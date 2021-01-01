As long as they don't sack him until they are well adrift at the bottom im happy. There has been some utterly bizarre managerial appointments the last few years but this is the most weird and frankly bonkers one of the decade. The lad is completely clueless.
I'm old enough to remember them singing "we are fucking rich" when Moshi'la bought them, and the meme "Everton have £1.3bn to spend", halcyon days.
The big question is does Frank go with large cod or battered sausage with his large chips?
Both.And a full fat coke.
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg
It is a bad start though for them. Lost to Chelsea which you might expect but Chelsea were a bit unprepared going into the season (bidding for anyone and everyone) and have a terrible record at Goodison. Villa were battered at Bournemouth and Palace and were shite against them as well but managed to beat Everton. Forest were battered at Newcastle and at least XG wise West Ham were all over them but they've salvaged a late equaliser at home to a team that haven't gelled yet.
I'm old enough to remember them singing "we are fucking rich" when Moshi'la bought them, and the meme "Everton have £1.3bn to spend", halcyon days.
I think people are being harsh on Lampard. They only need 9 points from their next game to be level with Rafa's start from last season. Rafa started with 4 wins and a draw in his first five games. I wonder what month it will be when Lampard's Everton finally win their 4th game this season.
May?
May not?
What year though ?
2095 - the hundred year anniversary?
Page created in 0.021 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.59]