This assumes it's going ahead at all.



Has Moshki-la managed to do the impossible and secure funding for the white elephant?



I assume that if they ever get funding for it the blue Echo will be all over it. As yet nothing has been announced.Our neighbour is a Blue and a steward at both Anfield and the pit. He said they all got invited down to BMD to have a look round. His face was a picture. "Some concrete, some steels" and he rolled his eyes. He admitted ticket prices would have to rise dramatically and they'll need to sell naming rights. He also said they'd bought the Terry's Timber site. No word on whether or not Terry's would be providing the wood for the build to help them feel at home. Anyway, he was a bit puzzled as to why they were invited down there to see a very early stages building site. He wasn't impressed.