Think they might be in a bit of a conundrum over the potential sale of Callum Hudson Gordon in the next days/weeks. Do you sell him for more money than he'll ever be worth and re-invest in a couple of forwards or choose not to if you aren't confident you can get the targets in.



The answer seems pretty obvious to me, they have to sell, but then again their track record of buying players is already so poor and Lampard seems to like him. If it all comes back to buying a Broja or Che Adams they're in deep trouble regardless of Gordon staying or going.