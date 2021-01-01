« previous next »
What a load of bollocks :lmao

They were giving it the big one in 2020, £11m a year contract to Ancelotti plus whatever his son was on, around £65m spent on Godfrey, Allan & Doucoure plus whatever James cost them in wages, I suppose those deals were lower than market value due to the pandemic as well? you look at their outgoings and all they did was offload shite, around £4m for Schneiderlin & Dowell, every other outgoing was shite like Walcott, Tosun, Bolasie, Kenny & Moose Karen going out on loan and the likes of Niasse & Cuckoo Martina's contracts expiring, their losses are down to them pissing money up the wall and nothing else
Exactly.

If they'd learned their lesson, been contrite, and not signed anyone, then you could draw a line under it.

But they're splurging again (albeit on a smaller scale) and giving it the billy big bollocks.
If theyd signed two or three in the positions they need them I could understand.

But they certainly seem to be going for quantity over quality.
I think this is what their games will look like this year
Old pic that, says only 25 years
Yeah. Good tho that the protest group have their own bus to transport protesters to games.,
Did John Terry park that bus or what?
In town to pick up mum?
More links to Che Adams today. It's a mixture of blind faith 'he'll do a job him' type optimism and pessimism on GOT.

"You don't always need a top striker. Anyone remember Marcus bent, bit of a journeyman when he signed for us. But what a season he had when we qualified for the champions league. Che Adams could be our Marcus bent"

I must have missed that one.

He only scored six fucking goals for them that season  :lmao
If memory serves the RS Collina deliberately cheated to stop them actually qualifying.
Qualifying without qualifying?
If memory serves the RS Collina deliberately cheated to stop them actually qualifying.
I've actually heard it from more than one bitter mouth that because we won the competition in 2005, thus qualifying for the 2005/06 competition (even though we had to appeal), UEFA wanted one of the 5 English sides out, pronto, and that's why the mighty Ev were cheated by the said RS Collina.
Nothing to do with them being shite.   ::)
If memory serves the RS Collina deliberately cheated to stop them actually qualifying.

Collina's final competitive game was a Champions League qualifier between Everton and Villarreal on 24 August 2005. He announced his retirement soon after the game

What a way to go out
Quote from: FiSh77 on Yesterday at 07:45:57 pm
Collina's final competitive game was a Champions League qualifier between Everton and Villarreal on 24 August 2005. He announced his retirement soon after the game

What a way to go out

What a way to go out

He saw that shit on display in that game from the Ev and said - fuck it - I'm done if this is the level of teams in the Champions League
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 07:39:42 pm
I've actually heard it from more than one bitter mouth that because we won the competition in 2005, thus qualifying for the 2005/06 competition (even though we had to appeal), UEFA wanted one of the 5 English sides out, pronto, and that's why the mighty Ev were cheated by the said RS Collina.
Nothing to do with them being shite.   ::)
Nothing to do with them being shite.   ::)
There have been 6 major World events in the last 100+ years that have been deliberately engineered and set in motion by a RS deep state conspiracy to prevent the Ev becoming the footballing titans they deserve to be,

World War 1 (Gavrilo Princip RS)
World War 2 (Hitler RS)
FA Cup semi final '77 (Clive Thomas RS)
Heysel (RS hooligans)
Villarreal' 05 (RS Collina)
Russians Invasion of Ukraine (NATO/EU RS)

As you can see, each of these world events was deliberately schemed to coincide with Ev World domination, it's only now after a century we can join the dots of the planet wide RS conspiracy.
There have been 6 major World events in the last 100+ years that have been deliberately engineered and set in motion by a RS deep state conspiracy to prevent the Ev becoming the footballing titans they deserve to be,

World War 1 (Gavrilo Princip RS)
World War 2 (Hitler RS)
FA Cup semi final '77 (Clive Thomas RS)
Heysel (RS hooligans)
Villarreal' 05 (RS Collina)
Russians Invasion of Ukraine (NATO/EU RS)

As you can see, each of these world events was deliberately schemed to coincide with Ev World domination, it's only now after a century we can join the dots of the planet wide RS conspiracy.

That looks 100% legit to me.  :o :P
There have been 6 major World events in the last 100+ years that have been deliberately engineered and set in motion by a RS deep state conspiracy to prevent the Ev becoming the footballing titans they deserve to be,

World War 1 (Gavrilo Princip RS)
World War 2 (Hitler RS)
FA Cup semi final '77 (Clive Thomas RS)
Heysel (RS hooligans)
Villarreal' 05 (RS Collina)
Russians Invasion of Ukraine (NATO/EU RS)

As you can see, each of these world events was deliberately schemed to coincide with Ev World domination, it's only now after a century we can join the dots of the planet wide RS conspiracy.

Excellent work there AJP RS Taylor ;D

Though hasn't Hitler been confirmed as having been a bitter blue Ev? There was a magazine article about it posted here
Proof that you don't need to score goals to be a goal scorer - but he is a goalscorer.
I always thought he was a midfielder.
I always thought he was a midfielder.

Well apparently they think he's a goalscoring midfielder. Our defenders will probably score more than him.  Hell, Alisson will probably score more. ;)
Excellent work there AJP RS Taylor ;D

Though hasn't Hitler been confirmed as having been a bitter blue Ev? There was a magazine article about it posted here

He's deffo a blue, was a pic of him on here on the pitch after the Palace match

He's deffo a blue, was a pic of him on here on the pitch after the Palace match


I reckon that's absolutely conclusive
He's deffo a blue, was a pic of him on here on the pitch after the Palace match


Pip dressed as Jimmy Cricket always does me in when I see that image.
There have been 6 major World events in the last 100+ years that have been deliberately engineered and set in motion by a RS deep state conspiracy to prevent the Ev becoming the footballing titans they deserve to be,

World War 1 (Gavrilo Princip RS)
World War 2 (Hitler RS)
FA Cup semi final '77 (Clive Thomas RS)
Heysel (RS hooligans)
Villarreal' 05 (RS Collina)
Russians Invasion of Ukraine (NATO/EU RS)

As you can see, each of these world events was deliberately schemed to coincide with Ev World domination, it's only now after a century we can join the dots of the planet wide RS conspiracy.

Youve missed off the deliberate seeding of Covid into the population. Unfortunately all those perfectly legitimate calls to freeze the season were ignored and the RS went on to win the Title*.
Ifithadnerbinfertwoworldwarsclivethomasheyselcollinaputinandcovid....  ::)
Went past this before. The stench was awful.

Good job football isn't a summer sport and it'll usually be freezing there but Everton could have been at home tomorrow in theory playing there in 30+ temperatures. Would have had to enforce face masks again.
Went past this before. The stench was awful.

Good job football isn't a summer sport and it'll usually be freezing there but Everton could have been at home tomorrow in theory playing there in 30+ temperatures. Would have had to enforce face masks again.
They like to boast about their "large" local fanbase but a staggering number of them seem to be unaware of, or burying their heads in the sand about, the waste treatment works. When (if?) it gets completed, the moaning is going to be off the scale when the aroma hits home  ;D
They like to boast about their "large" local fanbase but a staggering number of them seem to be unaware of, or burying their heads in the sand about, the waste treatment works. When (if?) it gets completed, the moaning is going to be off the scale when the aroma hits home  ;D


They'll have to pump-in creosote fumes to both mask the stench and make them feel more at home
Went past this before. The stench was awful.

Good job football isn't a summer sport and it'll usually be freezing there but Everton could have been at home tomorrow in theory playing there in 30+ temperatures. Would have had to enforce face masks again.
My stomach has hit my throat a few times driving past Sandon Dock. It's not always bad, but when it is, you know about it.

This assumes it's going ahead at all.

Has Moshki-la managed to do the impossible and secure funding for the white elephant?
They like to boast about their "large" local fanbase but a staggering number of them seem to be unaware of, or burying their heads in the sand about, the waste treatment works. When (if?) it gets completed, the moaning is going to be off the scale when the aroma hits home  ;D
Come on now Rita. It's on the banks of the Mersey  ::)

Chernobyl could be next door and it wouldn't matter to the blue quarter. And yes, it is a quarter.
Went past this before. The stench was awful.

Good job football isn't a summer sport and it'll usually be freezing there but Everton could have been at home tomorrow in theory playing there in 30+ temperatures. Would have had to enforce face masks again.

They'll need gas masks down there, never mind face masks.
This assumes it's going ahead at all.

Has Moshki-la managed to do the impossible and secure funding for the white elephant?
I assume that if they ever get funding for it the blue Echo will be all over it. As yet nothing has been announced.

Our neighbour is a Blue and a steward at both Anfield and the pit. He said they all got invited down to BMD to have a look round. His face was a picture. "Some concrete, some steels" and he rolled his eyes. He admitted ticket prices would have to rise dramatically and they'll need to sell naming rights. He also said they'd bought the Terry's Timber site. No word on whether or not Terry's would be providing the wood for the build to help them feel at home. Anyway, he was a bit puzzled as to why they were invited down there to see a very early stages building site. He wasn't impressed.
I assume that if they ever get funding for it the blue Echo will be all over it. As yet nothing has been announced.

Our neighbour is a Blue and a steward at both Anfield and the pit. He said they all got invited down to BMD to have a look round. His face was a picture. "Some concrete, some steels" and he rolled his eyes. He admitted ticket prices would have to rise dramatically and they'll need to sell naming rights. He also said they'd bought the Terry's Timber site. No word on whether or not Terry's would be providing the wood for the build to help them feel at home. Anyway, he was a bit puzzled as to why they were invited down there to see a very early stages building site. He wasn't impressed.


Seems a lot more than 'just a bit of concrete and steel'

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JQonxNxKUW8
Seems a lot more than 'just a bit of concrete and steel'

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JQonxNxKUW8


what a slow slow build this is. Also looks like it's going to be a very small stadium and cost 500m+ - wow.
what a slow slow build this is. Also looks like it's going to be a very small stadium and cost 500m+ - wow.

On the train this week and I still can't believe how cramped it looks. I know the streets around Goodison are similar- is that the inspiration??

Seems a slow build.

I reckon they are getting to a certain point and then will flog it or get funding, whatever the plan is. If indeed there is one.
I assume that if they ever get funding for it the blue Echo will be all over it. As yet nothing has been announced.

Our neighbour is a Blue and a steward at both Anfield and the pit. He said they all got invited down to BMD to have a look round. His face was a picture. "Some concrete, some steels" and he rolled his eyes. He admitted ticket prices would have to rise dramatically and they'll need to sell naming rights. He also said they'd bought the Terry's Timber site. No word on whether or not Terry's would be providing the wood for the build to help them feel at home. Anyway, he was a bit puzzled as to why they were invited down there to see a very early stages building site. He wasn't impressed.
I presume to ultimately flatten it and expand the BMD complex over the road.  If so it would be a shame as the timber yard has been there forever (certainly since I was a little kid) and is a rare pleasant smell if you walk or cycle down that way.

I think the ground has come on more than I thought it would and I hope they finish it.  I'm not sure it's the "game changer" some make it out to be as Sunderland, Middlesbrough, Bolton, Coventry, Derby etc. have found in recent years.  They do need to get out of Goodison though.
