote from: Son of Spion on September 18, 2022, 07:06:19 pm
Bizarre, conflicted and confused people who can never take responsibility for their own actions.

They are a total basket case of a fanbase.

Why would you think 30k Everton fans would all be on the same page, it's not like RAWK can agree on anything and there's only a few dozen regular posters here
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #21556 on: Yesterday at 08:50:23 pm »
Connor Coady song 
His teeth  :lmao :lmao :lmao
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #21557 on: Today at 12:24:27 am »
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on Yesterday at 08:12:24 pm
Why would you think 30k Everton fans would all be on the same page, it's not like RAWK can agree on anything and there's only a few dozen regular posters here
I don't expect any large crowd of people to all be on the same page on anything really.

Groups of people will always vary greatly on their life politics, even if they share common ground in the football team they follow.

My comment is in regard to how Bitters love to compartmentalise. When their own act like dickheads it's not Everton fans being dickheads, it's "Kopite behaviour".  ::)

They also seem unable to have any stance of their own on anything. First, they look at what we think and how we are reacting, then they do the opposite. It's bizarre behaviour.

Anyway, the comment was about how they refuse to own the behaviour of their own fanbase and, instead, attribute that behaviour to others in order to preserve their righteousness.

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #21558 on: Today at 01:29:19 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 12:24:27 am
I don't expect any large crowd of people to all be on the same page on anything really.

Groups of people will always vary greatly on their life politics, even if they share common ground in the football team they follow.

My comment is in regard to how Bitters love to compartmentalise. When their own act like dickheads it's not Everton fans being dickheads, it's "Kopite behaviour".  ::)

They also seem unable to have any stance of their own on anything. First, they look at what we think and how we are reacting, then they do the opposite. It's bizarre behaviour.

Anyway, the comment was about how they refuse to own the behaviour of their own fanbase and, instead, attribute that behaviour to others in order to preserve their righteousness.

Denial, we all have it, they specialise
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #21559 on: Today at 11:36:35 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 02:19:28 pm
Is there any footage of their 'silence'  and/or the national dirge on YouTube or elsewhere? I had a quick Google but couldn't find anything.


Shows how irrelevant they are more than anything.

If that was us the papers/social media would be up in arms and people would be calling for us to get kicked out of the league etc
