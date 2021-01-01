« previous next »
I'd say Dele wasn't and never would be a Klopp type player. Attitude is key.
Clearly theres something been up for a long time with Dele Alli. Theres talk his mental health has taken a battering which it may well have done, and some time out of the spotlight may help that. Theres all sorts of stories about how he started to believe his own hype and how he was the wrong personality type for London, in that it consumed him with the nightlife and easy access to distraction. Thats essentially analogous for not being committed to being a professional footballer.

Easy to forget and it seems plenty have, that for maybe three years in his late teens/early twenties, he was becoming an absolutely brilliant second striker/ attacking midfielder. Was brilliant at finding space, arriving late to score, good technique, quick feet in tight spaces, loved a bit of needle. He was to me developing into a quicker version of the great Thomas Muller. Then it all started to slide. They gave him successive big contracts and something seemed to fade within him. He stands out to me as one of the most disappointing players of recent times because he could have been a sensational player. He was getting there and for reasons we may never know, it just stopped. Hes still only 26 but it would be seemingly impossible for him to come back and recapture that spark.

Ive always thought and still do that if Klopp had got his hands on him - not saying he wouldve wanted him in the first place at the first sign of being uncommitted or a difficult character - but had he got a young, still raw Deli needing some direction and strength of character, Klopp would have moulded him into Englands best attacking midfielder since Steven Gerrard. Mourinho went in hard on him and a lot of what he said proved to be right, but I feel he needed something more akin to parental guidance and the stewardship of a father like figure along with the increased discipline.
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:29:55 am
Everton play Brentford at 3pm on the 27th, the deadline is September 1st.


If Gordon plays and gets injured they lose £60m quid and what that could buy, if they don't play him then everyone knows he's off but they risk losing a game they must win.


If Gordon comes out and clearly indicates he wants to leave, he'll lose any local hero status he might have, they are unforgiving bunch.


It's a tricky one, I'm sure Everton will get it all right.

Everton's game is must win regardless of whether Gordon stays or goes, or indeed gets injured. And if they're planning to spend the money that close to the deadline, clubs will have them over a barrel anyway as they'll know Everton have got money. They'd be better off saving their cash to be honest.

And for the bit in bold - until he comes back as a washed up 33 year old on £150k a week - then they'll welcome him back with open arms. ;)
