Everton will ramp up their search for a new centre-forward this week, as Frank Lampard pleads for patience following the clubs poor start to the season.
Lampard is targeting more firepower ahead of the home match against Nottingham Forest on Saturday, with Southamptons Che Adams firmly in his sights.
Everton have lost their opening two games and are clearly lacking potency in attack, following the sale of Richarlison to Tottenham and another injury to Dominic Calvert-Lewin.
Adams, the Scotland international, is high on Lampards list of potential signings but Evertons finances remain a serious threat to hopes of making more additions.
Yerry Mina out for eight weeks with ankle injury sustained on opening weekend of season, Everton manager Frank Lampard has said.