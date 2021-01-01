I love the smell of wood. My late dad used to be a joiner, so the smell of wood was always in the house.



Talking about being a game changer. I wonder how they'll take it once the realisation kicks that it's just same old shite, different location?



Off the top of my head I can't think of a club whose fortunes have changed dramatically for the better due to having a new stadium. Particularly one that saddles them with a monumental debt to repay.



I'm not sure about globally but nothing springs to mind in England. Man City and West Ham are the closest I can think of but both were effectively gifted stadiums. As I understand it the stadium was seen as a plus by Abu Dhabi when they bought Man City so maybe that's Moshiri's plan.Arguably Arsenal would have been left behind had they not moved to a new ground and they're now matchday income monsters. There was about a decade though where they seemed to be hamstrung due to the costs of the ground and they won more trophies in the immediate years before than the years after the stadium move.Leicester went down to League One after moving to the King Power then bounced back with the new owners. Again, the new owners may not have bought them had they been playing at Filbert Street still.In an earlier post I listed some of the clubs that built new stadiums when they were in the top flight and have barely had five seasons in the top flight between them since.