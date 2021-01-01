« previous next »
Author Topic: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)  (Read 1174231 times)

Offline Fromola

  Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 21,422
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20640 on: Yesterday at 03:38:54 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 03:01:33 pm
Relax. Apparently Frank has this sorted. He has tightened up the defence and just needs a good striker and everything is  good.  Very little criticism of Frank because he is having to do this on a shoestring, unlike he who must not be named. Ffs Lampard has spent a good few millions since his arrival and has sold their star player. He has also forced out a club legend to seek his fortune as a manager.

Big Dunc will be waiting a long time for the phone to ring. Talentless hack.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 11,612
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20641 on: Yesterday at 03:49:36 pm »
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Yesterday at 03:31:48 pm
Can you imagine the bellyaching if Rafa had done all that  ::)

Rafa was treated very shabbily by them. Lampard is getting a free pass because he saved them from a relegation scrap he took them into
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline LuverlyRita

  Main Stander
  • ***
  Posts: 80
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20642 on: Yesterday at 03:52:18 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 03:38:54 pm
Big Dunc will be waiting a long time for the phone to ring. Talentless hack.
Depends if the Bullens Wall speaks surely? You just know he'll be back.  ::)
Logged

Offline MrGrumpy

  • Grumpy by name and nature. Does things with Nutella while trying not to think about football.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 3,669
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20643 on: Yesterday at 05:27:05 pm »
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Yesterday at 03:52:18 pm
Depends if the Bullens Wall speaks surely? You just know he'll be back.  ::)

Lampard will be sacked in due course. Duncan Disorderly will return as Sean Dyches no2 after that.
Logged
Shame on the English FA, South Yorkshire Police, and The Sun.

Justice for the 96!

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  Lead Matchday Commentator
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 83,386
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20644 on: Yesterday at 05:29:00 pm »
Theyve turned down £35m from chelsea for Gordon.

https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/anthony-gordon-chelsea-show-interest-in-21-year-old-everton-star-2nk6d5jgs

Madness turning that money down for him
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  RAWK Scribe
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 18,178
  • BAGs. 27 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20645 on: Yesterday at 05:30:49 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 05:29:00 pm
Theyve turned down £35m from chelsea for Gordon.

https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/anthony-gordon-chelsea-show-interest-in-21-year-old-everton-star-2nk6d5jgs

Madness turning that money down for him
Really?  :o

All he's good for is diving.

They should have snapped their hand off at that price.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline thaddeus

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 3,514
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20646 on: Yesterday at 05:33:06 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 05:29:00 pm
Theyve turned down £35m from chelsea for Gordon.

https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/anthony-gordon-chelsea-show-interest-in-21-year-old-everton-star-2nk6d5jgs

Madness turning that money down for him
It is madness but equally they will have seen how Chelsea operate in the transfer market.  Boehly seems to take a bid being rejected as a challenge and will just go back with higher and higher bids.

It's a transfer I really hope happens.  Gordon at Chelsea will become anonymous, Everton will rage at losing their second fans' favourite this summer and Lampard will waste the money raised from the sale.
Logged

Offline Ciara (with a capital "C")

  • Not fussed on Krispy Kremes
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 9,399
  • Taylor Swift is fucking awesome. #FreeAdnan
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20647 on: Yesterday at 05:34:04 pm »
If they had any sense they would ask for Broja minimum and try and get Gallagher too.

Got a funny feeling theyll probably end up with Billy Gilmour.

Everton should snap Chelseas hand off if they go to £40m. Can see he brings energy and a directness to Everton but rarely looks like scoring. And his diving is embarrassing.
Logged
JFT96.

Offline gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 8,366
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20648 on: Yesterday at 05:36:49 pm »
If they came back with a player plus cash offer, theyll just end up with even more shite like Gilmour, Batshuayi and Barkley.
Logged
AHA!

Offline ScouserAtHeart

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 10,158
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20649 on: Yesterday at 05:38:09 pm »
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline Jwils21

  • Justwindy,innit,lowestspeed21 (knots)
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 1,318
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20650 on: Yesterday at 05:47:42 pm »
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Yesterday at 03:31:48 pm
Can you imagine the bellyaching if Rafa had done all that  ::)

Rafa sold Digne, one of their best players, and invested in relegation level signings.

Lampard has sold Richarlison, one of their best players, and invested in relegation level signings.

Theres a clear difference.
Logged

Offline OOS

  • Jordan Henderson fanclub member #4
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 6,466
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20651 on: Yesterday at 06:58:36 pm »
Just don't see where the goals are coming from.
Logged
"I think the most important thing about music is the sense of escape." - Thom Yorke

Online TipTopKop

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 6,724
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20652 on: Yesterday at 07:20:02 pm »
Quote from: OOS on Yesterday at 06:58:36 pm
Just don't see where the goals are coming from.
Neither do their defenders, to be fair.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 18,331
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20653 on: Yesterday at 07:28:39 pm »
If they've really bid £40m for that diving twat,Everton should be snapping their hand off.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline thaddeus

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 3,514
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20654 on: Yesterday at 07:30:47 pm »
It's only two games but they're already playing catch-up with the other relegation candiates:
4 - Brentford and Leeds
3 - Bournemouth and Forest
2 - Fulham
1 - Southampton

As funny as it would be there's no chance of Man U or West Ham going down so their poor starts are meaningless for Everton.  Everton need to finish above three of those sides listed above.

Arguably Everton had a tough two opening fixtures but the teams that beat them only picked up a combined point from their other fixtures.
Logged

Offline JRed

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 3,631
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20655 on: Yesterday at 08:02:05 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 07:30:47 pm
It's only two games but they're already playing catch-up with the other relegation candiates:
4 - Brentford and Leeds
3 - Bournemouth and Forest
2 - Fulham
1 - Southampton

As funny as it would be there's no chance of Man U or West Ham going down so their poor starts are meaningless for Everton.  Everton need to finish above three of those sides listed above.

Arguably Everton had a tough two opening fixtures but the teams that beat them only picked up a combined point from their other fixtures.
They will wish they had Rafas good start from last season, that is what gave them a base to fight to stay up last season.
If they dont buy a good striker they are going down.
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 21,422
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20656 on: Yesterday at 08:02:06 pm »
Quote from: Jwils21 on Yesterday at 05:47:42 pm
Rafa sold Digne, one of their best players, and invested in relegation level signings.

Lampard has sold Richarlison, one of their best players, and invested in relegation level signings.

Theres a clear difference.

Digne is fucking shite, he was Everton's best player yesterday.  Spent the money on Patterson who has good potential and Mykolenko who is about Digne's level.

What they also forget is Gordon credits Rafa with massively improving his game and went on record after he was sacked. Now clubs are bidding 40 million for him.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online disgraced cake

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 6,238
  • Seis Veces
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20657 on: Yesterday at 08:05:31 pm »
Quote from: Jwils21 on Yesterday at 05:47:42 pm
Rafa sold Digne, one of their best players, and invested in relegation level signings.

Lampard has sold Richarlison, one of their best players, and invested in relegation level signings.

Theres a clear difference.

I thought he was crap at Everton and I think he has been at Villa too. He's a squad player masquerading as a starter hence him barely playing at Barcelona and PSG and contributing nothing to their successes.
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline bird_lfc

  • Would much rather have a good wank than get behind the team. Champion of Luke Shaws reputation.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 4,095
  • JFT96
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20658 on: Yesterday at 08:24:57 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 08:05:31 pm
I thought he was crap at Everton and I think he has been at Villa too. He's a squad player masquerading as a starter hence him barely playing at Barcelona and PSG and contributing nothing to their successes.

Put some respect on his name. He was part of the combined Merseyside XI over that overrated Andy Robertson dont you know
Logged

Online disgraced cake

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 6,238
  • Seis Veces
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20659 on: Yesterday at 08:51:11 pm »
Think they might be in a bit of a conundrum over the potential sale of Callum Hudson Gordon in the next days/weeks. Do you sell him for more money than he'll ever be worth and re-invest in a couple of forwards or choose not to if you aren't confident you can get the targets in.

The answer seems pretty obvious to me, they have to sell, but then again their track record of buying players is already so poor and Lampard seems to like him. If it all comes back to buying a Broja or Che Adams they're in deep trouble regardless of Gordon staying or going.
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  Lead Matchday Commentator
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 83,386
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20660 on: Yesterday at 09:55:23 pm »
Now £43m and the deal could involve Batshuayai who doesnt score goals in England

https://www.standard.co.uk/sport/football/chelsea-fc-transfer-news-anthony-gordon-bid-b1018520.html
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 42,810
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20661 on: Yesterday at 09:56:22 pm »
they need the money. They're circling the drain.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline ...

  • Better than "Wall's Viennetta". Fact.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 7,282
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20662 on: Yesterday at 10:04:03 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 08:02:06 pm
Digne is fucking shite, he was Everton's best player yesterday.  Spent the money on Patterson who has good potential and Mykolenko who is about Digne's level.

What they also forget is Gordon credits Rafa with massively improving his game and went on record after he was sacked. Now clubs are bidding 40 million for him.


I was just thinking that Rafa introduced Gordon into the first team and deserves at least some credit for making the blues a few bob
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  Lead Matchday Commentator
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 83,386
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20663 on: Yesterday at 10:13:40 pm »
This would be hilarious. Hes their best outfield player :lmao
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  RAWK Scribe
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 18,178
  • BAGs. 27 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20664 on: Yesterday at 10:16:02 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:13:40 pm
This would be hilarious. Hes their best diver :lmao
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  Lead Matchday Commentator
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 83,386
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20665 on: Yesterday at 10:26:22 pm »
:lmao
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Tesco tearaway

  • Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 6,600
  • *NoVoid-19
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20666 on: Yesterday at 10:36:26 pm »
"The ball is knocked long for Gordon to chase..." Says the commentator.

This is the sound that starts playing in my brain...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/d9kZRdCrtY8&amp;ab" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/d9kZRdCrtY8&amp;ab</a>
Logged
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Online disgraced cake

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 6,238
  • Seis Veces
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20667 on: Yesterday at 10:38:57 pm »
Everton will ramp up their search for a new centre-forward this week, as Frank Lampard pleads for patience following the clubs poor start to the season.

Lampard is targeting more firepower ahead of the home match against Nottingham Forest on Saturday, with Southamptons Che Adams firmly in his sights.

Everton have lost their opening two games and are clearly lacking potency in attack, following the sale of Richarlison to Tottenham and another injury to Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Adams, the Scotland international, is high on Lampards list of potential signings but Evertons finances remain a serious threat to hopes of making more additions.



Yerry Mina out for eight weeks with ankle injury sustained on opening weekend of season, Everton manager Frank Lampard has said.
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 13,599
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20668 on: Yesterday at 10:41:52 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/vF8JKkRo5fk&amp;start=51&amp;end=61" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/vF8JKkRo5fk&amp;start=51&amp;end=61</a>
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  RAWK Scribe
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 38,355
  • Dutch Class
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20669 on: Yesterday at 10:44:00 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 09:55:23 pm
Now £43m and the deal could involve Batshuayai who doesnt score goals in England

https://www.standard.co.uk/sport/football/chelsea-fc-transfer-news-anthony-gordon-bid-b1018520.html

Insane money for a player who doesn't help out Chelsea in the slightest
Logged

Offline Adeemo

  • surreally arsed
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 12,546
  • A.W.E.S.O.M.-O
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20670 on: Yesterday at 11:03:25 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 10:44:00 pm
Insane money for a player who doesn't help out Chelsea in the slightest

Its crazy, the likes of Pulisic, Zyech, Gallagher and Hudson-Odoi are all better players and all struggle to get on the pitch for Chelsea.
Logged
"I love the Pope, I love seeing him in his Pope-Mobile, his three feet of bullet proof plexi-glass. That's faith in action folks! You know he's got God on his side"

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 18,331
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20671 on: Yesterday at 11:09:41 pm »
They'd be fucking mad not to sell him & Chelsea are fucking mad for wanting him.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 55,436
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20672 on: Yesterday at 11:14:04 pm »
What the fuck are they smoking over at Chelsea :lmao

Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Offline Tesco tearaway

  • Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 6,600
  • *NoVoid-19
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20673 on: Yesterday at 11:16:22 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 10:38:57 pm
Everton will ramp up their search for a new centre-forward this week, as Frank Lampard pleads for patience following the clubs poor start to the season.

Lampard is targeting more firepower ahead of the home match against Nottingham Forest on Saturday, with Southamptons Che Adams firmly in his sights.

Everton have lost their opening two games and are clearly lacking potency in attack, following the sale of Richarlison to Tottenham and another injury to Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Adams, the Scotland international, is high on Lampards list of potential signings but Evertons finances remain a serious threat to hopes of making more additions.



Yerry Mina out for eight weeks with ankle injury sustained on opening weekend of season, Everton manager Frank Lampard has said.
But they won't keep harping on about it I'm sure.
Logged
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Offline exiledintheUSA

  • Not to be confused with Darren from Thetford. Or Phil Dowd.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,970
  • Justice HAS come. YNWA 96
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20674 on: Yesterday at 11:20:58 pm »
These are absolutely preparing for a few years in the abyss.  Get as much money in now before The Championship and potentially the League One sucks them in. 
Logged
Been all over the world but Anfield is still my home.

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,331
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20675 on: Yesterday at 11:28:03 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 11:14:04 pm
What the fuck are they smoking over at Chelsea :lmao


Something far beyond my cultivation abilities.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline cdav

  • Is Melissa Reddy. Confirmed by himself. (Probably not though, he's a much better writer.)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,040
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20676 on: Today at 12:07:58 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 09:55:23 pm
Now £43m and the deal could involve Batshuayai who doesnt score goals in England

https://www.standard.co.uk/sport/football/chelsea-fc-transfer-news-anthony-gordon-bid-b1018520.html

Its insane money but Chelsea are like drunken sailors at the moment. If I was Everton I'd want Gallagher and Broja (both surplus to requirements) in exchange.

But its Everton so probably Barkley and Batshuayai
Logged

Online afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,461
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20677 on: Today at 12:53:32 am »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 09:56:22 pm
they need the money. They're circling the drain.

At least they'll end up next door to the new stadium after so doing...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,125
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20678 on: Today at 01:25:20 am »
Sell Gordon and buy several blocks of toilets, some paint for the car park lines, some rubber rings for the dock and a pizza oven for half time.
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.
