It is a bad start though for them. Lost to Chelsea which you might expect but Chelsea were a bit unprepared going into the season (bidding for anyone and everyone) and have a terrible record at Goodison. Villa were battered at Bournemouth and Palace and were shite against them as well but managed to beat Everton. Forest were battered at Newcastle and at least XG wise West Ham were all over them but they've salvaged a late equaliser at home to a team that haven't gelled yet.