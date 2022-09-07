Why would you think 30k Everton fans would all be on the same page, it's not like RAWK can agree on anything and there's only a few dozen regular posters here



I don't expect any large crowd of people to all be on the same page on anything really.Groups of people will always vary greatly on their life politics, even if they share common ground in the football team they follow.My comment is in regard to how Bitters love to compartmentalise. When their own act like dickheads it's not Everton fans being dickheads, it's "Kopite behaviour".They also seem unable to have any stance of their own on anything. First, they look at what we think and how we are reacting, then they do the opposite. It's bizarre behaviour.Anyway, the comment was about how they refuse to own the behaviour of their own fanbase and, instead, attribute that behaviour to others in order to preserve their righteousness.