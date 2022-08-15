Not sure anyone is actually going to pay money for him are they? Madness if true.



Beşiktaş's record signing was £7m and that was 13 years ago. If they are paying a fee for Alli it will be a tiny one - probably not enough to cover his wages during his time at Everton.I can see why Everton would want to get shot of him now though, even if it's on a free. Either that or he sticks around on a high salary, playing in which case they owe Spurs £10m in a few months or not playing in which case there's no point in having him.