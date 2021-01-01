I've actually heard it from more than one bitter mouth that because we won the competition in 2005, thus qualifying for the 2005/06 competition (even though we had to appeal), UEFA wanted one of the 5 English sides out, pronto, and that's why the mighty Ev were cheated by the said RS Collina.
Nothing to do with them being shite.
There have been 6 major World events in the last 100+ years that have been deliberately engineered and set in motion by a RS deep state conspiracy to prevent the Ev becoming the footballing titans they deserve to be,
World War 1 (Gavrilo Princip RS)
World War 2 (Hitler RS)
FA Cup semi final '77 (Clive Thomas RS)
Heysel (RS hooligans)
Villarreal' 05 (RS Collina)
Russians Invasion of Ukraine (NATO/EU RS)
As you can see, each of these world events was deliberately schemed to coincide with Ev World domination, it's only now after a century we can join the dots of the planet wide RS conspiracy.