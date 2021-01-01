« previous next »
As long as they don't sack him until they are well adrift at the bottom im happy.

There has been some utterly bizarre managerial appointments the last few years but this is the most weird and frankly bonkers one of the decade. The lad is completely clueless.

Got a feeling he doesn't like this part of the World either...not really his cup of tea is it?
Still, they'll have the best looking stadium in The Championship next year.
I know its easy to saybut they really are in deep shit.
I'm old enough to remember them singing "we are fucking rich" when Moshi'la bought them, and the meme "Everton have £1.3bn to spend", halcyon days.
I'm old enough to remember them singing "we are fucking rich" when Moshi'la bought them, and the meme "Everton have £1.3bn to spend", halcyon days.

Wasnt that long ago ..Im old enough to remember the kop variation of showaddywaddys song  hey rock n roll Binghams on the dole 
The big question is does Frank go with large cod or battered sausage with his large chips?
The big question is does Frank go with large cod or battered sausage with his large chips?
Both.

And a full fat coke.
Both.

And a full fat coke.

Diet Coke..hes minding his figure.
It is a bad start though for them. Lost to Chelsea which you might expect but Chelsea were a bit unprepared going into the season (bidding for anyone and everyone) and have a terrible record at Goodison. Villa were battered at Bournemouth and Palace and were shite against them as well but managed to beat Everton. Forest were battered at Newcastle and at least XG wise West Ham were all over them but they've salvaged a late equaliser at home to a team that haven't gelled yet.
At this rate, theyll be lucky to even make it to a relegation battle in April. Flushed by March.
Both.

And a full fat coke.

3 litre job from a cash and carry 
He imports all his fizzy drinks straight from America.
It is a bad start though for them. Lost to Chelsea which you might expect but Chelsea were a bit unprepared going into the season (bidding for anyone and everyone) and have a terrible record at Goodison. Villa were battered at Bournemouth and Palace and were shite against them as well but managed to beat Everton. Forest were battered at Newcastle and at least XG wise West Ham were all over them but they've salvaged a late equaliser at home to a team that haven't gelled yet.

Forest is the type of game they sort of have to win. Chelsea as you say is understandable but they did get three points from that last season.

Brentford away next in the league, a draw wouldn't be a disaster but it'd be pretty far from a good result. Then the derby which we simply have to win.
I'm old enough to remember them singing "we are fucking rich" when Moshi'la bought them, and the meme "Everton have £1.3bn to spend", halcyon days.

Jokes on us with that latter part, hasn't Moshila managed to spend a large chunk of that on them?
I think people are being harsh on Lampard. They only need 9 points from their next game to be level with Rafa's start from last season.

Rafa started with 4 wins and a draw in his first five games. I wonder what month it will be when Lampard's Everton finally win their 4th game this season.
I think people are being harsh on Lampard. They only need 9 points from their next game to be level with Rafa's start from last season.

Rafa started with 4 wins and a draw in his first five games. I wonder what month it will be when Lampard's Everton finally win their 4th game this season.
May?
May not?
Very true. They may not get to 4 wins.
What year though ?

2095 - the hundred year anniversary?
What year though ?

What division?
2095 - the hundred year anniversary?

The 100 years campaign won't be happy
A Leeds
A Brentford
H Liverpool
A Arsenal
H West Ham
A Southampton
H United
A Spurs
A Newcastle
H Palace
A Fulham


Then November


Aside from United that looks like several hills to climb for them to me. They ain't qualifying for the CL this year. I always said that the Forest game was a big one they had to (and should have) won. That confirms 22/23 as the challenge we all anticipated.
