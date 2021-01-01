A Leeds

A Brentford

H Liverpool

A Arsenal

H West Ham

A Southampton

H United

A Spurs

A Newcastle

H Palace

A Fulham





Then November





Aside from United that looks like several hills to climb for them to me. They ain't qualifying for the CL this year. I always said that the Forest game was a big one they had to (and should have) won. That confirms 22/23 as the challenge we all anticipated.





Included in there is v Klopp, the man they hate, Moyes, the man they let go twice, Silva, the man they prematurely sacked, Howes, the man they could have had, Captain Black, the other man they might have had (but would have probably not gone) and Viera, the man they abused last time he came to Goodison.