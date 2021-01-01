They're spanking Fleetwood Town 1-0 at halftime.
Thanks to a fleetwood giveaway no less
No idea they were even playing. Early round of The League Cup for shite teams I take it? Just as well it wasn't at home, I can't park my car anywhere when they're at home.
From the BBC match report:Frank Lampard says Everton's League Cup win over Fleetwood was "a good indicator of where we are at".Struggling against a mid-table League One team?
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg
Come on now, the DVD will be a best seller. Fleetwood SMACKED!
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.
Page created in 0.015 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.46]