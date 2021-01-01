« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 510 511 512 513 514 [515]   Go Down

Author Topic: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)  (Read 1167737 times)

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,138
  • BAGs. 27 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20560 on: Yesterday at 05:26:39 pm »
Quote from: courty61 on Yesterday at 04:44:00 pm
On the train this week and I still can't believe how cramped it looks. I know the streets around Goodison are similar- is that the inspiration??

Seems a slow build.

I reckon they are getting to a certain point and then will flog it or get funding, whatever the plan is. If indeed there is one.
I'm amazed they've got this far, given that they don't actually have the funding to fully build it and fit it out.

Moshilad's bank account must be taking a pasting just getting it this far along.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,341
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20561 on: Yesterday at 05:31:21 pm »
Quote from: courty61 on Yesterday at 04:44:00 pm
On the train this week and I still can't believe how cramped it looks. I know the streets around Goodison are similar- is that the inspiration??

Seems a slow build.

I reckon they are getting to a certain point and then will flog it or get funding, whatever the plan is. If indeed there is one.

At least there's a lot of hustle and bustle around Goodison. Residential streets, County Road, a plethora of boozers etc (like with Anfield). This 'iconic location' is wastelands with that one little boozer over the road. All the talk of fan zones at the site but who wants to stand around in the cold and freeze of the Mersey, or with the stench of the sewer on a hot day?

No doubt they'll try and knock the wall down and fill in the neighbouring dock once it's built.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,494
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20562 on: Yesterday at 05:32:29 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 05:21:09 pm
I love the smell of wood. My late dad used to be a joiner, so the smell of wood was always in the house.

Talking about being a game changer. I wonder how they'll take it once the realisation kicks that it's just same old shite, different location?

Off the top of my head I can't think of a club whose fortunes have changed dramatically for the better due to having a new stadium. Particularly one that saddles them with a monumental debt to repay.
I'm not sure about globally but nothing springs to mind in England.  Man City and West Ham are the closest I can think of but both were effectively gifted stadiums.  As I understand it the stadium was seen as a plus by Abu Dhabi when they bought Man City so maybe that's Moshiri's plan.

Arguably Arsenal would have been left behind had they not moved to a new ground and they're now matchday income monsters.  There was about a decade though where they seemed to be hamstrung due to the costs of the ground and they won more trophies in the immediate years before than the years after the stadium move.

Leicester went down to League One after moving to the King Power then bounced back with the new owners.  Again, the new owners may not have bought them had they been playing at Filbert Street still.

In an earlier post I listed some of the clubs that built new stadiums when they were in the top flight and have barely had five seasons in the top flight between them since.
Logged

Offline Brian Blessed

  • Gordon's ALIVE? Practically Bear Grylls. Backwards Bluesman Bastard.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,389
  • Super Title: Feedback Tourist #4
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20563 on: Yesterday at 05:33:17 pm »
Buying Terrys Timber makes sense. The. They get all the stadium materials for free.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,341
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20564 on: Yesterday at 05:36:46 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 05:32:29 pm
I'm not sure about globally but nothing springs to mind in England.  Man City and West Ham are the closest I can think of but both were effectively gifted stadiums.  As I understand it the stadium was seen as a plus by Abu Dhabi when they bought Man City so maybe that's Moshiri's plan.

Arguably Arsenal would have been left behind had they not moved to a new ground and they're now matchday income monsters.  There was about a decade though where they seemed to be hamstrung due to the costs of the ground and they won more trophies in the immediate years before than the years after the stadium move.

Leicester went down to League One after moving to the King Power then bounced back with the new owners.  Again, the new owners may not have bought them had they been playing at Filbert Street still.

In an earlier post I listed some of the clubs that built new stadiums when they were in the top flight and have barely had five seasons in the top flight between them since.

City were massively treading water in their first few years there until they won the lottery. They broke the record for lowest number of home goals in one season under Stuart Pearce and were dicked 8-0 at Middlesbrough in the last game before the takeover. Relegation was only a matter of time.

West Ham's stadium move was generally consider a disaster until Moyes has at least turned their fortunes around on the pitch. They were heading for relegation when lockdown hit as well.

Both those examples are clubs gifted free stadiums as well.

Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,641
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20565 on: Yesterday at 06:38:31 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 05:36:46 pm
City were massively treading water in their first few years there until they won the lottery. They broke the record for lowest number of home goals in one season under Stuart Pearce and were dicked 8-0 at Middlesbrough in the last game before the takeover. Relegation was only a matter of time.

West Ham's stadium move was generally consider a disaster until Moyes has at least turned their fortunes around on the pitch. They were heading for relegation when lockdown hit as well.

Both those examples are clubs gifted free stadiums as well.
Don't West Ham pay something like £2m a year rent for that stadium?
Logged

Online Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,272
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20566 on: Yesterday at 06:46:11 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 06:38:31 pm
Don't West Ham pay something like £2m a year rent for that stadium?

Read it's at £2,5m/year.

Still an unbelievable bargain for them when the construction and renovation costs were way north of £500m and the maintenance/upkeep reported at about £10m/year.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,341
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20567 on: Yesterday at 07:54:19 pm »
Quote from: Tobelius on Yesterday at 06:46:11 pm
Read it's at £2,5m/year.

Still an unbelievable bargain for them when the construction and renovation costs were way north of £500m and the maintenance/upkeep reported at about £10m/year.

Imagine where West Ham would be if they had to pay for that stadium themselves. It would have crippled them.

Everton are just relying on someone rich stepping in to pay for it all. Or to paraphrase Dave on GOT, the government in Ukraine need to surrender so Usmanov can pour his fortune into Everton.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,595
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20568 on: Yesterday at 09:17:17 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 07:54:19 pm
Imagine where West Ham would be if they had to pay for that stadium themselves. It would have crippled them.



I'm sure having a Tory Peer on the board and the club donating money directly to the Tory Party had no bearing whatsoever on the Tory Government giving them a cut-price sweetheart deal on the stadium.
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 98,116
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20569 on: Yesterday at 10:20:59 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 07:54:19 pm
Imagine where West Ham would be if they had to pay for that stadium themselves. It would have crippled them.

Everton are just relying on someone rich stepping in to pay for it all. Or to paraphrase Dave on GOT, the government in Ukraine need to surrender so Usmanov can pour his fortune into Everton.

Yeah, if the wider public gave more of a shit there would probably be uproar. Must be pretty galling and o be a Spurs fan, watching your club try and find a stadium build with spiralling costs and cutting your transfer cloth accordingly and then seeing one of your biggest rivals get it all on a plate.
Logged

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,121
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20570 on: Today at 01:15:20 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 10:20:59 pm
Yeah, if the wider public gave more of a shit there would probably be uproar. Must be pretty galling and o be a Spurs fan, watching your club try and find a stadium build with spiralling costs and cutting your transfer cloth accordingly and then seeing one of your biggest rivals get it all on a plate.


Totally wrong and on the verge of corruption (at the very least deriliction of public duty) what happened with West Ham and City (albeit City had them over a barrel as there was less choice in Manchester)


Boris fully to blame, a pie and a pint costs £13 but I'd make it £25




It's what Chippie was probably planning for his favourite club and mate Moshi
« Last Edit: Today at 01:39:46 am by Black Bull Nova »
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,601
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20571 on: Today at 07:23:44 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 05:31:21 pm
At least there's a lot of hustle and bustle around Goodison. Residential streets, County Road, a plethora of boozers etc (like with Anfield). This 'iconic location' is wastelands with that one little boozer over the road. All the talk of fan zones at the site but who wants to stand around in the cold and freeze of the Mersey, or with the stench of the sewer on a hot day?

No doubt they'll try and knock the wall down and fill in the neighbouring dock once it's built.

Peel will happily let them if they pay for it. Thats why Peel used the fans anger to allow the WHS to be scrapped. The dock wall has been pierced and I bet they end up leaving the hole in place and named the Lampard Gates
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,352
  • Dutch Class
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20572 on: Today at 10:04:10 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 05:20:47 pm
No! Surely Terry's Timber can't fall victim to blueshite expansionism?

Kopite behaviour that.

Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 05:21:09 pm
Off the top of my head I can't think of a club whose fortunes have changed dramatically for the better due to having a new stadium. Particularly one that saddles them with a monumental debt to repay.

It's the Field of Dreams, if you build it they will come. There's loads of academic research in the U.S showing the bump from a new stadium wears off after the first few years, if the on-field product is the same.

Most teams that have been successful after building a new stadium either a) were already successful (i.e Bayern) or b) received the stadium for pretty much nothing leaving them with few debts
Logged

Offline Pistolero

  • BELIEVE. My bad. This. Lol. Bless. Meh. Wow just wow. Hate on. The Ev. Phil.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,319
  • A serpent's tooth...
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20573 on: Today at 10:32:54 am »
If you build it, they will boo...
Logged
They have life in them, they have humour, they're arrogant, they're cocky and they're proud. And that's what I want my team to be.

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,975
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20574 on: Today at 12:45:12 pm »
At local pub and this shower are playing (on the telescreens anyway)

I did the decent thing and turned my back

Imagine starting your weekend watching Everton. Wanting them to win

Such priorities
Logged

Online PhiLFC#1

  • The Messiah! He rawks amongst us
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,514
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20575 on: Today at 12:45:34 pm »
Just looking at Evertons lineup today and literally none of their players are any good. I can't see how any of them produce any real quality, and with their awful manager they should be one of the favourites to go down this season. I don't know how they've spent so much and gotten into this position.
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,975
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20576 on: Today at 12:46:58 pm »
Quote from: Pistolero on Today at 10:32:54 am
If you build it, they will boo...

If you booed it, they will scum

THROW KIDS AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA

Imagine being part of a fan base that won't drink Red Stripe
Logged

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,795
  • YNWA
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20577 on: Today at 12:48:10 pm »
Diving little c*nt going down holding his face.
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,975
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20578 on: Today at 12:48:31 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 12:48:10 pm
Diving little c*nt going down holding his face.

Frank?
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 510 511 512 513 514 [515]   Go Up
« previous next »
 