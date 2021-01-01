« previous next »
The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)

Offline 4pool

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20920 on: Yesterday at 08:40:16 pm »
They're spanking Fleetwood Town 1-0 at halftime.
Offline newterp

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20921 on: Yesterday at 08:40:46 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 08:40:16 pm
They're spanking Fleetwood Town 1-0 at halftime.

Thanks to a fleetwood giveaway no less
Offline 4pool

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20922 on: Yesterday at 09:36:12 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 08:40:46 pm
Thanks to a fleetwood giveaway no less

Yep. Daft pass.


Fat Frank gets his first win of the season crushing League 1 Fleetwood Town. 1-0.
Online SamLad

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20923 on: Today at 01:29:17 am »
Gordon wants to move to Chelsea to play in the CL and boost his chances of being in England's WC squad.

... bbc website.

:)
Offline mikeb58

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20924 on: Today at 09:24:50 am »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 08:40:16 pm
They're spanking Fleetwood Town 1-0 at halftime.

No idea they were even playing. Early round of The League Cup for shite teams I take it? Just as well it wasn't at home, I can't park my car anywhere when they're at home.
Offline So... Howard Phillips

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20925 on: Today at 09:27:13 am »
Quote from: mikeb58 on Today at 09:24:50 am
No idea they were even playing. Early round of The League Cup for shite teams I take it? Just as well it wasn't at home, I can't park my car anywhere when they're at home.

They have to drive to the match?

I thought they all lived within the sound of the Boos of Goodison?
Offline Alisson Wonderland

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20926 on: Today at 10:07:24 am »
From the BBC match report:

Frank Lampard says Everton's League Cup win over Fleetwood was "a good indicator of where we are at".

Struggling against a mid-table League One team?
Offline rossipersempre

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20927 on: Today at 10:19:06 am »
Quote from: Alisson Wonderland on Today at 10:07:24 am
From the BBC match report:

Frank Lampard says Everton's League Cup win over Fleetwood was "a good indicator of where we are at".

Struggling against a mid-table League One team?
Hes going full Hodgson. The fat-necked ankle-breaking twat.
Online Brian Blessed

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20928 on: Today at 04:15:26 pm »
Quote from: Alisson Wonderland on Today at 10:07:24 am
From the BBC match report:

Frank Lampard says Everton's League Cup win over Fleetwood was "a good indicator of where we are at".

Struggling against a mid-table League One team?

Come on now, the DVD will be a best seller. Fleetwood SMACKED!
Online RedBec1993

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20929 on: Today at 05:09:00 pm »
A few blues I know are hoping with everything they have that they get us in the next round 🤣🤣🤣
Online Tesco tearaway

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20930 on: Today at 05:26:20 pm »
Quote from: Brian Blessed on Today at 04:15:26 pm
Come on now, the DVD will be a best seller. Fleetwood SMACKED!
It will sell more copies than in their wildest dreams.
